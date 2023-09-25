4 Great Lakes in Top 10 Most Picturesque Landscapes in America

The number one most Instagrammable scenic destination in the United States? The clear waters of Lake Tahoe rises above all others, with 2,986,225 Instagram hashtags. The nature lover's paradise that straddles the Nevada and California state line boasts ample outdoor activities including hiking and fishing.

Using Instagram data to analyze the number of hashtags for various landscapes in America, the experts at Storyboards determined which locations in America have the most picturesque landscapes – and the Great Lakes took four of the top ten spots.

The Great Lakes are a must-visit for any nature enthusiast. With clear water and abundant natural habitats, these photogenic natural lakes are national landmarks.

Storyboards Co-Founder Gaven Glick comments, “Americans are spoilt for choice when it comes to stunning scenery. However, it’s interesting to see that seven of the top 10 landscapes are all lakes, suggesting that Americans favor this type of landscape over any other.”

The Instagrammable Great Lakes

2. Lake Michigan

Ranked as the second most picturesque landscape in America, Lake Michigan picked up 2,788,904 Instagram hashtags. This massive lake is 307 miles wide and 118 miles long, making it the third-largest lake in America and the fifth-largest in the world.

One of the top things to do on Lake Michigan is to visit the numerous beaches along its shoreline. These beaches offer visitors the opportunity to swim, sunbathe, and relax. Lake Michigan’s clear water is also perfect for kayaking, paddleboarding, and fishing.

Visitors can also explore numerous historic lighthouses that offer views of the lake, climb the massive sand dunes, or bike along the shoreline’s trails.

The Lake Michigan area is a popular destination for golf enthusiasts thanks to the award-winning courses sprinkled up and down its shores. The lakeside small towns are also home to numerous wineries that offer tastings and tours.

4. Lake Superior

Lake Superior captures fourth place, with 1,157,663 hashtags on Instagram. This is the largest freshwater lake in the world and hugs the border between the U.S. and Canada. It contains about 10% of the world’s freshwater, and with little organic material in the water, it’s unbelievably clear.

Hiking is one of the top activities near the lake, since the shoreline offers numerous trails ranging from easy walks to challenging treks. Many area hiking trails lead to the waterfalls, including the famous Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore waterfalls.

While the water can be chilly, Lake Superior has numerous beaches along its shoreline. Visitors can also explore the lighthouses or try reeling in one of the many fish species that call the lake home.

The shoreline also offers numerous scenic drives, including the famous Lake Superior Circle Tour, which has stunning vistas and unique opportunities to see natural phenomena, like the northern lights in Michigan.

At Whitefish Point, Paradise, Mich., history lovers can find the memorial to the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald, whose 1975 sinking was immortalized in the Gordon Lightfoot song, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum pays tribute to the doomed ship, and visitors can see the ship’s bell on display there.

5. Lake Ontario

Lake Ontario takes fifth place on the list, with 1,007,124 Instagram hashtags. This Great Lake has 712 miles of shoreline including the islands, and with nearly 2,000 islands, there’s plenty to explore.

Ontario is the only Great Lake that doesn’t share a shore with Michigan. The Canadian province of Ontario borders Lake Ontario to the north, west, and southwest. New York state borders it on the south and east.

The Lake Ontario region is home to multiple museums and historic sites that offer a glimpse into the area’s rich history, along with several wineries that offer tastings and tours. The Lake Ontario shoreline also has numerous parks and trails that boast scenic views of the lake.

The Lake Ontario region also hosts numerous festivals and events throughout the year, including the famous Rochester International Jazz Festival.

8. Lake Huron

Eighth place goes to Lake Huron, with 560,434 Instagram hashtags. This massive lake is the fourth largest in the world and boasts stunning dunes, wetlands, lighthouses, and over 30,000 islands to explore.

The “forgotten” Great Lake, Lake Huron is characterized by its pristine waters and less-populated shorelines. Visitors can visit the lighthouses offering views of the lake, as well as enjoy the numerous beaches along the shoreline.

With its pristine waters, Lake Huron is perfect for water sports such as kayaking, paddleboarding, and fishing.

There are 14 federal marine sanctuaries in the United States, but the only one in the Great Lakes is located on Lake Huron. The 4,300-square-mile Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary near Alpena, Mich., contains the wreckage from 100 confirmed shipwrecks. The region was dubbed “Shipwreck Alley” because of the area’s rugged shoals and hazardous weather.

The Lake Huron shoreline also offers numerous scenic drives, including the US-23 Heritage Route, and many museums and historic sites offering a glimpse into the area’s rich history.

The Rest of The List

The Great Lakes aren’t alone in being photogenic areas. The top 10 list of the most picturesque landscapes in America includes three additional lakes, two beaches, and a desert.

Clearwater Beach

Third place goes to Clearwater Beach, Fla., with 1,298,877 Instagram hashtags. This beach features startling white quartz sands washed in from the Appalachian Mountains, making it a unique and picturesque location.

Waikiki Beach

Waikiki Beach, Hawaii takes sixth place, with 969,640 Instagram hashtags. This famous beach boasts blue water thanks to the nutrient-deficient ocean, and with a tropical climate and palm trees, is great for a relaxing getaway.

Lake Norman

Seventh place goes to Lake Norman, which has 640,978 hashtags on Instagram. As the largest man-made lake in North Carolina, Lake Norman offers plenty of opportunities for locals and visitors to dock their boats and enjoy the sunset.

Lake Powell

In ninth place is Lake Powell, with 456,329 Instagram hashtags. Located between Utah and Arizona, Lake Powell offers canyon views with towering cliffs and stone sculptures, as well as plentiful sunshine and warm weather.

Mojave Desert

The Mojave Desert rounds out the list at number 10, with 429,066 Instagram hashtags. Spanning over 25,000 square miles across Southern California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah, the Mojave Desert features towering mesas, sand dunes, and unique Joshua Trees.

