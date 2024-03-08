28 Chilling Documentaries About Cults

High-control groups, more commonly known as “cults,” present so much danger because they can reel just about anyone experiencing a moment of vulnerability into their traps. Cults aren't destructive because they promote different ideas than mainstream culture but because they use coercive, threatening, and even violent techniques to keep their followers loyal and prevent them from leaving.

Watching the best investigative cult documentaries helps viewers understand these forms of manipulation, gain insight into human psychology and group behavior, and get their daily dose of compelling, real-world drama.

1. The Vow (2020-2022)

Reeled in by the promise of fast-tracked solutions to years of low self-esteem and anxiety, members of the personal development company NXIVM initially thought they found a life-saving technique and welcoming community. But years later, after escaping the group, they left with trauma, lawsuits, and brands with the founder's initials seared into their flesh.

The in-depth docuseries The Vow follows ex-members of NXIVM as they attempt to help others escape and show the world the dangers of the cult disguised as a company selling self-help courses. The Vow delves into the horrific history of the group's founder, Keith Raniere, and tells a sinister tale of deception and manipulation that ultimately led to sexual abuse and trafficking.

2. Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (2023)

When a group of sophomores at Sarah Lawrence College moved into their dorms for the year, they met their fellow classmate Talia Ray's father, Larry, who slept on the couch in her room. At first, they found the man a little weird. But once they sat down and talked to him, his magnetic personality, stories from his time in the Marines, and unconventional personal advice caused them to open their arms to Larry. They didn't know that the next few years of their lives would be consumed by their informal roommate and making him happy at all costs.

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence shows that high-control groups can emerge in the least likely places–like an elite U.S. college. The docuseries primarily follows Santos, Talia's ex-boyfriend, and his sisters Yalitza and Felicia, who all fell into Larry's trap. The siblings share their stories in the aftermath of a harrowing court case against Larry after some of his followers went to the press and exposed his horrific behavior.

3. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (2022)

Some cult leaders become so prolific and seemingly omnipotent that despite getting arrested and sentenced to life in prison for crimes against children, their followers remain loyal and follow their orders. That's exactly what's happening right now in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS). The detailed docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey chronicles the rise of this extreme religious group.

The audience watches as the Prophet Rulon Jeffs established a culture that embraced horrors like child abuse, limited freedom for women, and strict rules to keep people in line. By the time Rulon passed, he had created a monster out of his son, Warren, who grew up knowing he would inherit the role of Prophet and, with it, complete control and a god-like status. Warren escalated the terrors within the cult, which many go on display in this heartbreaking series through interviews with those who managed to escape.

4. Wild Wild Country (2018)

Wild Wild Country follows the rise and fall of spiritual leader and guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his community of followers, which began in India in 1968 and ended up as a massive commune built in The U.S.'s Antelope, Oregon, in 1981. The investigative cult docuseries does a fantastic job presenting various perspectives on the commune and Bhagwan's leadership.

At first glance, viewers may find the hostile attitudes of the Antelope locals xenophobic, but were their concerns for their town and Bhagwan's followers' safety justified? As the events of the docuseries unfold, people watching realize the extent of the corruption and the complex nature of power and leadership in the cult.

5. Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God (2023)

This unique cult docuseries stands out from others for many reasons. First, it's about a cult with a vibrant female leader named Amy Carlson, known to her followers as Mother God. Second, the series contains interviews with people actively involved in the cult who wholeheartedly believe in its practices and ideals rather than with people who left the group. On top of that, Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God examines the downside of becoming a god, like Amy did, when your body remains very much human.

The series begins with the end of Amy's life when police found her mummified body inside one of the cult's homes. It then backtracks to the beginning to chronicle Amy's journey to becoming Mother God and recruiting followers to live by her side and practice her spiritual teachings. But the most compelling aspect of the docuseries begins with Amy's health decline and the response of her followers when she needed medical attention.

6. Escaping Twin Flames (2023)

With the rise of the internet in the 21st century came people searching for belonging online. Jeff and Shaleia Ayan took advantage of people's desire for love and acceptance by starting a business-turned-cult that encourages their followers to seek out their twin flame regardless of the obstacles. A twin flame is like a soul mate, or the one person someone is destined to share his life with.

Jeff and Shaleia use this concept to reel in people desperately searching for love and use it as a method of control and a means to make money. The docuseries Escaping Twin Flames features interviews from those who escaped the cult and exclusive footage of meetings held by the cult, which remains active to this day.

7. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (2023)

Millions of Americans tuned into new episodes of 19 Kids and Counting (2008-2015) when the series aired. But they had no idea that the seemingly organized and loving Duggar family contained dysfunction and abuse behind the scenes. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets examines the downfall of the Duggar family in the public eye when their eldest son, Josh, was convicted of child abuse.

The docuseries also goes back in time through interviews with members of the Duggar family, like daughter Jill and her husband Derick, who share horrifying stories of manipulation and abuse in the Duggar household growing up. It also highlights the role of the Duggar's church, which many ex-members refer to as a cult, called the Independent Fundamentalist Baptist Church, and how its ideals and teachings influenced the family.

8. Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults (2020)

When thirty-nine people took their own lives in the name of their unconventional religious beliefs in Oregon in 1997, the entire U.S. stopped to gawk at the Heaven's Gate cult. But it wasn't until Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults entered the picture that most Americans got the whole story of this infamous UFO cult and its leader, Marshall Applewhite. The docuseries reveals little-known details about the cult's practices over three decades of manipulation, brainwashing, and even forced castration. Interviews with ex-members and those who still hold the cult's beliefs allow the viewer to gain intimate insight into the events that led up to that fateful day in 1997.

9. The Family (2019)

High-control groups often use standard methods of manipulation like secrets and deception. Keeping their manipulation and tactics a secret creates a surefire way of preventing anyone from getting in the way of their sinister goals. That's precisely how The Family, a conservative Christian group, operates in the U.S. They spread their influence by staying out of the public eye. Yet, they manage to hold incredible power over Washington politics. The docuseries The Family works to expose the secrets of the group and their goals of inserting their Christian faith into American politics.

10. Waco: American Apocalypse (2023)

Containing exclusive footage from the infamous 51-day siege in 1993 and interviews with key players, Waco: American Apocalypse revisits an iconic moment in American history. The docuseries chronicles the rise of David Koresh as the leader of the Branch Davidians, who professed himself as the cult's ultimate Prophet. It presents a harrowing look at the siege in Waco that resulted in the most extensive gunfight in the entire U.S. since the Civil War.

11. Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple (2006)

Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple highlights the history of the cult led by Jim Jones that resulted in the mass killings of over 900 people. While many believe the deaths that occurred at the Jonestown settlement in Guyana on November 17, happened, occurred due to individuals taking their own lives by drinking poisoned punch, this documentary makes viewers wonder if, instead, Jonestown was the scene of mass murder. Detailed and harrowing, it presents a sobering image of one of the most puzzling and tragic events in the history of modern cults.

12. The Source Family (2012)

Told chiefly through videos, recordings, and images created by Father Yod and his followers in the Source Family itself, this investigative docuseries chronicles the rise of the Source Family commune in the '70s. It spends ample time examining the antics of its leader, who ultimately brought the group from a peaceful commune to a brainwashed cult. Through interviews with former members and exclusive footage from the cult's meetings, viewers attempt to discern precisely when everything spiraled out of control.

13. Holy Hell (2016)

After his family kicked him out of their home for being gay, Will Allen's sister invited him to join a free-spirited, intentional community in West Hollywood. Twenty-two years later, Will left the group, which had exponentially grown since he joined, and he struggled to contend with the trauma he faced during his time in the group known as Buddhafield. Will created the film to share his experience with the world. It includes interviews with other ex-members and describes the manipulative nature of the cult's leader, Jaime Gomez.

14. The Deep End (2022)

The Deep End asks, “What does a cult look like in the modern world?” Teal Swan, a self-proclaimed trauma recovery advocate, comes under fire in this documentary. Produced by John Kasbe, a former member of Teal's inner circle, The Deep End uses exclusive footage from time spent following Teal and her central team as they use unconventional and potentially harmful methods to heal people's trauma. Having no qualifications to practice therapy or offer mental health treatments, Teal uses controversial methods to help her followers recall repressed memories in the hopes of overcoming trauma. But does this practice do more harm than good and serve as a control method to isolate her followers from their families?

15. Sons of Perdition (2010)

Sons of Perdition examines what happens to those exiled from their extremist religious community at a young age and reveals more about these stories that fall through the cracks. It follows three teenage boys who either left or were kicked out of the FLDS, an extremist sect of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) led by Warren Jeffs, who was convicted of abuse against children. Left stranded in a society that feels like an alien planet and unable to contact their families, the boys struggle to adapt and seek unhealthy coping methods to get through their days.

16. Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre (2018)

Defeating the challenge to present new information on a heavily-reported event, Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre provides never-before-seen footage and interviews as well as a fresh perspective on the iconic 1978 massacre. It chronicles the history of the death cult from a new angle: by examining the roles of four key women who played a central role in the implementation of the mass murders that took place in Jonestown. Rarely straying from fact into the realm of opinion, Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre presents the evidence to viewers and asks them to make their own conclusions about the massacre.

17. Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult (2020)

Told primarily from India Oxenberg's perspective, Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult takes another jab at the terrifying NXIVM cult and its intelligent, sadistic leader, Keith Reniere. While The Vow tells some of India's story from her mother Catherine's perspective, desperately trying to pry her daughter from the clutches of the high-control group disguised as self-help courses, Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult tells India's story from her mouth of rising the ranks of NXIVM and becoming one of Keith's favorite women. This docuseries also tells the stories of other women who endured the traps of the cult for too long.

18. Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (2015)

Supported by archival footage and interviews with high-ranking members of Scientology's administration, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief exposes this celebrity-supported religious group's secret insidious acts. The film details the history of Scientology and its founder, L. Ron Hubbard, and interviewees explain how the group enticed them to join and sign away their lives. Finally, the film delves into accusations of abuse and violence against the church and its leader, David Miscavige.

19. Kumaré (2011)

This mind-bending documentary's creator, Vikram Gandhi, had first intentions for the film to debunk myths in the American new-age spiritual movement. But a new idea emerged as he dug deeper into the world of American yoga and its gurus. Vikram moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he posed as a spiritual leader from India to find out if he could amass followers despite being completely phony. Kumaré shocks viewers as people flock to Vikram for advice and spiritual guidance. At the same time, the false leader struggled with anxiety about revealing his true identity.

20. How to Become a Cult Leader (2023)

While a bit facetious, How to Become a Cult Leader successfully examines the psychology of six different iconic cult leaders in each episode. Using stories about prolific cults and their leaders, the docuseries brings viewers on a journey through methods used by cult leaders to attract a following, maintain power, and coerce people into doing terrible things. From Jim Jones to Jaime Gomez to Sun Myung Moon, the series pokes fun at and provides compelling insight into cult leaders and their methods of control.

21. Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed (2022)

Hillsong, a megachurch that began in Australia and spread to over thirty countries worldwide, comes under fire for allegations of exploiting volunteers to pocket cash for its leaders and dismissing victims of assault from higher-ups in the church. While the church teaches its followers honesty, charity, and purity, its corrupt leaders harm churchgoers by completely denying the very principles they claim to stand for. The documentary series provides interviews with former members detailing the hypocrisy and abuse the Hillsong church leaders threw at them.

22. Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (2016-2019)

Highly detailed and just as horrifying, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath‘s three-season run presents an in-depth examination of Scientology's inhumane practices and the stories of its victims who managed to escape. It tells many harrowing stories of families torn apart, friendships forged out of desperation, and the abuse that continues even after members escape the cult. Prominent ex-members of Scientology's leadership appear in the docuseries to share their harrowing experiences of brainwashing and unending suffering caused by the group.

23. Prisoner of the Prophet (2023)

People searching for more investigative cult documentaries about Warren Jeffs and the FLDS church gain more insight into Jeff's horrific crimes in Prisoner of the Prophet. The docuseries tells the story of Briell Decker, who became Jeff's 65th wife at the young age of eighteen. Interviews with Briell reveal more corruption and abuse within the FLDS church. Briell faced years of abuse, emotional torture, and imprisonment. Briell also describes her daily life in the cult and tells horrifying stories about the abuse faced by other women and young girls by the so-called Prophet.

24. Cults and Extreme Belief (2018)

Hosted by Elizabeth Vargas, Cults and Extreme Beliefs is a series of investigative cult documentaries tackling different high-control or extremist religious group in each episode to bring their manipulative and destructive nature to light. The series primarily focuses on the aftermath of life in a cult as it interviews former members and follows their experiences as they attempt to recover from the years of trauma they endured. Vargas covers many different cults and religious groups' insidious behavior, like that of NXIVM, Children of God, and the Moonies.

25. The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin (2021)

For many, their belief in God inspires kindness and to live life as their best self. But things quickly go south when messages about what God wants or deserves from His followers become tainted with the preacher's quest for power and riches. The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin examines the life and preachings of the founder of the Weigh Down weight loss program and leader of the Revenant Fellowship church. The docuseries investigates former members of the program and the church's claims about Shamblin's manipulative methods to gain church membership and link worthiness in the eyes of God with a person's weight.

26. Helter Skelter: An American Myth (2020)

As one of the most exhaustive documentations of the infamous Manson Family and the Tate-LaBianca murders in 1969, Helter Skelter: An American Myth provides a worthy addition to the plethora of books, films, and TV series about one of America's most iconic cults. Interviews with ex-members of the family recount horrors of assault, rhetoric about an impending race war, and other sinister and strange acts that led up to the horrific, brutal murders. It presents an ambiguity about Charles Manson and his followers' motives, perhaps suggesting that cult leaders themselves aren't always fully aware of why they behave the way they do.

27. Deadly Cults (2019-2020)

Deadly Cults sheds light on both famous and little-known cases of murder that investigators traced back to the actions of a cult. Each episode of the series examines a different killer cult and the psychology behind the extreme behavior and beliefs that result in the loss of life. It features interviews with various figures from each cult, including family members of the victims, ex-cult members, and even cult leaders.

28. The Garden: Commune or Cult (2023)

Just because a group of people head out into the middle of the woods and disengage from society doesn't mean they're joining a cult. However, members of the off-grid Garden commune in Tennessee realized the negative stereotypes about communities like theirs when they started recruiting members on TikTok. This unique docuseries enters the Garden commune and interviews active members of the group, asking the audience to determine for themselves whether it's a wholesome commune or a coercive cult.