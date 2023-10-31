25 Times Celebrities Spilled Tea on Live TV

Celebrities are usually filtered, media-trained, and poised, so when they break the fourth wall and spill the tea on a fellow industry member, on live TV no less, we must respect the audacity. From shocking revelations to candid confessions, join us as we explore 25 of the most unscripted, jaw-dropping moments that left audiences stunned and entertained.

1. Wendy Williams Calling Out Her Husband's Mistress and Their Love Child

Renowned, controversial talk show host Wendy Williams was entangled in a web of rumors and allegations surrounding her husband's infidelity. In a bold move, Williams decided to address the issue head-on during an episode of her show. She publicly acknowledged her husband's mistress and their love child, confirming their existence.

With unwavering resolve, Williams called out her husband's mistress by sternly stating, “Welcome to Hot Topics, Sharina Hudson — getting out of my car — with my money.” She didn't stop there, even addressing the baby her husband was having with the mistress. “Good morning, Journey. I think she'll be three next month, don't you know.” The camera panned to the shocked look on the audience's faces. That's one way to address the elephant in the room.

2. Lindsay Lohan Shading Wilmer Valderrama on TRL With a Shirt That Says “You Were Never My Boyfriend”

Amid a youthful romance between budding Hollywood stars Lindsay Lohan and Wilmer Valderrama, Lohan made a memorable appearance on MTV's TRL. Instead of addressing her recent breakup with Valderrama vocally, she chose a different route. Lohan donned a shirt that said “You Were Never My Boyfriend.” This choice spoke volumes about her feelings regarding the relationship without needing to verbally address it. Iconic.

3. Courtney Love Calling Out Harvey Weinstein Before #MeToo

Long before the #MeToo movement gained widespread attention, Harvey Weinstein wielded substantial power in Hollywood. At a red carpet event, Courtney Love was asked to provide advice for young women in the industry. In an unexpected move, Love warned, “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party at the Four Seasons, don't go.” Little did anyone know, this statement would later foreshadow the revelations that would emerge within the #MeToo movement, shedding light on the darker aspects of the entertainment industry and its open secrets.

4. Suge Knight Disses Diddy at the Source Awards

The 1995 Source Awards were infamous for their intense atmosphere and industry rivalries. Suge Knight, the CEO of Death Row Records, took center stage and directed a scathing message at Sean “Diddy” Combs. In his speech, Knight implied Diddy's involvement in the shooting of Tupac Shakur and took the opportunity to insult him. “Any artist out there that wanna be an artist and stay a star and don't have to worry about the executive producer trying to be all in the videos, all on the record, dancing… come to Death Row,” Knight asserted, creating a stir in the hip-hop community.

5. Sinead O'Connor Rips Up Photo of the Pope on SNL

Sinead O'Connor was a highly controversial figure, and her actions on an episode of Saturday Night Live in the early '90s only added to her notoriety. During her performance, O'Connor tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II while singing Bob Marley's “War,” changing the lyrics to specifically reference child abuse.

She advised people to “fight the real enemy” as she tore the photo of the Pope. Her bold action was a protest against child abuse within the Catholic Church and the church's failure to do anything about it. The controversial stunt had huge ramifications for her career, but she never had any regrets, as a survivor of child abuse herself.

6. Kanye West Says George Bush Doesn't Care About Black People

Amid the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the government's response faced severe criticism. During a live telethon for hurricane relief, Kanye West seized an unscripted moment to voice his views. He accused President George W. Bush of not caring about Black people in a candid declaration. His blunt statement, “George Bush doesn't care about Black people,” left co-host Mike Myers in astonishment, and it ignited discussions about race, politics, and social responsibility.

7. Dakota Johnson Claps Back at Ellen Over Birthday Party Invite

Ellen DeGeneres, known for her cheerful persona, faced criticism for her perceived “mean” behavior, including not inviting Dakota Johnson to her birthday party. In an unexpected turn of events, during an appearance on Ellen's show, Dakota Johnson corrected the host's assumption.

With a subtle yet assertive tone, Johnson replied, “Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen.” This on-air exchange led to Johnson defending her position and clarifying that she had invited DeGeneres to her birthday after she complained about not receiving an invitation to the one the previous year, given that she had no idea that she wanted an invite. She insisted that she made sure she received an invite this time but that DeGeneres never came.

8. Cardi B Recognizes and Calls Out Audience Member as One of Her Past Haters

Cardi B has had her share of feuds and confrontations with critics. Her ascension to fame has been swift. It wasn't long ago, however, that the star was trying to make a name for herself in the rap game and appearing on reality shows like Love & Hip Hop.

During a live reunion episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, she spotted a former hater among the audience members and chose to address the situation head-on. With a gleam of satisfaction, Cardi B pointed out the individual, saying, “Remember when you told me I was just going to be a stripper? Look at you now, watching me.” Ouch. I mean, she's not wrong.

9. Whitney Houston Goes Off on Wendy Williams on Radio Show

In the realm of celebrity feuds, this incident stands out as an intense radio confrontation. Iconic singer Whitney Houston and talk show host Wendy Williams clashed on air. Houston took the opportunity to vent her frustration at Williams, accusing her of prying into her personal life and spreading rumors. Their heated exchange left listeners astounded as Whitney Houston passionately defended her boundaries with some colorful language and even mentioned that she would “meet her outside” if she wasn't a lady with class.

10. Patrick Stewart Criticizes James Corden at Awards Show

At an awards show, Sir Patrick Stewart, known for his eloquence and poise, took a moment to critique James Corden's hosting performance. In a manner befitting his distinguished persona, Stewart subtly chided Corden, offering constructive feedback that left the audience both surprised and entertained.

Unamused by Corden's aloofness, he said, “When the presenters are up here and when the recipients are receiving their reward, don't stand at the back of the stage with your hands in your pockets, looking around as if you wished you were anywhere but here.”

Corden, ready to meet his energy, moved into Stewart's physical space, sarcastically responding that he “couldn't be any more wrong” and that he was “sorry if it looked like that.” He quickly changed tunes, adding, “But when you come up and present an award just get on with it.” The two went on bickering back and forth in front of the crowd. Awkward!

11. Taylor Swift Thanking Her Ex for Inspiring Her Breakup Song, Which Won a VMA

In a gracious and somewhat cheeky moment at the MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift accepted an award for her breakup song “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” She took the opportunity to thank her ex-boyfriend for the inspiration behind the hit song during her acceptance speech, saying, “I also want to thank the person who inspired this song who knows exactly who he is because now I got one of these.” Though the song wasn't about Harry Styles, many speculated that it was, and apparently, so did the cameramen at MTV, who swiftly (no pun intended) directed their cameras at One Direction, zooming in on Harry's face.

12. Nicki Minaj's Infamous “Miley, What's Good?”

The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards witnessed a fiery exchange between Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus. Onstage, Minaj confronted Cyrus, asking, “Miley, what's good?” after calling out that she had been talking about her in the press. Her direct and unapologetic challenge captured the spotlight and added a dash of drama to the event, becoming an iconic VMA moment.

However, what's less commonly discussed is Miley's effortless clapback. In the heat of the moment, Miley sighed, twirled her ponytail, and clarified that since they're all in the same industry giving interviews, everyone knows how the media twists your words. She sarcastically congratulated Nicki and then moved on to announcing the next award.

This is where things heat up. Providing background about the Artist to Watch Award, Miley explained that artists who have lost the award have gone on to make their mark on the VMA stage, making sure to look at Nicki when she said the word “losers.” Miley spiced it up, adding, “I lost this award in 2008, and I was fine with it. WHATEVER. Because it's NO BIG DEAL. It's just an AWARD. And I PERSEVERED.” Purr, Miley did not come to play.

13. Taylor Swift Calling Out Joe Jonas for Breaking Up With Her Over the Phone

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Taylor Swift didn't hold back when discussing her past relationships. She candidly revealed that Joe Jonas had broken up with her in a brief phone call, sharing the details of their teenage romance.

She insisted she “isn't even going to remember the boy who broke up with [her] over the phone in 25 seconds when she was eighteen” once she finds the right one for her. Swift's openness about her personal life created a buzz and garnered support from her fans. It's one of the most candid interviews she's given, speaking about an ex-boyfriend.

14. Eminem Threatening Moby at VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards saw a tense face-off between Eminem and Moby in 2002. Eminem, known for his confrontational style, made a not-so-subtle threat to Moby while accepting an award. He kept referring to him as a “little girl” and threatened that he “will hit a man with glasses.”

Eminem alleged the beef started because Moby was booing him in the audience as he went onstage to accept his award. As he called him out as a “little girl,” the rest of the audience started booing him, which set him off. The incident left the audience in shock and was the beginning of a long-standing feud between the two artists spanning decades.

15. Britney Spears Tells Journalist: “You're an Adult, You Should Know That”

Britney Spears, who often dealt with media scrutiny, had a notable moment during an interview when asked about a movie role she had recently played. Referencing her at-the-time boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, the reporter began fishing for a reaction by asking if Justin had seen the movie and if he was jealous seeing her kissing another man in it.

Britney had the smoothest comeback and, without skipping a beat, responded, “Um, no. It's just a movie. It's pretend. You're an adult, you should know that,” and then gave the most adorable smile that indicated she couldn't believe she actually stood up for herself.

16. Lindsay Lohan Openly Admits to Being an Addict to Oprah for First Time Publicly

In a candid and revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lindsay Lohan took a significant step in her personal journey to recovery. She openly admitted to being an addict, a confession that marked a turning point in her life. Lohan's honesty and vulnerability during this conversation with Oprah resonated with many who were following her struggles and recovery in the 2014 docu-series on OWN titled Lindsay.

17. Robert Downey Jr. Shuts Down Interviewer Who Brings Up Past Substance Abuse Issues

Robert Downey Jr., known for his remarkable comeback in Hollywood, encountered an uncomfortable moment during an interview. When an interviewer brought up his past struggles with substance abuse, Downey Jr. responded with a sharp and assertive retort. He firmly asserted that the topic was not appropriate, shutting down the conversation and commanding respect for his personal boundaries.

RDJ gave repeated nonverbal warnings that they were encroaching on forbidden territory, but the interviewer persisted, straying from the promotion of Iron Man and instead opting to talk about Downey Jr.'s political views, incarceration, past substance abuse, and relationship with his father. Eventually, he looked around the room, presumably to his publicist for confirmation that the interview needed to end, said “Bye,” and walked off. As he pulled his mic off, he quipped,” You seem okay; it's just getting a little Diane Sawyer.”

18. Quentin Tarantino Shuts Down Interviewer

Reporter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, the same man who caused RDJ to walk out, had a track record for pressing celebrity buttons by virtue of asking inappropriate questions. Just a few years earlier, he enraged filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for steering the interview away from the promotion of his movie and into the far-reaching consequence of film violence.

When the journalist continued to question Tarantino about the link between movie violence and real-life violence, Tarantino didn't mince words. He declared he was shutting the interviewer down, effectively ending the discussion and defending his work from further scrutiny.

19. Demi Lovato Addresses No Longer Being Friends With Selena Gomez

In the entertainment industry, friendships can be fickle, but it surprised many fans to see childhood BFFS Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez go their separate ways after growing up together and collaborating on so many different projects. In an interview, Lovato openly addressed her evolving relationship with fellow star Gomez.

Lovato shared her feelings about their friendship's ups and downs, explaining why she unfollowed Gomez on Instagram during the Watch What Happens Live game “Plead the Fifth.” Demi kept it simple and offered this short statement, “I think it's just one of those things where people change and people grow apart.” The decision to unfollow Selena was clearly deliberate and caused a stir between the two's fan bases in an attempt to figure out where things went wrong.

20. Lindsay Lohan Tells David Letterman, “Be a Father Figure” During Disrespectful Interview

During a controversial appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, Lindsay Lohan faced a barrage of questions and comments from the host. In response to Letterman's probing about her rehab experiences, Lohan fired back, saying, “Come on, be a father figure,” referencing the fact she'd been coming to the show since she was six years old.

Despite Letterman's constant low blows, Lindsay kept it classy and took back control of the interview, forcing him to reckon with his disrespect. The joke's on him because this was her last stint in rehab, and she really did turn her life around after that and is back in the movies, while Letterman has faded into obscurity after retiring in 2015.

21. On the Infamous Paris, Lindsay, Britney Photo: Paris Claims Lindsay Party Crashed

A notorious photograph featuring Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Britney Spears partying together fueled speculation and gossip. In response to questions about the event during an appearance on Andy Cohen's radio show, Paris Hilton suggested that Lindsay Lohan had crashed the party. This revelation added another layer of intrigue to the celebrity friendship dynamic, given that the famous frenemies had not spoken to each other in years. In a separate interview, Andy Cohen confronted Lindsay about Paris' claims, but she quickly diverted, reminding Cohen that she wasn't there to talk about Paris.

22. Mariah Carey Doesn't Know Jennifer Lopez

Mariah Carey, known for her diva persona, once created quite a stir during an interview. When asked about fellow singer Jennifer Lopez, Carey replied with a curt, “I don't know her.” This dismissive statement ignited speculation and became a pop culture reference in its own right. J. Lo even responded to Carey's insistence that she “doesn't know” her on The Wendy Williams Show, where she said, “She does say that. She's forgetful, I guess.”

23. Justin Bieber Asks Who Shawn Mendes Is

During a candid interview, Justin Bieber was asked about fellow Canadian pop sensation Shawn Mendes. Bieber's response, “Who's Shawn Mendes?” raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the dynamics between established and emerging artists in the music industry. However, Bieber later clarified that he wasn't throwing shade and genuinely didn't know who he was at the time. They later did an Instagram Live together, poking fun at the situation, and collabbed on the song “Monster.” Mendes had previously dated Justin's current wife, Hailey, so the two are ironically connected in many different ways.

24. Grown News Reporter Beefs With 15-Year-Old Justin Bieber and Loses

Justin Bieber's early fame brought both adoration and criticism. In a memorable incident, a grown news reporter challenged the young Bieber during an interview, suggesting that his success was simply a product of marketing hype. However, Bieber's poised and composed responses left the reporter struggling to maintain the upper hand, making the star's maturity and wit evident.

The funniest part of the segment is when the reporter tries to correct him when he says that it gave people hope because no one's ever come from Stratford, Ontario, and become famous. She interjects and says, “Wait, Lloyd Robertson has come out of Stratford, Ontario and been famous. He anchors the national news on CTV.” Bieber clarifies that he means no one has hailed from where he grew up and achieved international fame, which shut her up real quick. He added in a, “Do you think Lloyd Robertson is known in a little town in Germany?” for good measure.

25. Mila Kunis Stands Up for Justin Timberlake Against Rude Reporter in Russian

Mila Kunis, fluent in Russian, once came to the defense of Justin Timberlake during a press conference while promoting their movie Friends With Benefits. When a rude reporter made inappropriate comments about Timberlake in Russian, Kunis quickly responded in her native language, putting the reporter in their place and supporting her co-star in an epic showcase of her confidence and assertiveness. Timberlake joked, “This is my bodyguard,” as he received the translations through his earpiece.

Source: Reddit.