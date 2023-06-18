28 Hotel Gyms with a View as Beautiful as a Postcard

You might think a treadmill is just a treadmill, but when traveling – on vacation or for work – you quickly realize that most hotel gyms are nothing more than a windowless closet. This scenario, of course, isn’t very motivating. Whether you’re working out to get your steps in for the day or to improve your mental health, the view from a hotel gym can go a long way in helping you achieve your travel-fitness goals. With that in mind, these 28 hotel gyms with a view prove that the view from some hotel gyms is as pretty as a postcard.

1. Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort: Miramar Beach, Florida

The gym at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, along Florida’s Emerald Coast, includes some of the best views of the Choctawhatchee Bay in the area. The magnificent view aside, there’s cardio and strength-training equipment with a next-level Cardio Theater entertainment system. Plus, the fitness center offers a dry sauna, a steam room, personal training sessions, and group classes like yoga, Pilates, Zumba, and cycle sculpt.

2. Lake Austin Spa Resort: Austin, Texas

The training center at Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas, has breathtaking views of Lake Austin and the Balcones Canyonlands Nature Preserve. The all-inclusive destination spa and wellness retreat sits directly on Lake Austin, so guests can lean into the lake life, go to the spa – or all of the above.

3. Schloss Elmau: Bavarian Alps, Germany

How does a stationary bike ride overlooking the Bavarian Alps sound? The Schloss Elmau in Germany offers The Hideaway Gym, featuring treadmills, bikes, and weights. The view is incredible, and once you warm up there, you can also head outside for mountain biking and canyoning. Finish the day at one of the resort’s six spas or visit its bookstore – the largest in Germany.

4. The Westin Riverfront: Vail Valley, Colorado

The Westin Riverfront recently completed a $500,000 upgrade to its Athletic Club, and that’s on top of its already spectacular views of the Eagle River and Vail and Beaver Creek Mountains. The property boasts four sunny fitness studio rooms overlooking an outdoor yoga area. Organized fitness classes are often in short supply at hotels, but The Westin Riverfront makes easy healthy habits accessible with over 50 weekly classes.

5. Singita Sabora: Western Serengeti, Northern Tanzania

Bravo if you still have enough energy for a workout after a day of safari adventures. The Luxury Safari Company’s Singita Sabora is a tented safari experience in Northern Tanzania. Watch the sunrise while getting in a stretch and workout. Later, sit on your veranda and watch for herds of wildebeest, zebra, and gazelles.

6. Passalacqua: Lake Como, Italy

Meander over to the olive grove at Passalacqua and have one of the most memorable workouts of your life. Breathe in the fresh lake air, with Lake Como stretched out before you, and enjoy the peaceful olive trees that surround the fitness center, which used to be a grand greenhouse. Don’t miss out on the daily meditation and yoga classes as well.

7. Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia: Paradise Valley, Arizona

The state-of-the-art fitness Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia offers sweeping views of the Sonoran Desert, including the picturesque landmarks of Piestewa Peak and Camelback Mountain. The sun-saturated space has all high-tech fitness equipment, and what better than pumping iron while gazing at palm trees and cacti?

8. Lolebezi: Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia

If you went to Zambia and didn’t work out next to the Zambezi River, you might regret it. Not only is the area known for its leopards and elephants, but the river itself is equally Instagram-worthy. Take full advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and work out in Lolebezi gym, strategically designed with oversized windows for a full view of the river and quite possibly some elephant visitors.

9. Soneva Jani: Noonu Atoll, The Maldives

Experience the ultra-luxurious Maldivian approach to fitness. Soneva Jani is an over-the-water resort that specializes in bespoke experiences. The property has a three-level spa, wellness, and fitness center with unrivaled views of sparkling indigo and teal waters. The property offers simple ways to stay healthy and fit while tapping into the adventure of a lifetime.

10. Ambergris Cay, Turks & Caicos

Nestled in the southeast corner of Turks & Caicos Islands near the famous Caicos Banks, you’ll find the private island resort of Ambergris Cay. The Fitness Centre and yoga pavilion complement the dramatic backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. Between your snorkeling adventures, you can enjoy yoga classes, guided nature walks, tennis, water sports, tennis, pickle ball, hiking, jogging, and biking trails.

11. Divi & Tamarijn: Aruba

The folks at the all-inclusive Divi & Tamarijin understand your workout view is just as important as the workout itself. With this in mind, the fitness center overlooks sugary white sand beaches and Aruba’s turquoise ocean. It is designed with ceiling-height windows and positioned on the beach for an incredible experience. Guests can join the yoga and Zumba classes, book a 12-mile guided e-mountain bike tour, and cool down with fresh-made beverages at the Smoothie and Juice Bar.

12. Grand Velas Los Cabos: Baja Peninsula, Mexico

This lavender-hued sunset is the view from the gym at AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Situated between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, the resort’s fitness center gets the heart racing – and not just from the elliptical machine. The gym overlooks the Sea of Cortez, its jumping Mobula rays, and multiple species of whales.

13. The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui: Gulf of Thailand

One of the more unique fitness offerings on the list is in Thailand, where The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui, offers guests a Muay Thai Gym in addition to its fitness center. They can experience the traditional Muay Thai ring while training and taking classes designed for those new to the sport. The fitness amenities include indoor and outdoor spaces, plus Thai Aquasana –an aquatic experience that combines yoga, karate, and Thai Chi.

14. ADERO Scottsdale Resort: Scottsdale, Arizona

Located in one of only 34 designated Dark Sky Zones worldwide, the ADERO Scottsdale Resort is a dreamy location, especially for fitness enthusiasts. First, of course, the view is incredible, but the resort – perched at 2,500 feet — also boasts a 5,300 square-foot Wellness Center that overlooks the Sonoran Desert.

15. Lebombo Lodge: Kruger National Park, South Africa

Suspended above the N’wanetsi River, Lebombo Lodge stands as a structural homage to an eagle’s nest. The nearly all-glass fitness facility — immersed in the bush – allows guests to multitask, getting in some cardio and watching for wildlife. During the workouts with no sightings, the view is still as grand as ever, gazing out over giant euphorbia trees.

16. Montage Big Sky: Big Sky, Montana

Wellness and mountain life go hand in hand at Montage Big Sky, especially considering its location within the 3,530-acre Spanish Peaks enclave. The mountain views wrap around the 3,000 square feet of spa and fitness space, and after a workout, guests can enjoy the heated plunge pools and steam rooms. After your workout, do some fly fishing or book a Northern Range Wildlife Safari.

17. Angama Mara: Maasai Mara, Kenya

Adventure seekers that have seen the movie Out of Africa might recognize the view from Angama Mara since some of the most famous scenes were filmed there. Add to that, the encampment is 1,000 feet above the Great Rift Valley, where each morning, hot air balloons launch. Once fully opened, the floor-to-ceiling glass doors create an open-air space and increase the chances of catching sight of an animal.

18. 4 Elements Culinary and Wellness Center: Water Island, US Virgin Islands

The panoramic views at 4 Elements Culinary and Wellness Center are stunning. The property isn’t just an escape from the day-to-day chaos; it’s intended to put you in touch with nature and overall wellness. The family-owned property combines culinary education with fitness and wellness classes to allow guests to explore holistic health and well-being.

19. Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas: Kihavah, Maldives

Guests that opt for the over-the-water bungalows at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas have a private gym, spa treatment room, and infinity pool. It’s no surprise, of course, that the view here is the stuff of wanderlust dreams. Plus, the resort offers an additional fitness and recreation center nestled among the tropical palm trees. Are you looking for more extraordinary views? Dine in the underwater restaurant or the sky observatory.

20. Park Hyatt New York: New York City

If a city skyline gets your adrenaline going, set your sights on the Park Hyatt New York. Located one block from Central Park and close to MoMA and Lincoln Center, the view from the hotel's 25th floor is jaw-dropping. Luckily, that's where you'll find the fitness center, the spa, and one of only five saltwater pools in the city. Swim in concert with the sweeping views – literally because Carnegie Hall curates a one-of-a-kind underwater playlist for this memorable pool experience.

21. The Phoenician: Scottsdale, Arizona

The Phoenician has excellent options if you’re looking for a proper while-away workout. First, head out for a bit of adventure on Camelback Mountain or enjoy the 18-hole golf course. Alternatively, the athletic club at The Phoenician rivals a high-end version in a city – boasting over 4,600 square feet and Matrix equipment, weights, Peloton bikes, and more.

22. Radisson Blu Hotel: Nice, France

What could be better than a dazzling city view and all its many skyscrapers? One could argue that the view from the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nice might be a contender. It sits along the famed Promenade des Anglais, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Those with enough willpower to work out during their stay will enjoy unobstructed seaside sightlines from the gym – or, better yet, the rooftop pool.

23. Finch Hattons: Tsavo West National Park, Kenya

The Chyulu Spa at Finch Hattons includes a yoga deck, a spa pool, a hammam, and a gym, all within full view of the African wilderness. Your top priority here is likely safari, but holistic healing is a close second. The luxury tented camp offers bush-immersed, once-in-a-lifetime yoga experiences to connect with and heal through nature, with views of Chyulu Hills and the surrounding bush.

24. Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo: Monaco

A whopping 71,000-square-foot spa and fitness center is available to the guests of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo and Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo. There, guests can video chat with a personal trainer for a customized workout while enjoying the views of the super yachts and extraordinary sailboats. There are sweater pools, sauna and hammam, cold bath, ice fountain, solarium and jacuzzi, and a full cardio room with Technogym machines.

25. Mandapa — a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Bali, Indonesia

Working out while on vacation is as memorable as the destination – at least at the luxurious rainforest retreat of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Here, the 24-hour fitness center has a little competition from the outdoor yoga pavilion, meditation temple, and vitality pool. Still, all of these experiences include the soothing sounds of the Ayung River.

26. Vinpearl Landmark 81 Autograph Collection: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Obviously, the tallest building in Vietnam is going to have amazing views. Towering at a mind-warping 81 floors high, the Vinpearl Landmark 81 is as luxurious as it is tall. The gym is on the 47th floor, so guests can take in the skyline while squeezing in a mid-trip workout. It’s also not uncommon for the clouds to wrap around the building – providing extra cool points for this hotel’s gym.

27. Le Meridien and Element Salt Lake City Downtown: Utah

A dual-brand hotel property usually combines the best of two worlds, precisely what to expect at Le Meridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Element Salt Lake City Downtown. Le Meridien rooms have an elegance-yet-hip mood, but guests looking for digital nomad amenities like a kitchenette will love the Element rooms. Either way, guests from both brands can use the fitness center, which also offers the best of two worlds – cityscape views and mountains.

28. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort: Miami, Florida

Kinesis machines, palm trees, and a gorgeous view of the Atlantic Ocean? Miami’s St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort is poised to help you have one of the best vacation workouts of all time. The full-glass walls of the gym overlook the pool, ocean, and puffy white clouds, all just waiting to help you through the final phase of your fitness routine – relaxing.