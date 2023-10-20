25 TV Show Intros So Good, We Always Watch

As much as I appreciate the “Skip Intro” option when watching a TV show, part of me feels bad for the folks who worked so hard to create the intro for us viewers. However, some intros are simply too good to skip. Whether it’s an irresistible song, a changing element that intrigues the viewer, or an enjoyable visual sequence, most people have one TV show with an intro they can’t bear to skip past. Below are 25 superb intros we always love to watch.

1. Severance (2022-)

It’s not just that I don’t skip the Severance intro; I get excited to watch it. The eerie music, the trippy visuals, and the conceptual intensity are all irresistible to me, and I can’t fathom why anyone would skip this exquisite and poignant intro. I could watch it on a loop, which would only make it trippier.

2. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

Something about the BoJack Horseman intro is also hypnotic. The intro changes a handful of times throughout the series to coincide with what’s happening in BoJack’s life, which is always fun to see. The funky music and dramatic sequence fit with the show perfectly.

3. Bob's Burgers (2011-)

Most fans of Bob’s Burgers adore the intro. It has an upbeat and cheerful song that makes you want to bounce up and down, and best of all, every episode has two unique puns in the intro. They put a different pun on the neighboring storefront and pest control van every time, so keep an eye out!

4. Scrubs (2001-2010)

I feel like the Scrubs song lowers my blood pressure immediately. The song is comforting but also catchy and happy. This short intro shows all the characters in a creative sequence as they bop around the hospital helping people. I’ve always thought the intro was a lot more heartfelt than the actual show.

5. Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006)

On the other hand, the Malcolm in the Middle intro makes me want to jam out. It’s a punk rock song from the band They Might Be Giants and captures the angsty vibe of being a tween and teen in a big family. The song, paired with the funny TV clips, makes it one of the best intros ever.

6. Cheers (1982-1993)

Everyone loves the Cheers intro! The song is iconic, and most people recognize it after just a few notes. If the Scrubs intro is comforting, this intro is a warm and happy hug that makes you feel like you’re safe at home. Nothing captures the friendliness of the show better.

7. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

Am I the only one who recites the intro at the beginning of every episode? The Avatar: The Last Airbender intro gives a quick overview of the elemental nations and why Ang is such an important figure in the world. The fun narration combined with the coinciding animation always scratches an itch that I can’t explain.

8. American Dad! (2005-)

The American Dad! intro is pretty easy to enjoy because it’s so simple. The theme song is catchy and hard not to sing along to if you know it. The classic intro is fun, but it’s even more interesting when they mix up the intro, which they do for some special episodes.

9. Family Guy (1999-)

Please don’t throw tomatoes at me, but I’m not the biggest fan of Family Guy. Nevertheless, I have to admit that the intro is a funny delight. The quick intro is hard to skip because of the hilarious lyrics, colorful animation, and catchy melody that represents the punchiness of the show well.

10. Ozark (2017-2022)

Fans love the Ozark intro because it always has some subtle clues about what is happening in the show. Most of the intros on this list are beloved because they’re fun or catchy, but this one is great because it’s somewhat important to the show’s ongoing plot.

11. Futurama (1999-)

Anyway, back to catchy and cute intros! The Futurama intro feels like you’re on a crazy spaceship ride with the gang. The beat is captivating, and the busy animation offers so many things for viewers to look at. And sometimes, there are new jokes hidden in the intro sequence. Frankly, it’s so fast-paced and funky I don’t know why anyone would skip it.

12. Rick and Morty (2013-)

The Rick and Morty intro is sort of similar to the Futurama intro in that you feel like you’re flying along beside the characters. It’s also funny and captivating because it shows scenes from the series as well as random scenarios that we may or may not ever get to see in an episode.

13. Adventure Time (2010-2018)

Adventure Time’s intro is another soothing one that lifts your heart. For copyright reasons, I don’t think I can say any of the song lyrics here, but you all know them! The little banjo plucking and whimsical song is simply wonderful, and I would never skip it.

14. Black Mirror (2011-)

I know the Black Mirror intro is literally two seconds, but the nonlinear sound that builds up to the sharp crack is so unsettling and jarring that I feel like it puts me in the right state for the episode. Plus, it’s so short that it’s not worth the energy to pick up the remote and skip it.

15. The X-Files (1993-2018)

I’m not going to lie; the first time I saw the The X-Files intro, I kind of giggled. “The Truth Is Out There” and “Government Denies Knowledge” moments are just so dramatic that it’s almost laughable. With that said, I would never skip the intro because the eerie song is perfect for the show, and the images have become nostalgic.

16. Community (2009-2015)

Feelings about the Community intro are divided, at least in my household. The weirdly dark lyrics, jolly melody, and adorable animation always give me a warm, fuzzy feeling. My boyfriend, on the other hand, dives for the remote to skip it, so it’s not everyone’s favorite.

17. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer intro is hardcore and edgy. It makes you want to pick up a stake and go vampire hunting on your own. The intense guitar riff and the fast-paced visuals that show some of the coolest moments from the show are always invigorating to watch, preparing you for what’s to come.

18. Orange Is the New Black (2013-2019)

Orange Is the New Black has a fantastic and emotional intro song by Regina Spektor. Her unique vocals pull you in, and the relevant lyrics match the show’s vibe and story well. Along with the top-notch song, the visuals of the different inmates, which change along with the beat, create an intense energy before the show starts.

19. The Simpsons (1989-)

I think everyone can agree that The Simpsons intro song is a banger. It’s punchy and catchy in all the right ways, even though it barely has lyrics. People love the intro’s animation as it takes you through Springfield and around town with the Simpsons, but many people watch to see what the chalkboard says because it changes.

20. The White Lotus (2021-)

The White Lotus intro is another divisive one that some fans skip, and others look forward to. I’m a fan of the dramatic and intense intro that has an element of suspense and buildup in the music, which changes slightly every season. The visuals are also gorgeous and hypnotic, but it is a lengthy intro, so I understand why some may skip it.

21. Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (1999-)

The SVU intro is one of the most iconic intros of all time. Between the catchy, thoughtful song and the stern narration, it’s hard to skip past it. The intense intro sets the tone for the whole show, and I think most fans, including myself, can recite the narration from memory.

22. Westworld (2016-2022)

Similar to The White Lotus intro, the Westworld intro is a bit long, so lots of people skip it. However, many other fans enjoy the pensive, soft music that builds into a masterful crescendo. Aside from the music, the sci-fi visuals are simultaneously disturbing and beautiful, making it hard not to be captivated.

23. Twin Peaks (1990-1991)

While the show can be quite unsettling and even scary at times, the intro is serene and beautiful in a humble way. It also drives home the point that this is supposed to be a normal small town. I also find the music to be soothing but peculiar, which represents the show well.

24. Phineas and Ferb (2007-2024)

On a completely different note, fans are also obsessed with the intro for Phineas and Ferb! This intro is not pensive or intense; it’s just lighthearted, silly, and energetic. You get to see some of their wackiest adventures, and the song perfectly explains the feeling of wanting to make the most of summer as a kid.

25. Only Murders in the Building (2021-)

The theme song for Only Murders in the Building is fine, but I never skip it because I adore the animated sequence. It has a super cozy vibe with a warm fall atmosphere, showing the dynamic of the apartment building and the vibrancy of the city. It also changes a bit between seasons!

