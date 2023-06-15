25 Weird and Wild Star Wars Facts

With a franchise that’s been around for decades, Star Wars is filled to the brim with trivia. There have been plenty of stories from on-screen to behind-the-scenes. Many of these tales are based on triumphs of cinema or narratives that changed the course of cinema.

And some of these facts are silly, funny, or weird. Star Wars is full of camp thanks to its pulpy roots. Here are 25 random silly facts about Star Wars for your entertainment.

1. Palpatine’s Jam

The Phantom Menace ends with a song called “Augie's Great Municipal Band.” This song is Emperor Palpatine’s theme in a major key and sped up as the end of the movie was a victory for the Sith Lord in hiding.

2. Got Milk

Blue milk has been around since Star Wars began. Luke Skywalker drinks the beverage at home in A New Hope. Since then, other shades of the beverage have been introduced. Green milk comes from thala-siren sea sows. Patrons can purchase both blue and green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge. Pink milk became canon in the Sana Starros comic, named after the Star Wars podcast Pink Milk.

3. TBD

In a franchise with many characters, planets, and creatures, the creators sometimes stick with whatever names they can get. While making the Star Wars Rebels episode “Rise of the Old Masters,” one animal needed to be named. In the original script, they wrote “TBD” for “To be determined.” Nothing better came up, so the creature was called a Tibidee.

4. Squeaky Toys

Star Wars creators have a lot of fun behind the scenes with their antics. In the first part of the series finale for Star Wars Rebels, “A Fool’s Hope,” massive canine creatures called Loth-Wolves attack the Empire. The creators made a cut for themselves where every time the wolves bit an Imperial, the bad guys would make a squeaky toy noise.

5. Ima-Gun Di

Another fun name was in The Clone Wars episode “Supply Lines.” Jedi Master Ima-Gun Di is introduced to protect the Twi’lek people of Ryloth. His name foreshadows his fate as it’s pronounced, “I'mma gon' die,” as the character is killed off before the credits roll.

6. Avatar: The Last Airbender

Before he started at Lucasfilm, one of Dave Filoni’s previous jobs was as a director on Avatar: The Last Airbender. There are many nods to the animated series in his work. To name a few, one of the clone sergeants in The Clone Wars is named Appo after Aang’s flying bison Appa. Appo also has an arrow painted on his helmet’s forehead, just like the creature. Appo is also voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, who voiced Appa in Avatar.

In The Mandalorian episode “The Jedi,” the city of Caladan has many similarities to Ba Sing Se in Avatar. The outer layers of the city are dirty, while the inner walled-off city is pristine with gardens and water features.

Finally, Mark Hamill is an Avatar alum too. He voices the big bad of the series, Fire Lord Ozai.

7. Bluey

Bluey is one of the most popular kids' shows on television and even has a fan base of adults, too, thanks to its positive portrayal of parents and mental health. One episode called “Sleepytime” is often considered the best of the series and shares a musical connection to Star Wars.

“Sleepytime” features music from Gustav Holst’s orchestral symphony The Planets, which also inspired John Williams to create the “Star Wars Theme” and the “Imperial March.”

8. Pink Shorts Boom Guy

If you’re ever at a Star Wars convention and see someone running around in pink shorts and holding up a boom microphone, that is a very deep-cut Star Wars cosplay. That is an homage to Ken Nightingall, a crewman who helped film the Mos Eisley scene in A New Hope. It was so hot in the Tunisian desert that he stripped down to a pair of pink shorts, socks, and boots. He was captured in a behind-the-scenes photo, and decades later, fans love to cosplay as “Pink Shorts Boom Guy.”

9. Running of The Hoods

Another fan-favorite cosplay is Willrow Hood. In The Empire Strikes Back, when Cloud City is being evacuated, he’s the man that runs by the heroes while carrying an ice cream maker. He became an unlikely icon when fans began the annual event at Star Wars Celebration called the Running of the Hoods, all dressing up as Willrow, complete with mustache and ice cream maker, to run through the convention floor.

10. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

George Lucas and Steven Spielberg have been friends for decades and constantly pay homage to each other’s movies. After Spielberg included Star Wars Easter eggs in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Lucas made E.T.’s people a species in The Phantom Menace. They can be seen in one of the senate scenes and are called

.

11. Indiana Jones

Following suit with E.T., many Indiana Jones references exist throughout Star Wars and vice versa. To name a few examples, the Twi’lek people have their version of the Ark of the Covenant, The Bad Batch episode “Ruins of War” pays homage to The Last Crusade, and a Crystal Skull is among Dryden Vos’ items in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Luthen Rael’s shop throughout Andor is also filled with Indiana Jones Easter eggs. The Sankara Stones, Indiana’s whip in carbonite, and the fertility idol can all be seen throughout the series.

12. Doctor Doom

One of Dave Filoni’s favorite comic book characters is Doctor Doom. Therefore, when making a new clone commander for Season 6 of The Clone Wars, Commander Doom was created. He even has the same color pallet as the Marvel villain.

13. No Name

One of the great mysteries of Star Wars is Yoda. Decades later, fans still do not know his species' name. When Grogu came along in The Mandalorian, he took on the moniker “Baby Yoda” because fans didn't know what else to call him.

14. Don’t Mess With Carrie’s Friends

One time after finding out that a Hollywood producer assaulted her friend, Heather Ross, Carrie Fisher took matters into her own hands. She personally delivered a cow tongue wrapped in a Tiffany box with a bow on it to the man, and in a Princess Leia-like move, she told him to never hurt her friends or she would take something from him and put it in a much smaller box.

15. The Missing Mando

When someone is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, sometimes schedules don’t work out. Unlike the previous seasons, fans noticed that Din Djarin never removed his helmet in The Mandalorian Season 3. That’s because Pedro Pascal’s schedule was so busy that he didn’t film any scenes. He only voiced the character.

16. Yoda's Word Choice

When the animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi was released, another member of Yoda’s species, Yaddle, played a prominent role. Fans were quick to notice something about her, though. Yaddle didn’t speak like Yoda; she spoke normally, just like everyone else in Star Wars.

Yoda is actually the strange one. The way he speaks is a choice made by his puppeteer in the Original Trilogy, Frank Oz. Oz came up with the backstory that Yoda purposely spoke that way to honor his master from centuries before.

17. Almost Birthday Buddies

The protagonist of Star Wars Rebels is Ezra Bridger, who almost shares a birthday with two other major characters in Star Wars. He was born on Empire Day when Palpatine declared himself the leader of the first Galactic Empire. At the end of Revenge of the Sith, Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa were born days later.

18. Saturn Awards Dominance

The Saturn Awards introduced in 2016 a new category for Best Animated Series on Television. No one would know the supremacy of Lucasfilm Animation. Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance, Season 7 of The Clone Wars, and The Bad Batch won the first five years of awards. These series beat out some heavy-hitting shows like BoJack Horseman, Rick and Morty, Primal, Arcane, and Marvel’s What If…?

19. Woo-Hoo!

2017’s DuckTales was lauded as how to do a reboot properly, and it was a critically acclaimed series. The show also has an incredibly high number of Star Wars alums in it. There are over 50 actors who have been in a Star Wars media property at some point in their career.

To name a few, DuckTales has David Tennant, Josh Brener, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, Ben Schwartz, Toks Olagundoye, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey, Rob Paulsen, Paul F. Tompkins, Corey Burton, Jim Cummings, John DiMaggio, Jaleel White, Cristina Vee, Edgar Wright, Dee Bradley Baker, Clancy Brown, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Tara Strong, Keone Young, Stephen Root, Bill Farmer, James Marsters, Omid Abtahi, Amy Sedaris, and Giancarlo Esposito.

20. Gary Fisher

Gary was Carry Fisher’s beloved French Bulldog, and as her emotional support animal, Gary traveled everywhere with his mom. This allowed the adorable pup to get his own cameo in The Last Jedi.

21. Winning a Bet

When he wasn’t saving Middle Earth, The Lord of the Rings actor Dominic Monaghan became friends with J.J. Abrams. He revealed that his role in The Rise of Skywalker didn’t from an audition. Monaghan got his part thanks to winning a football bet with Abrams.

It’s not the only bet in Star Wars history. Steven Spielberg won millions of dollars by betting with George Lucas that Star Wars would succeed.

22. The Smurfs

One of the many bounty hunters in the franchise is Embo, voiced by Dave Filoni. The alien is a Kyuzo, who was a nod to the character Kyuzo in Akira Kurosawa’s film Seven Samurai. When creating Embo’s alien language, one of the sound editors for The Clone Wars was Nicolas Anastassiou, who is French. He would keep French children’s books in his office whenever his son would visit.

Dave Filoni found one of these books about The Smurfs and read it badly, purposely pronouncing the French as horribly as he could. Everyone liked it, and it became Embo’s language.

23. Matt, The Radar Technician

In 2016, Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver hosted Saturday Night Live. One of the sketches he did was a rift on Undercover Boss where Kylo went in disguise around Starkiller Base as Matt, the Radar Technician. It was a hit of a sketch, and Star Wars Resistance paid homage to it. In the second season, in the episode “Station to Station,” Kazuda Xiono and Neeku Vozo go undercover wearing familiar orange technician vests.

24. Shaak Ti’s Multiple Deaths

While there are many casualties in a franchise with “Wars” in its name, one character had a chance at the most possible endings. Jedi Master Shaak Ti had multiple deaths created. Played by Orli Shoshan in the Prequel Trilogy, two separate deaths were filmed for Shaak Ti in Revenge of the Sith, one where she was killed by General Grievous and another by Darth Vader. A third version of Ti’s death would be created for The Clone Wars when Yoda saw a vision of the fall of the Jedi, and she was a casualty.

25. Shootin’ The Poodoo

The word “Poodoo” in Star Wars has evolved into a bit of a Star Wars swear word. Though when it was invented, the translation from Huttese was “Bantha fodder.”