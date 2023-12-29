The Secret Behind 4 Most Viral TikTok Hair Trends as Seen in 2023

The most popular hair-related hashtags on TikTok generate 14.1 million posts, viewed an astonishing 238.5 billion times.

TikTok might be a relatively new social platform, but it has revolutionized the beauty, hair, and fashion industries. With so many hacks, tutorials, how-tos, and guides, TikTok has become a safe place where Gen-Zs look for inspiration and search viral trends.

It’s not uncommon for people to show their stylists something new they’ve seen on TikTok. People are getting increasingly inspired and creative, especially with their hairstyles.

Experts at beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha collated the hottest #hairtok trends from 2023, with insider tips on achieving these looks.

Curtain Bangs

During the COVID-19 lockdown, many women were learning how to trim their own bangs. That’s when curtain bangs took the throne and became popular among many “It” girls. Searches for “how to cut your own curtain bangs” increased by 817% during the last year. Searches for “how to style curtain bangs” have also increased worldwide by 203% during the past three months.

A search shows #howtostyleyourcurtainbangs has 44.9 million views, #cutmycurtainbangs has 4.7 million, and #curtainbangs has 3.6 billion views.

While women want low-maintenance haircuts, and cutting your bangs might sound like a good idea, it can quickly turn out to be a disappointment. Be careful when cutting your own curtain bangs. See your stylist if you are unsure you can do it, even after watching tutorials or how-to's. You only need that TikTok video, right?

Heatless Curls

One of the reasons heatless curls are viral on TikTok is that they cause less damage but provide a wonderful hairstyle. Unlike curl wands and straighteners, heatless curl methods are the easiest and won’t damage hair.

TikTok is filled with videos showing different methods of achieving heatless curls. There are 5.4 billion views for #heatlesscurls snags on the app, and #heatlesscurlsresults has 52.9 million hits. Searches on other social platforms are also increasing.

Hits on the “heatless curls tutorial” on Pinterest have risen 212% in the past three months. People are also searching for a “heatless curl kit.” That search term has increased by 525% during the past three months.

Heatless curls are simple and great for busy women. They eliminate unnecessary damage from hot tools and the result is sophisticated waves. According to TikTok, there are several ways to create heatless curls.

Socks. Wrap your hair around the sock and leave it for a few hours, or overnight. The smaller the sock is, the tighter the curls will be. When you wake up, use the spray and set the curls.

Robe tie. These are easy and comfortable if you decide to leave the curls overnight. Loop your hair around a robe tie and determine the thickness. If you wrap your curls tight, they will look more bouncy.

Rollers. Rollers might seem like a vintage solution — especially to younger generations — but they are pretty effective. After putting them on your head, cover them with silk to reduce static.

Wolf Cut

The ‘70s and '80s-inspired wolf haircut has gone viral on TikTok. Many women and men choose to try this rock ‘n’ roll-inspired haircut thanks to Jenna Ortega, Halsey, and Miley Cyrus. One TikTok star, Bretman Rock, sports one of the most popular wolf cuts on both YouTube and TikTok, where he inspires about 15 million followers.

During the past three months, searches for “wolf cut” increased by 1,349% worldwide. People also searched for “how to cut wolf hair,” with that term increasing by 362% worldwide in the past year.

The wolf cut consists of bangs and a lot of layers. The layering usually starts around the face, and on the sides and back, so the top is flatter and not round. This emphasizes the bangs and layers around the face from the temples down to the bottom of the haircut. A wolf cut works great on curly, wavy hair because of the texture. It enhances volume and movement.

Butterfly Cut

The world continues to take inspiration from animals when it comes to hair. Besides the wolf cut, butterfly and jellyfish cuts have had considerable search growth. The searches for “butterfly haircut” increased by 1,635% last year, with 44,000 searches worldwide in the past month. The TikTok hashtag has about 25.3 million views.

The butterfly cut is a layered hairstyle that balances shag and long layers. Unlike other classic layered hairstyles, the butterfly cut has two distinctive sections: long layers that fall below the shoulders to give an illusion of length, and short layers that hit two or three inches below the chin to frame the face and give volume.

Hair Care on TikTok

Hair care tips have also recorded a considerable rise in interest on the TikTok platform. Users suggest everyday items that can help your hair, such as rosemary oil, apple cider vinegar, and rice water.

Searches for #ricewaterforhair have about 24.7 million views, #applecidervinegarforhairgrowth have almost 130,000 views, while #rosemaryoilforhair totals 15.1 million views.

Each of these ingredients helps hair health. Rosemary oil reduces inflammation, increases blood circulation, and delivers the proper nutrients and oxygen to the hair. Rice water is excellent for hair cuticles. It saturates the scalp with minerals, vitamins, and amino acids right. It also contains the sugar inositol, which is also beneficial for hair. It prevents hair thinning, hair loss, and shedding. Apple cider vinegar balances hair’s pH levels.

With these budget-friendly products, it’s easy to introduce good habits into your hair care routine. Using these products and regularly applying these techniques can completely transform your hair.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.