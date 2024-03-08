45 Oscar Facts: Breaking Down Nominees and Ceremony Costs
The Oscars aren't just a considerable expense; the ceremony involves big numbers. Whether you're predicting winners or curious about how much the entire ceremony costs, the numbers don't crunch themselves. According to a report by WalletHub, the show's costs are about $57 million. In return, the city of LA earns $170+ million in revenue.
So, where exactly is that money used? Considering it's the conclusion of the awards season, no expense is too big for the Academy.
10 Facts About Oscar Expenses
- The red carpet costs around$250,000. It takes about 600 hours and an 18-person crew to cover 50,000 square feet before the stars arrive.
- A 30-second ad to air during the Oscars costs $1.85 million. Compare that to the Super Bowl, which costs $7 million.
- Most of the revenue from the Academy Awards comes from advertising, totaling about $120 million.
- Additionally, Best Picture nominees earn extra revenue from keeping their movies in theaters leading up to the ceremony.
- For Hollywood A-listers, the average cost of an outfit for the Oscars is around $10 million, with the average dress costing around $1.6 million. Cate Blanchett's 2014 attire was the most expensive at around $18 million. Meanwhile, the most costly dress came courtesy of Jennifer Lawrence the year prior at $4 million.
- Win or lose, nominees will receive the “Everyone Wins” gift bag, valued at over $500,000, making it the most expensive gift bag to date. This year's haul includes an all-inclusive stay at the Chalet Zermatt Peak in Zermatt, Switzerland, where a 3-night stay in the summer is 24,000 CHF or around 27,100 USD.
- The Oscar statue costs about $400 to make, stands thirteen and a half inches tall, and weighs about eight and a half pounds.
- Is it worth more than what it's made? Winners and anyone who inherits it after their deaths cannot sell it to anyone other than to the Academy. The selling price is only $1.
- The most expensive Oscar ever sold was the 1940 Best Picture award for Gone with the Wind. Michael Jackson purchased the statue for $1.5 million, but as of today, the statue's location is unknown.
- Some Oscar voters require more convincing to consider nominating a film. If you want to get the attention of over 10,000 members, that will take around $2,350. Keep in mind that the Academy doesn't make the process easy.
Breaking Down the 10 Best Picture Nominees
Oppenheimer has the most nominations of the ten nominated films aiming for the Best Picture Award, with 13, while Past Lives has only 2. Indie powerhouse A24 is the only distributor with two nominated films. Barbie is the highest-grossing film on the list, earning $1.445 billion at the worldwide box office. Thanks partly to the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, Oppenheimer benefitted from the unexpected summer double feature, earning $952 million worldwide.
The Holdovers
- Distributed by Focus Features
- 5 Academy Award Nominations
Set in the early 1970s, director Alexander Payne made audiences laugh (and cry) during this tale of a strict boarding school teacher supervising a group of students who stayed on campus during the holidays. Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Paul Giamatti received acting nominations, while the film also received nods for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.
American Fiction
- Distributed by Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios
- 5 Academy Award Nominations
Cord Jefferson's directorial debut greatly impacted critics and audiences who watched this masterful dramedy about what happens when some people take satire too seriously. Alongside nominations for Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown, the Academy also nominated American Fiction for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.
Oppenheimer
- Distributed by Universal
- 13 Academy Award Nominations
If you were lucky enough to watch Oppenheimer on an IMAX screen, the experience was worth every penny through the sights, sounds, and powerful performances from nominated actors Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. Not only did this biographical film receive nominations for acting and directing, it also received nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Sound.
The Zone of Interest
- Distributed by A24/Gutek Film
- 5 Academy Award Nominations
The Zone of Interest did not pull any punches, telling the story of Rudolph and Hedwig Höss living with their three children in their ideal home right next to the Auschwitz Concentration Camp. Unlike the original novel, director Jonathan Glazer incorporated historical figures rather than fictional characters. The historical drama also received nominations for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature (UK), and Best Sound.
Barbie
- Distributed by Warner Brothers
- 8 Academy Award Nominations
If you watched Oppenheimer, you probably saw Barbie right after or the other way around. Whatever the case, Greta Gerwig became the biggest movie of 2023, joining the billion-dollar club and making her the first solo female director to do so. Other nominations for Barbie include Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Original Song for “I'm Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?”, and Best Production Design.
Poor Things
- Distributed by Searchlight Pictures
- 11 Academy Award Nominations
Fans of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein will notice the nods to the original novel in Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo. In addition to acting and directing nods, this dark comedy has nods for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.
Past Lives
- Distributed by A24
- 2 Academy Award Nominations
Celine Song's poignant tale of two childhood friends reuniting as adults resonated with audiences and critics alike. The film also earned a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.
Anatomy of a Fall
- Distributed by Le Pacte
- 5 Academy Award Nominations
This French drama was highly praised by critics, highlighting Justine Triet's directing and Sandra Hüller's gut-wrenching performance, earning them nominations for Best Actress and Best Director, respectively. Other nominations include Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing.
Maestro
- Distributed by Netflix
- 7 Academy Award Nominations
Representing Netflix is Bradley Cooper's latest directorial effort, Maestro, which he also stars in alongside Carey Mulligan, both of whom received acting nominations. Other nominations include Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Sound.
Killers of the Flower Moon
- Distributed by Paramount Pictures/Apple Original Films
- 10 Academy Award Nominations
Although some audiences weren't fans of its lengthy runtime, Killers of the Flower Moon is another career highlight for ten-time nominated director Martin Scorsese and nominated actors Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone. The film also received nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Original Song for “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” and Best Original Score.
Breaking Down the 5 Best Actor Nominees
After Sunday's ceremony, one of these actors can finally call themselves an Academy Award winner. Three of these actors are also first-time nominees, which adds to the anticipation.
Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers
Despite a decades-long career, Paul Giamatti has not received top honors from the Academy. Giamatti was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2006 for Cinderella Man.
Bradley Cooper for Maestro
Like Paul Giamatti, Bradley Cooper is still waiting to receive an Academy Award for his works. His last acting nomination was in 2019 for A Star is Born.
Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
Believe it or not, this is Cillian Murphy's first Academy Award nomination. As he has already won the BAFTA, SAG, and Golden Globe awards for playing the lead role in Oppenheimer, he is the favorite to take home the Oscar.
Colman Domingo for Rustin
The Color Purple didn't receive as many nominations during the awards season, but at least Colman Domingo received recognition for his other hit film, Rustin. His performance earned him his first nomination by the Academy.
Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction
Rounding out the Best Actor nominees is Jeffrey Wright, another first-time nominee for his role in American Fiction. He also appeared in Rustin alongside fellow first-time nominee Colman Domingo.
Breaking Down the Best Actress Nominees
Emma Stone for Poor Things
Stone's last Oscar nomination was in 2015 for Best Supporting Actress in Birdman. She won her first Oscar for Best Actress in 2017 for her role as aspiring actress Mia Dolan in La La Land. Coincidentally, Ryan Gosling, who played her love interest in the 2016 musical romance film, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor this year.
Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon
Lily Gladstone's moving performance in Killers of the Flower Moon has received critical and audience acclaim. She secured the SAG Award for her role in the film, so she has a chance of securing the Oscar as well.
Carey Mulligan for Maestro
Like her Maestro co-star, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan has yet to snag the Academy's highest honor. She was previously nominated in the same category in 2020 for Promising Young Woman and 2009 for An Education.
Annette Bening for Nyad
Annette Bening's first nomination by the Academy was in 1990 for Best Supporting Actress in The Grifters. Her other nominations were in 1999, 2004, and 2010, respectively.
Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall
Sandra Hüller is the only other first-time nominee in this category. Her performance in Anatomy of a Fall has been applauded by critics worldwide, earning the French film five nominations at this year's ceremony. She also appeared in another Best Picture nominee, The Zone of Interest.
Breaking Down the Best Supporting Actor Nominee
Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things
Mark Ruffalo received widespread acclaim for his role in Poor Things alongside his co-star, Emma Stone. He has yet to claim the big prize, as this is his fourth nomination. He was previously nominated in the same category in 2016 for Spotlight, 2015 for Foxcatcher, and 2011 for The Kids Are All Right.
Robert DeNiro for Killers of the Flower Moon
As the oldest nominee in this category, Robert DeNiro's role in Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon is his ninth nomination. He previously received awards in 1980 for Raging Bull and 1974 for The Godfather Part II.
Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer
Considering his successful run in the awards season thus far, Robert Downey Jr. is the front-runner to snag his first Academy Award. His previous nomination was in 2009 for his controversial role in Tropic Thunder and 1993 for playing the title role in Chaplin.
Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction
Sterling K. Brown's performance in American Fiction crafted memorable lines and worked well with co-star Jeffrey Wright, who is nominated for Best Actor. This is Brown's first Academy Award nomination.
Ryan Gosling for Barbie
Even if Ryan Gosling doesn't win the Academy Award, he won the hearts of audiences worldwide with his side-splitting portrayal of Ken in 2023's summer blockbuster, Barbie. He was previously nominated for Best Actor in 2016 for La La Land and 2006 for Half Nelson.
Breaking Down the Best Supporting Actress Nominees
America Ferrera for Barbie
First-time nominee America Ferrera inspired audiences last summer for role in Barbie. While there's the question as to why the Academy snubbed Margot Robbie for Best Actress, there is a sense of relief that the Academy recognized any of the acting performances.
Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple
The Color Purple did not receive the recognition it sought, but seeing a nod for Danielle Brooks is commendable. This is her first Academy Award nomination, playing the same role she played in the 2015 Broadway revival
Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
Another first-time nominee, Da'Vine Joy Randolph's role in this holiday film earned her the Golden Globe, SAG Award, and the Critic's Choice Award. There's no doubt she's a shoo-in for the Academy Award.
Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer
Emily Blunt also joins the first-time nominees club for her performance in Oppenheimer. Her co-stars, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr, also received nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.
Jodie Foster for Nyad
Unlike the rest of this year's nominees, this is not Jodie Foster's first time. Her last nomination in this category was in 1977 for Taxi Driver. Her previous win was in 1992 for Best Actress, playing rookie FBI agent Clarice Starling in Silence of the Lambs.
Breaking Down the Best Director Nominees
Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall
With her nomination, the French director became the eighth woman ever nominated for Best Director. As of 2024, only three women have won the coveted prize: Chloe Zhao, Jane Campion, and Kathryn Bigelow.
Martin Scorcese for Killers of the Flower Moon
This is Martin Scorcese's tenth nomination for Best Director, surpassing Stephen Spielberg's record of nine nominations. However, Spielberg has won the category twice, while Scorcese's only win was in 2007 for The Departed.
Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
You wouldn't be wrong in assuming Christopher Nolan already has a Best Directing Oscar, but his only other Best Director nomination was for Dunkirk in 2018. He is the favorite to win this year's ceremony.
Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things
This is not the first time Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone have worked together. Their last collaboration was in 2018 for The Favourite, working alongside eventual Academy Award Winner Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz. Although the film received ten nominations, including Lanthimos for Best Director, their only win went to Olivia Colman for Best Actress.
Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest
Historical dramas are a favorite for Academy voters, and Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest is no exception. This is Glazer's first nomination in the category, having only directed three other feature films in his career so far.