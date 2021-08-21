40+ Things You Can Sell To Make Extra Money Right Now

Making money can be easier than ever before with modern technology. It used to be that a yard sale or a pawn shop was the only way to sell stuff.

Lucky for you, times have changed. Want to generate extra money? Here are some things that you can sell to make extra money right now. Don't have any of these things to sell? Here is a list of things to buy to make money, and a list of ways to make 300 dollars fast.

With social media and a computer, you have several options to generate extra cash without leaving your house.

1. Garbage

That's right, garbage. You can sell some things that you would usually throw away on eBay. Empty toilet paper and paper towel tubes are in demand for craft projects. Shoe and jewelry boxes that are empty sell as well as Birchboxes and baseball card boxes.

Empty perfume, wine, and pill bottles make the list. You will also find people wanting to buy old sweeper parts and tv remotes.

There are even places that you can sell old car batteries and used paper for recycling. Before you throw anything out, check and see if you can sell it online.

2. Video Games and Disks

Video games are a massive business around the world. Everyone loves to play video games, and most people have plenty of old consoles that they no longer use in their homes. If you're wondering what to do with your outdated gaming devices, here are some places to sell them!

Decluttr

Decluttr is a convenient and versatile way to sellold CD’s, DVD’s, Blu Rays, and video games. The process is easy to use, fast, and efficient. Decluttr offers users the opportunity to get rid of unwanted items with ease by simply scanning their barcodes or entering them manually online or through the app!

Sellcell

When it comes to buying and selling electronics, there are a number of ways you can go about doing so. Some popular sites offer discounts on old phones while others focus more specifically on video games or electronics in general.

SellCell is a site that offers the opportunity for users to trade their unwanted items with others across all electronic platforms–whether they're old smartphone models, game discs from long ago or even brand new devices still with warranty coverage!

3. Makeup

Do you love beauty products? Do you have makeup that you’ve never used, or used very little? Then you might want to check out Glambot.com! You can sell your new or pre-owned products, including samples and makeup tools. You will receive an offer within five business days after they receive your makeup.



All you have to do is read and comply with the sale requirements, and request a shipping label from Glambots. You can choose to receive cash, or a 30% store credit to purchase more makeup.

4. Photos

Sell your pictures to a photography website such as Istockphoto and Shutterstock. These sites give you a platform to sell your photos for either a flat fee or a percentage of each one sold to a client. A single image can be sold multiple times and pay you for years to come.

Zazzle is a free marketplace that allows artists, graphic designers, and photographers to sell their work online. According to their website, you can “sell your artwork on hundreds of retail-quality products and set your royalty rates. It’s easy and FREE!”

Not sure what to sell? Try selling feet pics to make some extra money.

5. Food

If you have a garden, you could sell vegetables at a farmers market or homemade pies. Don’t have room for a garden? It only takes two weeks and a small room to grow some tiny vegetables and herbs known as Microgreens. They are 40 times more nutritious than the mature version.



Selling these tiny plants on a part-time basis could net you a few hundred dollars a month. Once you master the skill, you could even profit from teaching others how to grow them.

6. Gift Cards

If you’ve been holding onto a gift card that is no longer worth anything to you, there are plenty of sites online where it can be converted into cash. Sites like Gift Card Granny orRaise.com will allow users to sell their unwanted cards for anywhere from 10-80% of the face value – and in some cases even more!

Gift Card Granny

Gift Card Granny is the best way to sell your unwanted gift cards online for cash. You can get rid of those old, unused gift cards and feel good about purchasing a new one that you will actually use!

The three options for selling gift cards are:

Sell it now and get the funds deposited into your account immediately. Name your price, this option is great if you want buyers to be able to negotiate prices or just don't know what your cards are worth. The last option is to trade the gift card in.

7. Books

Even though e-books are very popular now, a lot of people still want a hardback or paperback book. Selling used textbooks can help you recover some of the money that you originally paid for the book. Half.com is a website that lets you sell your used books.

If you don't have any books to sell you can still get paid to read books. Books are one of the best things that you can buy and sell for a profit.

8. Other People's Stuff

Affiliate marketing is selling other people’s products. Essentially you use your marketing skills to send people to a merchant’s website to buy their goods or services, and then you receive a commission.

To find affiliates, you need to contact a vendor or look on dedicated websites such as Clickbank. Finding a company to work with should be relatively easy since there are companies worldwide that want to find as many places as they can to sell their products.

This form of income will require you to be at least somewhat tech-savvy because you will need a blog or social media presence to make this work.

The upside is that once you become established online, your business can grow as your marketing skills grow. You don’t need much money to become an online entrepreneur, but it can be very time-consuming until you become established.

9. Kids Toys

The process of how to sell used toys online can seem overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Selling used toys provides a chance for you and your kids to clean out the house and make some extra money process.

Selling used toys is different from selling clothes or baby items because it requires some planning ahead, but if you can follow some simple tips, you’ll be well on your way to enjoying the process and the money it can bring in.

Where To Start?

Start by labelling bins and dividing toys into categories. You also want to evaluate the condition of your toys. Are they in good, used condition? If not, you might consider handing them down or donating them.

Next, you want to list things correctly. If it's a game, make sure you write whether or not there are missing pieces. Don't forget to take photos of anything that's broken or damaged so they know what they're getting.

You can also sell toys online through sites like Facebook Marketplace and eBay.

10. Homemade Items

Unique personalized items such as customized baby bibs, gifts, bath towels, shirts, mugs can be a huge hit with online shoppers. You can make unique custom items by adding your own special touches to them. Names, slogans and even pictures are things that people love to see on these kinds of customized products.

For example, you could take a plain white t-shirt and turn it into a special gift by adding personal designs, names, slogans or even pictures of loved ones.

Other good options for quick and easy homemade items to sell online are:

Bath bombs

Face masks

Soaps

Body scrubs or oils

Aromatherapy candles/diffusers

Lip balms

A good place to sell handmade items, crafts and supplies, and vintage items is on Etsy. The second best seller on Etsy makes $70,000 a month, find out how by clicking here.

11. Sporting Goods

Places to sell used sports equipment include Facebook groups, yard sales, flea markets or a sporting goods chain. Play It Again Sports resells items for 40-60% of their original cost. You receive 30-50% of that price when you sell to them. Selling sporting goods is a good way for teens to make money.

12. Furniture

Is it time to get some new furniture? Try painting, staining or refurbishing your old furniture before you sell it. You may be able to sell your furniture for twice as much just by painting it.

Need some inspiration? Read Furniture Makeovers: Simple Techniques for Transforming Furniture with Paint, Stains, Paper, Stencils, and More

13. Stuff Bought From a Store

Buy stuff at a good price from a regular store and sell it on Amazon. All of the order processing is handled by Amazon. This process is called retail arbitrage; you can learn more about it by reading Arbitrage: The authoritative guide on how it works, why it works, and how it can work for you.

14. Plasma

It's no surprise that plasma is one of the best things to sell to make money. It can be difficult for people who are struggling financially, and need a quick fix – but alas, you’ve come across some trustworthy information on where to sell your plasma!

There are 530 licensed plasma collection centers in the U.S. and Europe. Sick and Injured people need plasma. For each donation that you make you can expect to be paid $20 to $50.

15. Hair

Do you have long healthy hair? You can make anywhere from $100 to $4,000 by selling your locks. If you have at least 10 inches of hair, then you can sell it on HairSellon.com. You can make anywhere from $100 to $4,000 by selling your locks.

16. Wedding Dress

Is your wedding dress taking up space in the closet? Then it's time to make some money by selling it on StillWhite.com. There is a one-time fee of $20 or $30, depending on the options that you pick. There is no commission fee for this service.

17. Recipes

Do you like to cook? Then sell your recipes to magazines, cooking contest websites, or a revenue share site. Cooking Light will give you $50 and a free t-shirt for a recipe.

The Contest Cook website has lists of ongoing contests you can enter.

Hubpages is a revenue-share site that accepts recipes. Share sites publish your recipe online and then place ads next to your recipe. The more people that view your recipe, the more money you earn.

If you're interested in publishing your cookbook, I found this book that explains how to do it: Recipe For A Cookbook: How To Write, Publish, And Promote Your Cookbook

Are you knowledgeable in the kitchen? Cuisine.com is a site that will pay you $100 for solving common cooking problems.

18. Logos

If you are a designer and looking forward to making a positive impact on the world, you should consider selling your designs online. It is easier than you think, and within no time you can make a good amount of money from it.

Here are some of the best places to sell logo designs and make money online:

19. Virtual Assistant

Virtual Assistants are more popular than ever these days with their ability to free up an employer's valuable time and provide them with reliable support. They are also a great option for businesses that need more support but don't have the funds to hire someone full time.

Here are some common service ideas, that you could offer to make extra money as a virtual assistant:

Bookkeeping

Social Media Management

Ghost Writing

Customer Service

Administrative Work

Email Management

Affiliate Links Management

20. Your Body

Find a clinical trial research study to participate in by using Clinical Trials.gov. Donate your body to science and be compensated. The payments you receive will vary depending on the length of the study, type of medication, and number of visits.

21. Academic Expertise

Have you been stumped about how to turn your true passion into profit? Many people go their entire lives without knowing how to sell their expertise, and others have a hard time figuring out the best way to package it up for buyers. If you want to get paid for your expert skills, try using a platform like BrainMass or Udemy.

BrainMass is a platform where academic experts can earn money by creating and sharing knowledge.

Udemy allows you to create courses online. You earn money every time a student purchases one of your courses.

22. Your Opinion

Survey sites are a great way to make some extra cash from home if you can figure out which ones are legitimate. That's where SurveyPolice comes in; this is a site that lets you search by company to find out which ones are scams and which ones are the real deal. Here is a list of the 10 highest paying survey sites.

23. Services

Do you enjoy spending time with others? Maybe you like to spend your free time taking care of and keeping other people's loved one's company. You can check out pet sitting opportunities at Petsitters, or childcare opportunities at Sitter.com!

Having trouble finding clients on your own? Care.com helps caregivers connect with families that need assistance.

24. Articles

Do you want to make money with words? Many blog owners are willing to pay for a well-written article. Here's a list of over one hundred sites that pay people who have an extraordinary ability to communicate.

Do you want to become a freelance writer? You'll spend your days writing, researching and editing for clients while working from the comfort of your own home.

If you dream about being an author but are hesitant because it takes too much time away from family or friends. Freelancing can help!

25. Printables

Making money online can be hard, especially when you're just starting out. The good news is that there are ways to make passive income on the Internet. One of them is by selling digital printables online.

Tracie Fobes created a course, Product Perfection, that will teach you everything you need to know about creating and marketing your very own digital printables. The best part is that she'll walk you through the entire process step by step so that it's easy to follow along!

26. Clothing

Have your children outgrown their clothes? Do you have styles that you're just not interested in wearing anymore? Then give ThredUp a try. ThreadUp has been featured in Forbes.com, Fortune.com and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Simply order a free clean out kit, fill it with clothes and send it back, they do the rest. If you sign up now, you can receive a $10 credit. Some other sites where you can sell your clothes are Tradesy.com and Poshmark. You can find a complete list of places to sell your clothes here.

27. Electronics

If you have a gently used phone or electronic gadget, don't just let it sit in the drawer. You can make some good money by selling them! Sell your old laptop, smartphone, and other electronics with apps like Letgo. Answer some questions in the apps and then ship it. You can get paid with a check, gift card, or PayPal in most cases.

Stores such as Amazon and Walmart, also have trade-in programs.

28. Jewelry

I Do Now I Don't is an online auction site similar to eBay, only it's for jewelry. You put your item up for auction and find a buyer.

Once that's done you send your jewelry to I Do Now I Don't, and the user sends the money to them as well. They make sure everything is legit and gets where it needs to be.

This site has been featured in Glamour, Forbes, Times, and Good Morning America.

29. A Room in Your House

Have you ever considered renting out a room in your house with Airbnb as an investment opportunity? If so, then I have great news for you.

In the last few years, there has been an increased demand for short-term rentals such as those offered by Airbnb and VRBO (Vacation Rental By Owner). I have a friend who is making thousands of dollars renting out rooms. This is an excellent way to make money from the extra space in your house.

30. Musical Instruments

These items can be sold at music stores and pawn shops, but it's hard to make much money that way. To get top dollar try selling your musical instrument on eBay.

The Reverb app is another option, this app is specific to musical instruments and equipment, and it lets you list your item.

31. Collectables and Antiques

Try browsing Collectors.com to get an idea of what your item is worth before selling it. If you need a qualified professional to help you find the value of your item check with the American Society of Appraisers.

For the value of your coins try The Professional Grading Service Price Guide. If you have trading Cards, you might check out the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) Price Guide.

32. Gold and Silver

According to Consumer Reports Money Advisor, you need to sell your gold to a gold refiner to get the most money from your precious metal.

The problem is that refiners only buy in large quantities, so if you don't have enough gold you won't be able to sell to them. A local jeweler or pawn shop is an option for selling smaller quantities of gold and silver.

33. Recyclable Items

Are you throwing away money?

You may not pay attention to what goes into your recycling bin every week, but it could be worth a lot of cash if sold. Many people don't realize that they're doing themselves a disservice by tossing out items like scrap metal or cardboard boxes without realizing their value.

For example, if you have a lot of cardboard boxes, you can list them on BoxCycle and sell them to people who live near you. Depending on where you live, you can make extra money for recycling things like plastic, metal, and cork.

34. Poop

You can make up to $13,000 a year selling your poop, according to The Washington Post. OpenBiome uses feces from healthy people to treat people with bacterial infections.

35. Car

Rent out your car on Turo.com. According to their website, the average host can cover their car payment by renting their car out for just nine days per month. Insurance is also provided to protect your car from physical damage.

36. Mini Services

The website Fiverr allows you to sell your services for $5.00.

You can sell services related to graphic and website design, printables, voice-over, managing social media and email, making phone calls, astrology, readings, pranks, stunts, and many other things.

Fiverr is a freelance service marketplace for the entrepreneur.

37. New Stuff

Shop Your Way allows you to sell shoes, clothes, accessories, appliances, toys, home decor, and much more. First, you sign up for a free account and watch the startup videos.

Then you share items through your social media and you earn a 5% commission on items you sell through your personal shopper link.

38. Savings Bonds

According to the U.S Department of the Treasury, billions of dollars worth of savings bonds have never been cashed in.

If you have some bonds that maybe you forgot about, it's time to cash them in. Go to Treasuryhunt.gov for help on how to redeem them.

39. Scrap Metal

Do you have any old appliances, pans, metal patio furniture, or aluminium cans that you could sell? If not, you could check old building sites or just look around your neighborhood for things that people have thrown out.

Find out what your metal is worth at scrap metal prices, and then Google “where to sell scrap metal” with the name of your town.

40. Designer Shoes and Handbags

Sell the designer shoes or handbag that you don't use anymore at Poshmark. According to their website, you can list an item for sale in less than 60 seconds.

You'll receive a prepaid box to ship your items so you don't have to mess with stamps. Buyer and seller protection is one of the benefits of using Poshmark.

41. Your Website

Selling a website can be complicated, that's why most people opt to use a broker. The amount of money your website generates will determine which broker you need.

Flippa – This site deals with domain names, e-commerce stores, apps and websites that list for around $10,000.

Empire Flippers – A marketplace that buys and sells small e-commerce and affiliate websites.

42. Editing Services

Writers and bloggers are always looking for editorial services at a reasonable price. Expect your income to increase as you become more experienced. Fiverr is a good place to sell your services.

43. Video Game Skills

Did you know that people actually get paid to help online video game players? Being a video game consultant is a good way to make money while helping others get to that next level.

Have you found anything that you can sell yet? Maybe you're thinking that selling stuff isn't enough, you need more cash right now, or maybe you just don't have time to sell things right now.

Well, you're in luck because this post shows you things that you can do to create multiple income streams. There's even information about how to make money while you sleep, that's my favorite way to make money!