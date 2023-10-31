25 Unintentionally Irritating TV Icons

A television show's success depends on many factors. One crucial aspect is having a memorable cast, for better or worse. We checked a popular online forum to see which shows have the most iconic characters that get under your skin — here are 25 of them.

1. The Blacklist – “Elizabeth Keen”

Elizabeth has a tragic backstory, being responsible for her dad's fate at an early age. As an adult, Elizabeth joined the FBI, in charge of the mobile emergency psych unit in New York. Despite her marriage, Elizabeth gets involved in many relationships throughout the series.

2. Orange Is the New Black – “Piper Chapman”

Piper, a former inmate at Litchfield Penitentiary, tries to serve her time without causing any problems. As the show progresses, we see Piper as cruel, selfish, manipulative, and more. Orange Is the New Black tries to walk the line of showing what prison can do to someone's personality, highlighting both the good and the bad.

3. Weeds – “Nancy Botwin”

Nancy's husband had a heart attack after 17 years of marriage. With her husband gone, Nancy needs to find a way to make money and turns to selling marijuana. She establishes herself as a top dealer and does what it takes to stay in that position.

4. How I Met Your Mother – “Ted Mosby”

Ted graduates from Wesleyan University and becomes an architect. He starts a quest to find the woman of his dreams and meets and dates several different women, but it always ends in heartbreak. Ted has dubious adventures characterized by questionable actions while he searches for the love of his life.

5. Shameless – “Debbie Gallagher”

Debbie's personality can be sweet, intelligent, and naive. She wants to see the good in people, even if it might not be there. Debbie's father consistently disappointed her and drove her to the point where she could no longer care about him. This drives Debbie to be a cold-hearted person towards her father, even going so far as to throw him off a bridge. The relationship between Debbie and her father became more complicated after that as both struggled to understand each other.

6. The Walking Dead – “Andrea Harrison”

Andrea, a survivor of the outbreak, joins a group of survivors outside Atlanta. She becomes proficient with certain weapons, a skill that saves her more than once. Andrea becomes protective of her sister and does what she can to keep everyone safe. Her sister's death pushes Andrea over the edge. She tries to end it all but fails, thanks to Dale Horvath.

7. Grey's Anatomy – “Owen Hunt”

The Head of Trauma at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Owen also served in the Army. The Army honorably discharged Owen after his entire platoon didn't make it. Owen has had many marriages and deals with PTSD from his military days. His treatment of patients in the hospital isn't great because of his experience in a war zone.

8. Dawson's Creek – “Dawson Leery”

Dawson dreams of becoming a director one day. He views his life as a script, something he can control and rip up when an event doesn't go as planned. Dawson has to learn to cope with reality, such as his parent's divorce. He must come to terms with life's daily trials and the best way to work through them.

9. Sons of Anarchy – “Jax Teller”

Jax's history starts after being born and raised in California. He has a genetic heart disorder, an illness that killed his brother at the age of six. As an adult, Jax becomes a member of a bike club, SAMCRO. Jax can be a friendly guy but does not show remorse for eliminating someone when he believes it is deserved. He eventually becomes the club leader and runs the organization his way, for better or worse.

10. The Walking Dead – “Lori Grimes”

Lori survived the initial outbreak. She believed her husband perished and did what she could to protect her sons, leaving for Atlanta. Struggling with her grief, Lori can be difficult and demanding. She started a romantic relationship with Shane, which would haunt her later.

11. Boy Meets World – “Cory Matthews”

Cory's story involves his family, friends, and future wife, Topanga. Throughout the series, Cory struggles with certain aspects of growing up. Cory can sometimes be immature and will do whatever he deems necessary to get his way. This immaturity leads him to hurt the ones he loves, which results in him having to deal with the consequences.

12. Buffy the Vampire Slayer – “Alexander Harris”

Alexander, or “Xander,” occupies an interesting role in Buffy's group. Xander enjoys a position simultaneously in and outside the group, giving him a unique perspective. As the series progresses, Xander becomes more critical to the story, even becoming Buffy's unofficial “Watcher” in one of the later seasons. Xander also bounces from relationship to relationship while trying to pursue Buffy.

13. Skins – “Effy Stonem”

Effy's character takes after her brother Tony. Character traits for Effy include being manipulative and rebellious, similar to Tony. She will go to social events and lie about it. Effy doesn't know what she wants, and instead of pursuing something real, she picks the safe route. When Tony becomes absent in her life, Effy falls apart and descends into depression.

14. Married… with Children – “Seven”

The character of Seven appeared during the seventh season of Married… with Children for reasons fans still don't understand. Peggy grew fond of Seven and treated him better than her own kids. Al accepted him as part of the family. Overall, the character of Seven didn't fit the show, and he only lasted a few episodes before disappearing without an explanation.

15. Homeland – “Dana Brody”

Dana has a strained relationship with her mother. One day, Dana gets caught smoking with a friend by her mother. Dana also keeps her father's religious secret to herself until she makes a statement about it at school, causing chaos. Her relationship with her father sours as he has to commit acts she doesn't approve of to try and keep his undercover CIA operation from failing.

16. The Vampire Diaries – “Elena Gilbert”

Certain events in her life make Elena a complex character. At times compassionate and empathetic; she can also be judgmental, selfish, and a bit nosy. Elena always seems surrounded by drama. While initially someone who would do anything to help someone, Elena becomes self-absorbed. Her life experiences cause this mixture that keeps everyone guessing, never knowing what she will do.

17. The Sopranos – “Janice Soprano”

Janice has a narcissistic personality disorder, which causes her to be manipulative towards others. She manipulates the situation to get what she wants, such as trying to organize a coup while in bed with Richie Aprile. Janice wants what she cannot have. She wants to live a life of excess and luxury, not caring about what it does to others.

18. That '70s Show – “Randy Pearson”

Randy represents a changing of the times during the show. Randy appears as a relaxed guy with an old-fashioned attitude who knows how to handle tools. He manages bands and finds himself as a member of one but doesn't play the drum kit he owns. Randy likes to joke with Donna about their relationship, drawing parallels to her previous relationship.

19. Blue Bloods – “Eddie Janko”

Eddie serves at the 29th Precinct in New York City. Eddie's passion for the job can lead to difficult situations. Her independence and passion make Eddie more hot-tempered than her partner, Jamie. To her credit, Eddie will listen to Jamie's more neutral perspective, even if she disagrees with it.

20. Outlander – “Claire Fraser”

Claire time travels between the 18th century and the 20th century. She marries Frank Randall in the 20th century and Jamie Fraser in the 18th century. Claire has an aversion to taking orders without questioning them and can be medically ruthless. These aspects of her personality land her in hot water on numerous occasions as she combats how society views women in both centuries.

21. Star Trek Voyager – “Kes”

Kes, a female “Ocampa,” joins the crew after the USS Voyager finds itself in the Delta Quadrant. Kes serves as a crew member in the role of a medic. Kes also finds herself in charge of the airponics bay. She leaves it all behind to explore her powerful mental abilities.

22. Breaking Bad – “Skyler White”

Skyler starts as an ordinary housewife without knowing about her husband's activities. Skyler, the decision-maker in the household, sometimes made decisions without regard for her husband, Walter. Eventually, she joined in on the activities to help her husband launder money. Walter's behavior caused the two to separate once Skyler decided she couldn't do it anymore. After the separation, she seemed to enjoy her new life as a criminal.

23. Never Have I Ever – “Devi Vishwakumar”

Devi embodies a typical teenager. She can be outgoing and witty but can also overreact to situations. Devi also suppresses her emotions, which always causes her problems. She suffers from anger-management issues due to trying to suppress everything. This leads to other problems, such as developing obsessions to try and fill the void in her life.

24. Modern Family – “Cameron Tucker”

Cameron has a flair for the dramatic. His personality contrasts with his partner, someone a bit more uptight. The family sees Cameron as someone who can't handle criticism. Cameron can also be a bigot with jokes he makes at his daughter Lily's expense.

25. Bones – “Temperance Brennan”

Dr. Brennan holds the position of forensic anthropologist at the Jeffersonian Institute. Temperance has perfected the art of emotional detachment, making her seem cold and distant. Her lack of social awareness can cause her to insult others without realizing it. This also results in arrogance as she constantly claims that her field of study beats everything else.

Source: Reddit.