25 Things You Should Never Buy From a Gas Station

According to research, Americans spend billions of dollars at the gas station annually. Some make the most of their pit stop and double down at the gas station stores. But it's best never to buy these items when you refuel.

1. Magazines

The gas station is the perfect stop to pick up that latest copy of Cosmopolitan, right? Wrong! If you're not keen to check, you could end up with a decade-old edition. Usually, gas stations place magazines for aesthetic value rather than because they are selling recent issues.

2. Sandwiches

The sandwiches at the gas station are not the freshest. In 2016, research by HuffPost showed that gas stations don't store food properly. Remember, improperly stored food is a breeding ground for bacteria and poisoning.

3. Soda

We know, we know, you always want to get your soda refill at the gas station. But get this: when soda stays for too long at an unfavorable temperature, it encourages the growth of molds. Soda dispensing machines are a prime example of a breeding ground for molds.

4. Vegetables and Fruits

Don't do it! When buying veggies and fruits, you're looking for fresh produce. You won't find top-notch produce at the gas station as they have a different turnover than grocery stores. So the produce has seen better days.

5. Hot Dogs

You want to avoid getting your hot dogs at the gas station. Just like sandwiches, they aren't at the recommended 135-140°F temperature. These hot dogs are improperly cooked and stored and could harm your overall health.

6. Potato Chips

I'm notorious for getting my chips at the gas station, but I wouldn't advise you to do the same. I'm also trying to wean off this habit because most packs often expire or contain too much sodium.

7. Souvenirs

If you're a tourist, you may want to purchase souvenirs like keyholders or towels that come with the specific name of a city. You'll spend much more at the gas station than at a touristy location.

8. Mochas and Lattes

Milk and syrup sounds like a tasty combo, but the calories could add up fast! For instance, a medium mocha with two percent reduced-fat milk could carry over 600 calories. So you better enjoy a plain cup of coffee.

9. Energy Drinks

Yes, there's an unending debate about energy drinks and their role in boosting your energy. Energy drinks at the gas station will increase energy but come at the cost of excessive sugar consumption, so much so that a can of Monster is equivalent to six Krispy Kreme donuts.

10. Wine and Beer

You may find your favorite bottle of wine or beer at the gas station at an affordable price. However, you get what you pay for at these stores. They compromise on prices because they offer low-tier beverages.

11. Nacho Cheese

Did you know that nachos can be deadly? In 2017, Fox News reported that someone died because they consumed nachos at a gas station. While cases like these are rare, food goes bad quickly at a gas station, and you don't want to risk it!

12. Slurpees

They have been the highlight of our road trips since we were young! When you stop for a gas refill, you usually want to get them, but gas station Slurpees come from machines that harbor mold and disease-causing bacteria.

13. Donuts

Good old donuts are a delicious treat for everyone, and even better, you can buy them anywhere, even at the gas station. Although gas stations claim they get fresh donuts every morning, they go stale quickly.

14. Dairy Items

Dairy is something you should also avoid at the gas station. The prices are higher than at a convenience store, and the quality is the lowest. I have bought a couple of milk bottles that I noticed had expired.

15. Electronics

Usually, electronics will be hit or miss at a gas station, especially in terms of quality. You could pick up an extra phone charger on a long trip; there are no qualms about that. But don't buy your electronics at the gas station, as you'll be disappointed.

16. Headphones

You may want to pick up a costly set of headphones at the gas station — don't! The ones you'll find are of the lowest quality, so be aware of them and their high price tag.

17. Over-the-Counter Medications

A gas station is not a chemist! Although you may want to pick up some over-the-counter medications, buying from a pharmacy is best. If you feel a headache coming on or your allergies acting up, then you should pick up medication from the gas station. Otherwise, wait it out.

18. Skincare and Beauty Products

Just like medication, skincare products are sensitive, and in a gas station, they may not be adequately stored and can quickly expire. Also, people tend to open up these products, “test them,” and put them back on the shelves. Plus, the prices tend to be double for these products.

19. Car Supplies

If you are in a rush and need to replace something in your car quickly, you may have to purchase specific parts at a gas station, but it's best to avoid them. Windshield wiper fluid, oil, and antifreeze are products you should get from your manufacturer or trusted auto store. Don't risk the health of your car!

20. Lotto Tickets

Gas stations sell lotto tickets at the counter. We all want to try our luck, but it's best to avoid this. Spending money on tickets will provide little value because the odds won't be in your favor.

21. Anything Unwrapped

Food items like pastries at the counter with no wrapping, candy, or other unwrapped products are a no-go. These items are exposed to germs and may be long expired. Please don't risk it!

22. Batteries

To begin with, batteries are expensive. The price is even higher at a gas station because you'll be willing to pay for them if needed. It's not worth splurging on batteries that likely have a short lifespan.

23. Baking Ingredients

By now, we know that gas stations capitalize on products people are willing to pay for. You won't have to drive miles to the local supermarket if you can buy baking ingredients at the gas station. Be careful! These products sit here for months; most are well past their expiry dates.

24. Bottled Water

There's nothing wrong with bottled water at gas stations, apart from the fact that it's costly. Plus, they don't come in reusable water bottles — you'll erode the environment by throwing plastic around. It's best to carry your reusable water bottle.

25. Kids Toys

They are overpriced and have been sitting there for a few years. Apart from the hefty price tag, the toys are fragile and likely to break at first smack from your kid.

