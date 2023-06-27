45 Secrets You Never Knew About Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a new kind of prequel film in the Star Wars franchise. Leading right up to the opening scenes of A New Hope, it tells the story of the rebel group who stole the Death Star plans. The film was a critical and box office success which led to the spinoff series Andor.

As the first anthology movie of Star Wars, it set the stage for films and shows that followed. Rogue One has become a vital part of the franchise, so here are 45 facts about the movie's development, production, and Easter eggs.

1. The Pitch

The idea for Rogue One came from the mind of Chief Creative Officer of Industrial Light & Magic John Knoll. He pitched the idea to Lucasfilm before the Disney acquisition as an episode of the scrapped Star Wars: Underworld series. After Disney bought Lucasfilm, he re-pitched the concept again as a movie with only a few pages written. Knoll became one of the writers and an executive producer on the project.

2. Secret Title

Rogue One’s working title was “Los Alamos.” As the film's plot is about stealing the plans for a superweapon, the town of Los Alamos, New Mexico, was where the United States government worked on the Manhattan Project to create the first atomic bomb.

Later, an early draft of Rogue One’s title was Destroyer of Worlds.

3. The Writers

Garry Whitta wrote the first draft of the screenplay. After finishing his work, he left Rogue One in 2015 with the script's completion to work on other projects. It was an amicable split between him and Lucasfilm, and the latter began the search for a new writer. Initially, Simon Kinberg was considered to replace Whitta as the X-Men franchise writer and director also had a relationship with Lucasfilm as one of the creators of Star Wars Rebels.

Eventually, Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy would tackle the later drafts and reshoots of Rogue One.

4. The Director

Gareth Edwards was hired to be the director of Rogue One. His other works included 2010’s Monster, his directorial debut, and the 2014 reboot of Godzilla. Edwards' earlier work was as a digital effects artist for various documentaries.

5. Don’t Shave!

The look of the background characters in Rogue One was Edwards’ idea as he urged all the extras to grow out their sideburns and mustaches to fit the 1970s look of A New Hope. Much of the set decoration and costumes were created to be as close as possible to the Original Trilogy film.

6. The Music

Alexandre Desplat was first brought on to create the score for the film, as he had worked with Edwards on Godzilla. Because of the reshoots, though, he stepped away from the project. Michael Giacchino was picked to score the movie, ultimately doing it in four and a half weeks.

7. Alternate Song Titles

Giacchino enjoys writing alternate song titles for his soundtracks, and Rogue One was no different. Some of the alternate song track titles are “That New Death Star Smell,” “Jedha Call Saw,” “World's Worst Vacation Destination,” and “Bazed and Confused.” Looking up the entire tracklist is a real treat.

8. Lead-In

Rogue One starts only days before the events of A New Hope. In context to the rest of the timeline, Andor is set five years prior to the start of the movie. Andor and Star Wars Rebels Season 1 both start the same year.

9. All-Star New Cast

Rogue One brought many new faces into Star Wars with a stacked cast of actors. The movie starred Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker.

Luna, Tudyk, and Whitaker would reprise their roles in the spinoff series Andor. Jones and Mendelsohn would also voice their characters in the Star Wars animated series Forces of Destiny and The Bad Batch.

10. Old Friends

Bridging the gap between the Prequels and the Original Trilogy, Rogue One presented a chance for actors from both eras of the franchise to make their return. Genevieve O’Reilly picked up the mantle again as Mon Mothma, a role she continued to play in Andor.

Jimmy Smits, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, James Earl Jones, David Ankrum, and Dave Filoni all reprised their roles as Bail Organa, C-3PO, R2-D2, Darth Vader, Wedge Antilles, and Chopper.

Lucasfilm Animation regular Stephen Stanton picked up the role of Admiral Raddus. Of course, no Star Wars movie is complete without a cameo from Warwick Davis, who portrayed a member of Saw Gerrera’s Partisans, Weeteef Cyu-Bee.

11. C-3PO

Playing a droid who doesn’t age has its perks. With Rogue One, Anthony Daniels is the only actor to appear in all the Star Wars movies. He hasn’t always played C-3PO in the films, as he plays a prisoner named Tak in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Dannl Faytonni in the Prequel Trilogy.

12. Lucky Melshi

Cassian Andor’s right-hand man after his loyal droid K-2SO is Ruescott Melshi, who led the ground assault on Scarif. Melshi was played by actor Duncan Pow who got the role with a bit of luck. Pow worked on Rogue One as an assistant to the casting director early in the film’s production. He even helped with some screen tests and scored a small part originally as an unnamed rebel pilot.

While Rogue One underwent reshoots under the direction of Tony Gilroy, who had stepped in to help with script rewrites, Pow struck up a casual chat with him about Buddhism. Gilroy enjoyed the talk and ended up writing the role of Melshi. Pow didn’t even know this as he was away on vacation until he returned to set to find out he was a named character with an essential role in the movie.

13. Melshi In Prison

Pow’s hard work wasn’t lost on Gilroy. While writing Andor, he wanted to find a place to put Melshi into the series. One of the writers mentioned that Melshi should be in prison when Cassian is incarcerated, showing how the two men met. Gilroy adored the idea, and Pow was able to reprise his role.

14. A Different Rogue One

The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a deep dive into the movie's early concept art and production. This included scrapped members of the Rogue One team. Two aliens were supposed to be on the team named Senna and Lunak. Senna was a large Chewbacca-like being, with Lunak as the smaller counterpart.

These two would be cut and redeveloped into the duo that would become Chirrut Îmwe and Baze Malbus.

15. Sergeant Erso

Like Senna and Lunak, much of the Rogue One team had different roles and names. Jyn Erso was originally a rebel commando and, at one point, a sergeant. The other team members were a rebel pilot Ria Talla, Dray Nevis, and Jerris Kestal. K-2SO is the only character that kept his name, though he was originally a protocol droid.

16. A Late Change

In the final cut, Jyn was not part of the Rebel Alliance military and was recruited to help find her father. This change was so late in the process that several Hasbro Black Series figures of her were released that still had her listed as “Sergeant Jyn Erso.”

17. Heart of Kyber

Another early concept the art book shared was about Jyn Erso’s mother, Lyra. The idea that Lyra had a kyber crystal was because she was a Jedi in hiding. This was scrapped because the team wanted to focus on the heroes made out of everyday people.

18. Krennic the Spy

The villains had a tweak from earlier drafts too. Originally, Orson Krennic wasn’t a director but a deep undercover Imperial spy and part of Jyn’s crew. He answered to a handler called Willix Cree and fed the Empire information leading them to be one step ahead of Jyn’s group.

19. To Crawl Or Not to Crawl

Rogue One is the first major Star Wars movie to avoid an opening crawl. Whitta did draft one, just in case they needed it. Ultimately, the creators decided not to use it, and Kathleen Kennedy explained the lack of crawl distinguishes films like Rogue One and, later on, Solo: A Star Wars Story from the mainline movies.

20. Meeting and Inspiring

Let's get into facts and Easter eggs with the specific characters in the movie.

Starting with Jyn Erso, she met and was inspired by some of the biggest names in the galaxy. In the Rogue One adaptation comic, one added deleted scene depicted Saw Gerrera and Bail Organa having a heated debate. Jyn and Princess Leia were in the same room, indicating the two had met as children.

One novel in the tie-in material for Solo: A Star Wars Story depicted Enfys Nest and Saw debating. Enfys told the eleven-year-old Jyn to take advantage of people who would underestimate her just because she was a child. It was a message that Jyn carried with her.

21. She Said the Thing, Right?

One of Jyn’s most iconic lines is, “This is a rebellion, isn’t it? I rebel.” The words “I rebel” were used on her merchandise, sold on pins at Disney World, and more. The thing is, she never actually says this line in the movie. This dialogue was only in the trailer and cut from the film.

22. Fulcrum

Cassian Andor was a spy for the Rebel Alliance, who went by the codename Fulcrum. Fulcrum spies were a network that was proposed by ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who was the first Fulcrum. It stemmed from a communication system that her old Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker, created during the Clone Wars. Fun side fact, Saw Gerrera used this Fulcrum communication during the war.

Along with Cassian and Ahsoka, Alexsandr Kallus in Star Wars Rebels was another known Fulcrum agent.

23. I Love My Accent

Diego Luna received praise for using his natural Mexican accent. Many Latino fans shared their stories of bringing their parents to the theater to see a central character in a Star Wars film that sounded like them, something that the older generation hadn’t really seen before. It was important for Luna, and he stated on ABC’s Soul of a Nation: “I love my accent, and my accent, no one else can bring it.”

24. The Main Character?

While Jyn is the emotional heart of Rogue One, there has been a push from some fans that the movie's main character is actually Bodhi Rook. Everything in the film happens because Bodhi defects from the Empire. Cassian needs Jyn to find Bodhi, who knows where Galen is. It’s Bodhi who Jyn brings before the Rebel Council to convince them of the threat of the Death Star. Bodhi creates the name “Rogue One,” and he is the person who transfers the Death Star plans to the Rebellion before his demise. If Bodhi Rook didn’t defect, the sequence of events that led to Luke Skywalker taking out the Death Star would never have happened.

For an extra fact, this was the first time a Star Wars title name was said in the movie.

25. Bokan

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Riz Ahmed shared some of the early drafts for Bodhi, saying, “His name was Bokan, and he was actually Saw Gerrera’s engineer, living on a planet with a strong electromagnetic field, which meant that electronics were never working. He was actually an Imperial engineer who had been kidnapped and kind of had Stockholm Syndrome. He had been living there for so long, he kind of lost it, like Dennis Hopper in Apocalypse Now.”

Bodhi’s name means “Enlightenment,” which fits his background of Galen Erso putting his faith into the empathetic pilot to save the galaxy.

26. Zatoichi

It was Donnie Yen's idea for his character Chirrut Îmwe to be blind. Gareth Edwards gave the actor room to explore and try new things with his character. Yen based the concept on the character of Zatoichi, from one of Japan’s longest-running film series, who is a blind masseur and swordsman.

27. No Force

Despite all the incredible feats he does in the movie and his belief in the Jedi way, Chirrut is not Force-sensitive. He was a master of an in-universe martial art Zama-shiwo, allowing users to alter their oxygen intake and heart rate. This often made it seem that masters like Chirrut had supernatural abilities like Jedi.

28. Oops!

While promoting Rogue One at Star Wars Celebration Europe in 2016, Jiang Wen accidentally revealed a major spoiler on stage. He was discussing his character Baze Malbus and the friendship he had with Chirrut. In an honest mistake, Jiang stated that because of Chirrut’s death, Baze was able to rise up as a hero. And the emcee Gwendoline Christie quickly swooped in to change the subject!

29. Thanks, Son!

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Jiang Wen, he talked about how he was nervous about taking the role of Baze. English was his second language and one he struggled with. His oldest son, however, was good at reading English. He read and translated the script for his father. In the end, he pushed Wen into taking the role claiming that Baze was a hero.

30. Who Are the Guardians of the Whills?

Both Chirrut and Baze were raised as Guardians of the Whills. What exactly does that mean? The Guardians of the Whills was a religious order that believed in the Force similarly to the Jedi, but most of their members weren’t Force-sensitive.

They were also open to welcoming other Force Religions, like the Church of the Force, into their headquarters, the Temple of the Kyber.

31. The Original Whills

The original concept of the Whills dates back to the earliest drafts of A New Hope, as “Whills” was the original name of the Force. In the novel Star Wars: The Annotated Screenplays, George Lucas explained:

“Originally, I was trying to have the story be told by somebody else (an immortal being known as a Whill); there was somebody watching this whole story and recording it, somebody probably wiser than the mortal players in the actual events. I eventually dropped this idea, and the concepts behind the Whills turned into the Force. But the Whills became part of this massive amount of notes, quotes, background information that I used for the scripts; the stories were actually taken from the Journal of the Whills.”

Recently, more of the Whills' history was explored during Phase II of the High Republic from the point of view of Tey Sirrek, an ex-Guardian.

32. The Slap

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alan Tudyk discussed in more depth the scene where K-2SO pretends to capture Cassian and Jyn. The droid slaps Cassian in front of the stormtrooper to silence him. Tudyk laughed that the slap was Diego Luna’s idea though the line about K-2SO giving Cassian “another fresh one” was improved by Tudyk. In that scene, Luna quickly covers his mouth because he starts to break character, trying not to laugh.

33. Motion Capture

Tudyk played his role on set thanks to motion capture. In the same Entertainment Tonight interview, ILM visual effects animator Hal Hickel discussed the importance of having Tudyk on set. Many times with motion capture, the actor would film separately from the rest of the cast. Having Tudyk there allowed the actors to play and helped build the relationship between Cassian and K-2SO.

34. A Family Affair

Galen Erso is played by Mads Mikkelsen. He’s not the only member of his family to act in a galaxy far, far away. His older brother Lars Mikkelsen voiced Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars Rebels and reprised the role in the live-action series Ahsoka.

35. A Shattered Friendship

Despite being at odds in the film, Galen and Krennic were incredibly close friends in the prequel ancillary novels released for Rogue One. They bonded in school as part of the Republic Futures Program. Only when Krennic joined the Death Star Project and began manipulating Galen for his research did the two fall apart.

36. A Fashion Statement

One amusing fact about Rogue One’s villain, Orson Krennic, comes from the novel Thrawn: Treason. One of his staff members was named Colonel Brierly Ronan, who joined Thrawn on a mission. A fashion choice that Thrawn and his crew quickly noticed was that Ronan wore a cape like Krennic. Ronan proudly stated that everyone who worked under Director Krennic wore capes, which were part of their mandated uniforms. That way, everyone would know who their boss was.

37. The Hallway Scene

One of the most iconic moments in Rogue One is the Darth Vader hallway scene when he attacks the rebel fighters. Despite being remembered by fans as an instantly classic moment, it almost wasn’t in the movie. In fact, it was the very last thing filmed. They wanted a moment to tie Darth Vader back into the movie, and it was only filmed about three to four months before Rogue One was released.

38. Vader’s Castle

Vader’s castle, or Fortress Vader as its official title, first appeared in canon in Rogue One. The idea of Vader’s Castle dates back to George Lucas's ideas for The Empire Strikes Back. With artwork from Lucasfilm concept artist Ralph McQuarrie for Episode V, the creators used these ideas when making their version of Fortress Vader.

39. Return of the Moff

Bringing Grand Moff Tarkin to life after the passing of Peter Cushing in 1994 was a challenge for the creators of Rogue One. Actor Guy Henry took on the daunting task of playing the iconic villain as his body double and voice. The special effects artists blended Henry’s face and voice with Cushing’s, thanks to groundbreaking technology.

40. The Highest Compliment

While the Tarkin deep fake effect was met with varying degrees of criticism and praise, Henry received the most special recognition from the Cushing estate, who permitted his likeness to be used. Joyce Broughton was Cushing’s personal secretary, and she met with Henry at a convention giving him the compliment, “Sir is back!” The kind words moved Henry visibly, taking it as the highest praise from someone who had been so close to Cushing.

41. Animation Milestone

While multiple live-action characters in Star Wars have crossed into the realms of animation, Rogue One was the first with a significant animation character jumping into live-action. Forest Whitaker portrays the leader of the Partisans, Saw Gerrera, who first appeared in The Clone Wars. Whitaker would reprise the role in other animated properties like Star Wars Rebels and the video game Jedi: Fallen Order.

42. Cave Paintings

Saw Gerrera’s base is on the moon of Jedha. One of the decorations is the walls themselves. There are paintings of creatures from director Gareth Edward's prior movies, Monsters and Godzilla.

43. More Animated Friends

Saw Gerrera wasn’t the only animated character to make an appearance in Rogue One. In a much smaller cameo, the cantankerous droid Chopper from Star Wars Rebels rolls through the background of Yavin 4’s base. His owner, Hera Syndulla, is paged over the comms, and her ship, the Ghost, is seen in the Battle of Scarif with her presumably flying it.

44. No Happy Endings

Whitta and Edwards always planned to have all the main characters die at the movie's end. The issue was they weren’t sure if Disney would let that happen. So, they did write an alternate ending of the script where only one central character died, K-2SO. They brought the “everyone dies” ending to their Disney executives, who loved the tragedy of it all, so there was no use for the alternate ending.

45. Carrie Fisher’s Approval

Using the same technology to bring Grand Moff Tarkin into the movie, Rogue One pulled off a similar feat in the final scene with a young Princess Leia receiving the Death Star plans. She stated that now the Rebellion had hope.

After the scene was created, Kathleen Kennedy brought it to Carrie Fisher to watch. Fisher was confused at first because she didn’t remember ever filming the scene. When she found out it was recreated with CGI and a body double by actor Ingvild Deila, Fisher was incredibly impressed by the work and gave her approval.

Tragically, Gareth Edwards never got a chance to meet Carrie before her death. He only saw her in passing while visiting the set of The Force Awakens. Edwards would later mourn never discussing her scene with her, saying, “I always thought, ‘I guess I'll get to see her at the premiere or at some point afterward, and be able to thank her personally.' And obviously, that was not possible. It came completely out of the blue. She is such a hero to everyone.”