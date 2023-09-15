25 Songs For Your Fall Playlist

Summer is a time for fast-paced jams that make you want to dance on the beach or celebrate in the sunshine, but fall is when things start to slow down. It’s time to put the upbeat, sparkling summer playlist to the side until next year and crank up the sweet autumn tunes. Check out 25 cozy songs that capture the spirit of autumn.

1. “Sweater Weather” by The Neighborhood

I know this is cliche, but it truly is a lovely autumn song that makes you want to wrap yourself in a snuggly blanket and hunker down on the couch. The song has a unique sound that seems to evoke the warm and comfy feelings of fall, no matter what season it is.

2. “How to disappear” by Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey is known for her emotional crooning, and this song is one of her more emotional yet wistful ones. If you have some odd feelings of sadness when the summer sun disappears and the cold weather rolls in, this song is positively perfect.

3. “Wake Me Up When September Ends” by Green Day

This classic song by Green Day will always be one of my go-to listens when the fall season comes around. The song is full of strong and complex emotions that always hit me whenever the seasons change, but it also has an air of comfort and familiarity that I love.

4. “Pale September” by Fiona Apple

Another song that focuses on September, this Fiona Apple song is another lovely autumn track to add to your playlist. The song is slow and somewhat sad, with a consistent piano throughout that makes you feel light and safe. As always, Fiona Apple’s voice is comforting and smooth.

5. “Hey, Ma” by Bon Iver

If you want something a little more upbeat, Bon Over’s track called “Hey, Ma” is a wonderful option. It has a joyful tone that will uplift your heart, even when the skies are grey and the air is cold. I also recommend watching the adorable music video when you’re feeling down!

6. “we fell in love in october” by girl in red

This track is one of girl in red’s most popular songs because it mixes romance with nostalgia. It’s all about looking back on a beautiful relationship and still feeling completely enamored with the other person. It’s the ideal song for anyone who celebrates cuffing season!

7. “North” by Clairo

“North” has strong themes of escaping to somewhere more peaceful, which is a feeling I get whenever fall comes. Summer can be an exciting and happy time, but also insanely busy and overwhelming. Autumn is the perfect time to recuperate and find your inner peace again after a hectic summer.

8. “Weird Times” by Oscar Welsh

However, fall can also feel weird. After spending so much time outside in the sunshine, holing up indoors and wrapping yourself in scarves can feel odd. Oscar Welsh’s song captures that strange feeling that you may get when the fall season arrives.

9. “The Last Day of Summer” by The Cure

This song by The Cure has a moody vibe that matches the fall season beautifully. Of course, I always like to queue this one up when the last day of summer approaches, which is September 23rd in the US, so make sure you have this one ready to go!

10. “Autumn Leaves” by Eva Cassidy

If you really want to sink into your melancholy but peaceful feelings, I highly recommend “Autumn Leave.” It’s a somber but beautiful song that will have you feeling all the emotions. It’s normal to feel strange when the seasons change, and it’s okay to indulge in these sad feelings.

11. “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire

On the other hand, you can start a dance party in your room with this iconic song. I cannot help but boogie whenever I hear this jam, and it’s a brilliant song if you adore fall and want to celebrate the arrival of autumn with all the pumpkins and crisp air.

12. “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young

This sweet song has a folksy, cute vibe that will make you feel comfy and cozy. This song always lifts my spirits, but it’s by no means a track you’ll want to dance to. To me, it’s the kind of song you throw on when baking pumpkin pie or making a lovely cup of tea on a rainy day.

13. “Only You” by Mac DeMarco

I adore this Mac DeMarco song because it’s romantic and charming but also rather somber. It always seems to soothe my soul when I put it on, and it has a unique sound that makes you feel safe but also light and happy. And his voice is always soft and smooth.

14. “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” by Muse

If you love fall because it’s the beginning of the spooky season, this is the song for you. Muse songs always have a distinct and somewhat strange sound, and this song is no different. The song is upbeat but also a little dark, making it the perfect track for a banging Halloween playlist.

15. “all my ghosts” by Lizzy McAlpine

Whether you want a spooky song because you’re excited about Halloween or a soft, melancholy track because you want to embrace that cozy fall feeling, this song is perfect. Lizzy McAlpine’s voice is ethereal and raw, and the lyrics to this are nuanced and moving.

16. “Hit You Back Tomorrow” by Hippie Sabotage

While summer is a time to go out and be social, fall is a time to stay in and get comfy, spending some quality time with yourself and your family. This Hippie Sabotage song is all about silencing your phone and taking your time answering people because you want to be alone for a bit.

17. “The Alcott” by The National ft. Taylor Swift

This brilliantly written track is about a complex relationship that seems to keep falling apart and then coming back together again. The National delivers an emotional and chilling sound in this moving song, with lyrics that will have you thinking about texting your ex, so be careful.

18. “Hey Jude” by The Beatles

If you feel like you need a little love and support as you get ready for the cold weather, why not get it from The Beatles? “Hey Jude” is one of their most beautiful and comforting songs that feels like a hug or encouraging handhold. It’s a must for every fall playlist.

19. “Sweet November” by SZA

“Sweet November” is one of SZA’s most underappreciated songs. It has an almost magical and saucy vibe to it that will make you excited for autumn. As always, her vocals will give you chills and make you feel something, but it’s quite distinct compared to her newer music.

20. “Sycamore Girl” by Rex Orange County

This entire album, Apricot Princess, gives me beautiful but sleepy fall vibes, so you could add any song or every song from it onto your fall playlist. However, I find “Sycamore Girl” to be particularly beautiful, with a supremely charming and sweet vibe that will enchant you.

21. “No Plan” by Hozier

Again, I’m the kind of girl who likes to get all cozy inside my house when the chilly weather comes. Don’t get me wrong; I love a trip to a pumpkin patch, but I mostly want to keep my schedule free to enjoy spooky movies and pumpkin pie. In this song, Hozier lets you know that it’s okay and to just go with the flow.

22. “I Would Die 4 U” by Holly Humberstone

“I Would Die 4 U” is an extremely emotional and heartbreaking song about being so in love with someone that you would do anything for them, including losing your life. Her voice is bewitching, and the song has a slow and moving vibe that will make you want to listen again and again.

23. “Incomplete Kisses” by Sampha

Another great song for cuffing season, this track is about feeling like things are unfinished in a romantic relationship that ended. It’s a powerful but sweet song that will make you want to snuggle up with the person you love and just enjoy one another.

24. “cardigan” by Taylor Swift

A quintessential fall song, “cardigan” is a lovely track about feeling like you’re not important until someone comes along and reminds you that you’re everything. The song is comforting and optimistic but has an unhurried and melodramatic tone that will resonate with you.

25. “One for the Road” by Arctic Monkeys

“One for the Road” is one of my favorite Arctic Monkeys songs off AM. It has an irresistible sound that will get stuck in your head in the best way possible, and the lyrics have a sense of wanting something to continue, whether that applies to summer or something else for you.

Source: (Reddit).