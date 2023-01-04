24 Simple Ways to Get a $25 Sign Up Bonus

How would you like to pocket a $25 sign up bonus for becoming a customer? Companies are offering cash to attract people to try their products and services. There are several ways you can cash in on a sign up bonus. You can open a bank account, sign up with a new credit card, play games at an online casino, and more.

The following is a list of the best places to get free sign up bonuses.

Easy Ways to Get a $25 Sign Up Bonus

Note: Offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publishing; however, all offers are subject to change.

1. Rakuten

Rakuten is a free cashback app and browser extension that monitors your online shopping and informs users of available cashback offers with partner retailers. To receive a $25 sign up bonus, a new Rakuten user must create a new account and make qualifying purchases of at least $25 within 90 days.

Earn even more by qualifying for a $30 referral bonus when anyone uses your referral link to make at least $30 in purchases within 90 days of signing up.

2. Upromise

New users can receive $5.29 for registering an account and an additional $25 for a total sign up bonus of $30.29. New people signing up with Upromise will receive $5.29 after completing the email verification. Once you become a member, you must link an eligible 529 College Savings Plan to Upromise to collect the $25 bonus.

You can also receive a $25 bonus in the referral program for every person you invite to the platform that uses your referral link to sign up.

3. Payoneer

Payoneer is a global payment platform. An online account with Payoneer makes it easier for people to send and receive payments worldwide. Payoneer offers a $25 sign up bonus for new users. There are a few steps you need to complete to qualify. First, you must sign up using a referral link or referral code. After completing the registration portion, you must receive at least $1,000 in your Payoneer account to collect the $25 sign up bonus.

4. Acorns

Acorns is a low-cost investment app that encourages growing your savings through small monthly deposits. It only takes a few minutes to set up an account with Acorns and earn a sign up bonus. After you make your first investment of as little as $5, you will receive your $25 bonus.

5. M1 Finance

M1 is a commission-free investing app that offers new users a promotional sign up bonus. The promotion and eligibility criteria change regularly, so please check back on the platform. M1 currently offers a tiered promotion sign up bonus.

New users that sign up and make an aggregate deposit of a minimum of $5,000 to an M1 taxable investment account within the first fourteen days of signing up will receive a $25 sign up bonus. There are higher bonuses available for deposits of $10,000 and more.

6. Clipboard Health

Clipboard Health is a healthcare staffing agency. If you work in the field, Clipboard has a referral program for new members signing up. When registering, Go to ‘My Account' and ‘Refer a Co-Worker' to get a referral code. If someone uses your referral code, you will earn $150 after the person you referred completes their first shift.

Banks and Credit Cards That Offer a $25 Sign Up Bonus

7. Chase Freedom

A new cardmember offer at Chase Freedom is a $200 bonus plus 5% cash back on grocery store purchases. To receive the bonus, you must spend $500 on purchases in the first three months of opening the account. The 5% cash back offer is limited to the first $12,000 on spending in the first year of owning the card and excludes some retailers like Target and Walmart.

8. Chase Sapphire

New card members can earn 60,000 points as a sign up bonus. To qualify, you must spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of opening the account. The 60,000 reward points equal $750 in travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

9. Amex

The American Express welcome bonus gives cardholders $200 in cash back after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases within three months of opening the account. This card also carries no annual fee and offers excellent cashback rewards.

10. Capital One SavorOne

Capital One is offering new cardholders a one-time cash bonus of $200. New cardholders can qualify for the bonus by spending $500 within the first three months of opening the account with a SavorOne Rewards card.

11. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo may have different promotions throughout the year to help attract people to open accounts at their bank. The most recent promotion is a sign up bonus of $200 for opening a checking account. New account holders must make a minimum opening deposit of $25 and receive a total of $1,000 or more in direct deposits into the new account within 90 days of opening to collect the $200 bonus.

12. Truist Bank (formerly SunTrust bank)

New customers that open a Truist checking account using the promo code TRUIST1CHKQ422 can receive a sign up bonus of $200. To be eligible, new account holders must complete at least two qualifying direct deposits that total at least $1,000 or more within 90 days of opening the account.

Online Casinos That Offer a $25 Sign Up Bonus

13. Vegas Casino Online

Get a $25 chip, no deposit bonus online at Vegas Casino. Players must go to Vegas Casino online, create a New Player Account, and then enter a bonus code like FREE25 to get the promotion. Once you purchase your casino chips, you can instantly collect your $25 chip bonus.

14. Unibet

Unibet is an online gambling company that provides a platform for sports betting, online casino, online poker, and bingo. Download Unibet free from the Apple store or Google Play. When registering, new players can claim a 100% deposit bonus (minimum of $10 and maximum of $500) by selecting Casino 100% Deposit Bonus. The bonus only applies to the first deposit. After that, players must wager the deposit and bonus amount 25x on casino games to qualify.

15. Party Casino

Party Casino New Jersey is a mobile app for iOS and Android. Party Casino offers new players a $25 no-deposit bonus after completing the registration form. No unique code is required, and no game restrictions are mentioned by Party Casino.

16. DraftKings

DraftKings is a sportsbook and online casino platform. DraftKings offers a deposit matching bonus for new users. Players can get a 100% deposit matching up to $2,000 on their first deposit. So if you deposit $25, you will get an extra $25 added to your account.

17. Club Player Casino

Club Player casino offers no deposit casino bonuses to new players. According to the terms and conditions, qualifying for the $25 no-deposit bonus requires a 30x playthrough, so players must wager the amount of their bonus 30x before requesting to withdraw the cash.

18. Slots of Vegas

Sign up for your new player bonus of 250% at Slots of Vegas online casino. Players must wager the amount of their deposit plus the bonus 30x before requesting a cash payout. Play classic casino games like slots, video poker, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, craps, and Keno games.

19. Magic Red Casino

Receive up to a $200 welcome bonus from UK-based Magic Red Casino. New players with a deposit of at least 10 pounds in their active player account instantly qualify for the bonus. Players must wager a minimum of 35x the welcome bonus amount before cashing out any winnings.

20. Captain Jack Casino

Players can enjoy the pirate scenes as they play penny and jackpot slots and table games like baccarat, craps, blackjack, Pai Gow Poker, European 21, and Pontoon. Captain Jack Casino offers new players a 100% deposit matching bonus. Players must wager their deposit amount plus the bonus and a 30x playthrough before requesting a cashout.

21. Ladbrokes Casino

Ladbrokes is a British gambling company that offers sports betting, online casinos, online poker, and online bingo. To be eligible for the 50 pounds welcome bonus, bet 10 pounds or more on any qualifying casino slots or live casino game. You must wager your deposit, bonus, and a 40x playthrough to cash out.

22. Bovada

Bovada is an online sportsbook and casino. The welcome bonus for the sports betting site is 50% of your deposit up to a maximum of $250. The bonus will be available within 30 minutes of your first deposit.

For the online casino, Bovada offers a 100% match bonus of up to $3,000 of your deposit amount. Download the app or play different games on the desktop, like slots, casino games, and table games. Playthrough is 30x for casino games and a rollover of 5x for sports betting.

You can also get $25 additional bonuses with each successful referral when a new customer signs up using your referral link.

23. Raging Bull Casino

First-time users of Raging Bull Casino can get a bonus $50 free chip on their first visit. You can play over 250 slots and table games with your bonus chip. Players must wager their bonus and 10x playthrough before cashing out their winnings.

24. Cool Cat Casino

Cool Cat Casino offers players a free, $25 chip no deposit bonus. Players enter a bonus code when signing up. Players must wager the bonus, a 30x playthrough for slots and keno, and a 60x playthrough for table games and video poker. The bonus amount isn't cashable and will be removed from winnings before your payout.

Earn Rewards With a Sign Up Bonus

Why not sign up with a company that rewards you for being a customer? Many companies offer a $25 sign up bonus or another cash incentive to gain customers. So before you gamble, get a credit card, or shop, make sure you're getting something extra out of the deal!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.