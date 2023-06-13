30 Best Underrated JRPGs That Aren’t Final Fantasy or Pokémon

Japanese role-playing games, or JRPGs, are some of the finest video games you’ll find in the medium. They are usually filled with colorful, intriguing characters, wild storylines with many twists, brilliant lore, fascinating worlds, and engaging combat that can involve either turn-based or action-centric combat.

When many people think of JRPGs, they think of the most popular series like Final Fantasy, Pokémon, Dragon Quest, Persona, Dark Souls, and others. However, many JRPGs don’t fall into that mainstream category. Here are the 30 best-underrated JRPGs in no particular order you may not know about, but certainly should check out on modern platforms.

1. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

While the entirety of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel sub-series is worthy of being on this list, the third entry in the saga is by far the greatest. Telling the story of Rean, now a teacher at Thors Academy, he has the opportunity to train up the latest generation of students.

The new characters in this game are far better than any other in the massive franchise, adding complexity and emotion in a way that isn’t seen before. This is also a massive game, letting you explore some of the best cities in gaming while engaging with one of the finest stories ever written in a JRPG, all coming together to make a modern masterpiece.

2. Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology

Platforms: Nintendo 3DS

Unfortunately, this is the case for a game that is locked on an older platform, though it is still possible to find this game these days. Telling the story of Stocke, a man who finds that he can change timelines to stop people from dying and change the world. This leads to one of the most emotional storylines in gaming, with some stellar voice acting.

3. Monster Hunter Stories 2

Platforms: Switch, PC

Though the Monster Hunter franchise is well-known, this spin-off game that is focused more like a monster-collecting RPG isn’t as popular. This is unfortunate since collecting some of the most popular monsters like the Rathalos works extraordinarily well in the classic turn-based, colorful gameplay.

4. Lost Odyssey

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One (via Xbox 360 backward compatibility)

The creator of the legendary Final Fantasy series went on to make one of the greatest turn-based JRPG epics that you may have never played. Don’t let its name fool you, this is a game that rivals the last few modern FF entries, telling a grand story of immortals who can’t die and one of them who has lost his thousand years of memories.

5. Tales of Berseria

Platforms: PS4, PC

The greatest entry in the entire Bandai Namco series has the fantastic twist of the player taking on the role of the “villains” in the story. Velvet Crowe is one of the best protagonists in modern gaming, played expertly by Cristina Vee, with her disturbing and haunting storyline of getting revenge against the world’s hero.

6. Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl

Platforms: Nintendo 3DS

This is another brilliant JRPG that is locked on Nintendo’s previous handheld console. While this game is available on the Switch in an HD format, this version is the far superior variant. Including a surprisingly fun story mode with unforgettable first-person turn-based grid dungeon gameplay was a smart move.

7. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Platforms: Switch, PS4, Xbox, PC

Chrono Trigger might be one of the most beloved Square Enix JRPGs, but its underrated sequel is a game you shouldn’t ignore. This remaster of the PS1 game features a massive time-travel story with an unbelievably large cast of (sometimes optional) characters.

8. Rune Factory 5

Platforms: Switch, PC

The fifth mainline game in this farming simulation series is perfect for those who want to grow crops, romance their neighbors in town, and even go out to the dungeons to engage in action-based hack-and-slash combat.

9. Gravity Rush 2

Platforms: PS4

The original PlayStation-developed JRPG was already underrated and its sequel, sadly, didn’t do much to garner more attention. Even still, you’ll find that this is one of the strangest and most amazing superhero-style storylines with terrific gravity-based movement and combat.

10. The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky

Platforms: PSP, PC

Unfortunately, if anyone wants to play this game officially in the modern day, you’ll have to settle for the PC version on Steam. This is the game that started one of the greatest JRPG franchises of all time. The story of Estelle and her adopted brother Joshua traveling the nation is full of humor, excellent writing, and deep lore unlike anything else.

11. Valkyria Chronicles 4

Platforms: PS4, Switch, Xbox, PC

Perfectly fine to be played on its own, this alternate telling of World War II is filled to the brim with anime-style characters and plot. The tactical battlefield gameplay is rich and a nice vehicle for a fantastic story that is emotional and dark.

12. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Platforms: PS4, Switch, Xbox, PC

If you like collecting monsters and using them in turn-based battles, this gorgeous cel-shaded game is one you should check out. With the stunning look of a Studio Ghibli anime film in game form, it also deceives with its colorful atmosphere, hiding its surprisingly mature and depressing plot.

13. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Platforms: Switch

What happens when you blend the already famous Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei/Persona franchises? You get this unfortunately underrated game about pop stars who summon fantasy soldiers to help them fight monsters in combat.

14. Neo: The World Ends With You

Platforms: Switch, PS4, PC

This sequel to the already hidden gem of a JRPG from the Nintendo DS is much larger, more colorful, and filled with its impressive manga aesthetic. The beautiful recreation of the Shibuya Ward from Tokyo is a great setting for this present-day death game storyline.

15. Chained Echoes

Platforms: Switch, PS4, Xbox, PC

While it may not be a JRPG itself, having been developed by a sole indie developer, it takes inspiration from this genre and does so swimmingly. Its 16-bit-style art is fantastic, the storyline is rich with a strong history, and the gameplay is so varied and exciting. If there is an indie JRPG to play, this is the one.

16. Fairy Tail

Platforms: Switch, PS4, PC

This JRPG adaptation of the popular Fairy Tail anime and manga series is a surprisingly impressive one. While the gameplay and budget feel a bit indie in its scope, the turn-based gameplay is incredibly fun and deep, while taking place in some of the best parts of the storyline.

17. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Platforms: PS4, Switch, PC

The eighth entry in this action JRPG series is easily its best. Adol Christin finds himself stranded on a lost island, leading to a massive exploration of the area to rescue all of the people around. The combat is swift and speedy, and the settlement management system is minimal but welcome.

18. Live A Live

Platforms: Switch, PS4, PS5, PC

This JRPG took way too long to arrive officially in English, but its HD-2D remake version was well worth the wait. Telling the story of multiple characters you can play in any order, its gameplay is deeply varied while connecting the heroes well.

19. Harvestella

Platforms: Switch, PC

Square Enix’s take on the farming simulation JRPG game is one of the most rich in its art style and story. With the ability to find almost two entire games in one, you can spend time running dungeons and leveling up your character when you’re not farming food for the money.

20. The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero

Platforms: PS4, Switch, PC

It took far too long for the middle series in this franchise to officially arrive in the West, but it was well worth the wait. Taking place in the best video game city of all time, Crossbell City, this tale of Lloyd Bannings and the Special Support Section has some of the highest peaks in The Legend of Heroes.

21. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Platforms: Switch, PS4, PS5, PC

The third in the pseudo-open world trilogy of this alchemist JRPG franchise is one of the richest in the series. The already fantastic cast of characters, including hero Ryza, offers a brilliant mix of turn-based combat, exploration, and creating alchemical recipes.

22. One Piece Odyssey

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC

This One Piece turn-based JRPG adaptation is one of the best anime video games ever made. The signature art style of the pirate manga and anime series was converted well into this 3D format, nearly looking better than the original, while telling an original storyline enriched by some of the best arcs from the franchise.

23. Soul Hackers 2

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC

While this game will be familiar in gameplay to some of Atlus’ best works like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona, this is a sequel to one of the lesser-known entries in the franchise. It has all the tropes you expect from Atlus, such as monster-collecting, while also offering a terrific cyberpunk aesthetic.

24. Blue Reflection

Platforms: PS4, Vita, PC

This original JRPG takes the idea of magical girls from popular anime and creates a game based on it. This results in a solid anime aesthetic and fun turn-based gameplay that isn’t too difficult. All the while you get to explore a small but deep world filled with lots of characters to meet and help.

25. Octopath Traveler 2

Platforms: Switch, PS4, PS5, PC

The series that started the unforgettable HD-2D art style returns and makes it even better than ever before. The turn-based gameplay is exhilarating, the world is varied, the character storylines are better than ever before, and everything feels so cohesive.

26. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory

Platforms: PS4, Vita, Switch, PC

Digimon might be a massive franchise in the same way that its competitor Pokémon is, but its video games aren’t quite as popular yet. This is a shame because this game rivals everything you’ve seen in the monster-collecting genre, with a storyline that is gripping.

27. Triangle Strategy

Platforms: Switch, PC

Ignore the odd name for a minute, as this is one of the best tactical JRPGs you’ll ever find. Rivaling the beloved Final Fantasy Tactics series, this game tells the story of a divided and incredible world that gives players the chance to truly shape how it ends.

28. Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC

The seventh game in the Japanese mafia (Yakuza) brawler franchise took a step back and moved the gameplay to a Dragon Quest-inspired turn-based system that is swift and exciting. All the while, you get a melodramatic storyline that balances comedy, drama, and action extremely well.

29. I Am Setsuna

Platforms: PS4, Switch, Vita, PC

Tokyo RPG Factory is one of the best experimental development departments Square Enix has made in years, and this game was only their debut title. Having a smaller scope allows for a quiet, moving, and haunting story about a man escorting a sacrificial woman to her death. The unforgettable soundtrack and lonely world can’t be missed.

30. Infinite Undiscovery

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One (via Xbox 360 backward compatibility)

This is the Square Enix JRPG that many people have never played before, but need to. Its action gameplay is already a lot of fun, but the real stars here are the characters and plot. It holds up extraordinarily well, having some of the best twists and saddest moments in video game history as a massive rebellious group goes on a journey to save the world.