26 TV Plot Decisions That Jumped the Shark

TV shows need pivotal plot developments to drive a story across multiple seasons. In the hands of writers, these progressions sometimes veer into unexpected territories. Occasionally, they salvage a show, but other times, when a storyline takes a grievous turn, the viewers tune out and abandon the series. We are rounding up single plot twists that derailed an otherwise excellent television series.

Note: Beware of spoilers.

1. Game of Thrones: Season Eight

“Season eight singlehandedly took one of, if not the most talked about shows at the time and made it collapse into pop culture oblivion! Not a single person I knew or interacted with wasn't watching Game of Thrones. I swear every other conversation looped back to that show eventually, but after season eight, no one [cared] about it,” a critic rages.

It wasn't just bad plot points that ruined the eighth season, either. It seemed the entire production had gone downhill, with mistakes popping up more frequently, like the infamous Starbucks coffee cup.

2. Spin City: Replacing Michael J. Fox

Some people simply can’t be replaced, and Michael J. Fox will always be one of those people. When he decided it was time to depart Spin City due to the progression of his Parkinson’s, showrunners Gary David Goldberg and Bill Lawrence made a very, very controversial decision. Rather than logically end the show, they brought on Charlie Sheen. In Sheen’s shadow, the show lost all its magic, and there was simply no replacing Fox’s Deputy Mayor Mike Flaherty.

3. Prison Break: The Escape

A show about plotting to break out of prison makes for a fantastic few seasons, but why keep the show going once they break out? According to viewers, the show declined in quality after they executed their escape.

4. Westworld: Leaving the Park

Westworld began as a fantastic sci-fi show about humanoid robots occupying an amusement park, but soon the show faltered with its writing and reliance on audience feedback.

“Unfortunately, the writers were very keen to write a commentary on AI in society and thus drove it in a direction, which as a show in itself is interesting but went a lot further than the source material in this regard. There were two shows there, and neither was done justice,” one user says about the cast leaving the park.

5. Fairly OddParents: Poof

Several television viewers claim that when shows introduce a baby into a story arc, the writers have clearly run out of ideas. Perhaps that is what happened when Cosmo and Wanda, Timmy Turner's fairy oddparents, had a child named Poof.

6. Riverdale: Blending Genres

After the critically acclaimed first season of the Archie comic, the show turned into a bizarre, horrid, musical, off-the-rails show that became a hate-watch for many original fans. Now, the show features superheroes.

7. Sherlock: Moriarty's Death

“Andrew Scott's performance was so great that they then had to keep trying to shoehorn the already dead Moriarty into later plots or end up with the travesty that was the last series with Sherlock's even smarter sister, who secretly cooked up everything with Mortiarty, just so they could have more Moriarty scenes,” a fan shares.

8. Once Upon a Time: The Seventh Season

The fairy tale spinoff introduced a great premise until the writers beat the story to a pulp. One viewer claims the moment Elsa joined in the picture, they shut off the show forever. By then, everything had become so formulaic and predictable.

9. Lucifer: Time Travel

Time travel is great when you have a time travel show like Dark. For some reason, writers resort to time travel when they don't know which other plots to explore. The final season of Lucifer focuses on time travel, even though the show never utilized time travel before that season.

10. Community: Donald Glover's Departure

“That definitely gave the series less of the flavor it once had. His relationship with Abed and what he added to the show being gone: that definitely hurt the remaining seasons,” a contributor writes. Glover's absence was definitely felt as Community's fifth season continued after he left nearly halfway through.

11. The Witcher: Replacing Henry Cavill

Sometimes casting directors cast perfect people for the perfect role, and fans become enraged when they switch up the casting. Henry Cavill played Geralt, the titular witcher, since season one, but stepped down in time for the third season. Some claim scheduling conflicts, while others say Cavill, an avid Witcher fan, didn't agree with the script's direction. Either way, fans do not want Liam Hemsworth, or anyone who's not Cavill, for that matter, to become the witcher.

12. Dexter: Deb and Dexter

Deb falling in love with Dexter is one of the worst plotlines in television. The writers decided to write a love story between the adoptive siblings, marking the show's biggest decline in quality. It was a major eye roll, considering how Dexter had spent so many seasons building up Deb's moral code.

13. The Fosters: Callie and Brandon

The Fosters also decided an adoptive sibling love story made for good television. The writers set Callie up for failure, sacrificing her adoption qualifications for a lousy love story.

14. The Walking Dead: Bringing On Negan

Listen. Negan was always an inevitability for the series, and hardcore fans pretty much knew that things were going to change when they introduced him. However, the dynamic shift when Jeffrey Dean Morgan entered the fray was so jarring that it signaled the show’s most significant decline in quality. The loss of a major, beloved character and the neutering of Rick Grimes aside, there was a cartoonish quality to Negan and the Saviors that was difficult to overlook.

15. Pretty Little Liars: Maya's Death

Emily's nicest girlfriend, Maya, met an unfair demise on the seven-season show about a stalker terrorizing five high school friends. I truly thought Maya was alive until the series finale, considering the show never killed off anyone for real. Well, except Maya.

16. Dr. Who: Making the Doctor the Timeless Child

“This ruined so many things in the lore of the show and what made it special. Basically, the timeless child made it so that the Doctor has infinite regenerations and is basically the chosen one. The Doctor, who was previously a regular time lord, is now the ultimate being and the foundation of timelord society,” a Whovian reports.

17. Roseanne's Ending

After Roseanne birthed a fourth child, she won the lottery and the show's dynamic changed entirely. No longer were viewers watching the same struggling middle-class family that had made the show so entertaining. It was such a jarring change that the series' writers even retconned everything in the final episode, making it all a creation of Roseanne's creativity as she struggled to face the realities of life.

18. Twin Peaks: Naming the Killer

Ambiguity is better than knowing, sometimes. For Twin Peaks, that seemed like a pretty steadfast rule. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to last as the infamous killer was eventually named. ” Lynch absolutely did not want to do that, the execs forced him into it, and the show went rapidly downhill afterward,” someone believes.

19. Glee: Karofsky Dating Blaine

I've watched every episode of Glee three times since the show evokes cherished memories, but I will never understand why the writers thought Blaine, Kurt's first love, and Karofsky, Kurt's high school bully, made for a good story. That plotline betrayed several fans.

20. Brooklyn 99: Jake and Amy Having Kids

“That show had a chance to inverse the usual tropes by having Amy, the logical and meticulous one, not want kids because of her career and a ton of other legitimate reasons, and Jake, the impulsive one, want kids because he's impulsive and hasn't thought it through. But instead, they just fall back on the usual ‘woman wants kids, man doesn't, man changes mind, and they have a kid' storyline,” an upset respondent conveys.

21. How I Met Your Mother: Finale

Many users grumble over the finale of HIMYM, saying the ending negated all character growth and didn't make a sliver of sense. Others say the ending ruined what could have been a perfect show.

22. Happy Days: Jumping the Shark

Ever jumped a shark? Fonzie in Happy Days did. In the fifth season of Happy Days, Henry Winkler's character jumps over a shark while waterskiing. The bizarre events spiraled into a rabbit hole of rash plot decisions and even coined a phrase that even today means that a show has gone off the deep end or lost sight of itself.

23. The Handmaid's Tale: Moving Past Season One

Season one of the dystopian show modeled plot lines after the book, entrancing audiences with a horrifying glimpse of a possible reality. Since the writers kept the show going, they grasped for ideas and turned the strong female lead into a “ham-fisted, plot-armored nutbag.”

24. The Last Man on Earth

“I was super excited to watch The Last Man on Earth. In the pilot, another person shows up,” a commenter critiques. Many others continue to show up throughout the series.

25. Yellowjackets: Singing Bird

Yellowjackets had a phenomenal first season and succumbed to the pressure of producing an equally compelling second season. The horror drama worked for the first few episodes of the newest season, but once Misty hallucinated about her singing bird during flotation therapy, the plots loosened, and the characters became irritating.

26. Modern Family: Hayley and Dylan

Who doesn't love a throwaway story arc in favor of a lackluster love story?

“Hayley and Dylan being endgame on Modern Family. Wouldn’t say that it ruined the whole show, but it really devalued her character, especially in the last season where she was just a ‘mother’ character in the end.”