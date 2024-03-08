45 Oscar Facts: Breaking Down Nominees and Ceremony Costs

The Oscars aren't just a considerable expense; the ceremony involves big numbers. Whether you're predicting winners or curious about how much the entire ceremony costs, the numbers don't crunch themselves. According to a report by WalletHub, the show's costs are about $57 million. In return, the city of LA earns $170+ million in revenue.

So, where exactly is that money used? Considering it's the conclusion of the awards season, no expense is too big for the Academy.

10 Facts About Oscar Expenses

Breaking Down the 10 Best Picture Nominees

Oppenheimer has the most nominations of the ten nominated films aiming for the Best Picture Award, with 13, while Past Lives has only 2. Indie powerhouse A24 is the only distributor with two nominated films. Barbie is the highest-grossing film on the list, earning $1.445 billion at the worldwide box office. Thanks partly to the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, Oppenheimer benefitted from the unexpected summer double feature, earning $952 million worldwide.

The Holdovers

Distributed by Focus Features

5 Academy Award Nominations

Set in the early 1970s, director Alexander Payne made audiences laugh (and cry) during this tale of a strict boarding school teacher supervising a group of students who stayed on campus during the holidays. Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Paul Giamatti received acting nominations, while the film also received nods for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

American Fiction

Distributed by Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios

5 Academy Award Nominations

Cord Jefferson's directorial debut greatly impacted critics and audiences who watched this masterful dramedy about what happens when some people take satire too seriously. Alongside nominations for Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown, the Academy also nominated American Fiction for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.

Oppenheimer

Distributed by Universal

13 Academy Award Nominations

If you were lucky enough to watch Oppenheimer on an IMAX screen, the experience was worth every penny through the sights, sounds, and powerful performances from nominated actors Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. Not only did this biographical film receive nominations for acting and directing, it also received nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Sound.

The Zone of Interest

Distributed by A24/Gutek Film

5 Academy Award Nominations

The Zone of Interest did not pull any punches, telling the story of Rudolph and Hedwig Höss living with their three children in their ideal home right next to the Auschwitz Concentration Camp. Unlike the original novel, director Jonathan Glazer incorporated historical figures rather than fictional characters. The historical drama also received nominations for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature (UK), and Best Sound.

Barbie

Distributed by Warner Brothers

8 Academy Award Nominations

If you watched Oppenheimer, you probably saw Barbie right after or the other way around. Whatever the case, Greta Gerwig became the biggest movie of 2023, joining the billion-dollar club and making her the first solo female director to do so. Other nominations for Barbie include Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Original Song for “I'm Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?”, and Best Production Design.

Poor Things

Distributed by Searchlight Pictures

11 Academy Award Nominations

Fans of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein will notice the nods to the original novel in Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo. In addition to acting and directing nods, this dark comedy has nods for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.

Past Lives

Distributed by A24

2 Academy Award Nominations

Celine Song's poignant tale of two childhood friends reuniting as adults resonated with audiences and critics alike. The film also earned a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Anatomy of a Fall

Distributed by Le Pacte

5 Academy Award Nominations

This French drama was highly praised by critics, highlighting Justine Triet's directing and Sandra Hüller's gut-wrenching performance, earning them nominations for Best Actress and Best Director, respectively. Other nominations include Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing.

Maestro

Distributed by Netflix

7 Academy Award Nominations

Representing Netflix is Bradley Cooper's latest directorial effort, Maestro, which he also stars in alongside Carey Mulligan, both of whom received acting nominations. Other nominations include Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Sound.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Distributed by Paramount Pictures/Apple Original Films

10 Academy Award Nominations

Although some audiences weren't fans of its lengthy runtime, Killers of the Flower Moon is another career highlight for ten-time nominated director Martin Scorsese and nominated actors Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone. The film also received nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Original Song for “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” and Best Original Score.

Breaking Down the 5 Best Actor Nominees

After Sunday's ceremony, one of these actors can finally call themselves an Academy Award winner. Three of these actors are also first-time nominees, which adds to the anticipation.

Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers

Despite a decades-long career, Paul Giamatti has not received top honors from the Academy. Giamatti was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2006 for Cinderella Man.

Bradley Cooper for Maestro

Like Paul Giamatti, Bradley Cooper is still waiting to receive an Academy Award for his works. His last acting nomination was in 2019 for A Star is Born.

Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

Believe it or not, this is Cillian Murphy's first Academy Award nomination. As he has already won the BAFTA, SAG, and Golden Globe awards for playing the lead role in Oppenheimer, he is the favorite to take home the Oscar.

Colman Domingo for Rustin

The Color Purple didn't receive as many nominations during the awards season, but at least Colman Domingo received recognition for his other hit film, Rustin. His performance earned him his first nomination by the Academy.

Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction

Rounding out the Best Actor nominees is Jeffrey Wright, another first-time nominee for his role in American Fiction. He also appeared in Rustin alongside fellow first-time nominee Colman Domingo.

Breaking Down the Best Actress Nominees

Emma Stone for Poor Things

Stone's last Oscar nomination was in 2015 for Best Supporting Actress in Birdman. She won her first Oscar for Best Actress in 2017 for her role as aspiring actress Mia Dolan in La La Land. Coincidentally, Ryan Gosling, who played her love interest in the 2016 musical romance film, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor this year.

Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone's moving performance in Killers of the Flower Moon has received critical and audience acclaim. She secured the SAG Award for her role in the film, so she has a chance of securing the Oscar as well.

Carey Mulligan for Maestro

Like her Maestro co-star, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan has yet to snag the Academy's highest honor. She was previously nominated in the same category in 2020 for Promising Young Woman and 2009 for An Education.

Annette Bening for Nyad

Annette Bening's first nomination by the Academy was in 1990 for Best Supporting Actress in The Grifters. Her other nominations were in 1999, 2004, and 2010, respectively.

Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall

Sandra Hüller is the only other first-time nominee in this category. Her performance in Anatomy of a Fall has been applauded by critics worldwide, earning the French film five nominations at this year's ceremony. She also appeared in another Best Picture nominee, The Zone of Interest.

Breaking Down the Best Supporting Actor Nominee

Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things

Mark Ruffalo received widespread acclaim for his role in Poor Things alongside his co-star, Emma Stone. He has yet to claim the big prize, as this is his fourth nomination. He was previously nominated in the same category in 2016 for Spotlight, 2015 for Foxcatcher, and 2011 for The Kids Are All Right.

Robert DeNiro for Killers of the Flower Moon

As the oldest nominee in this category, Robert DeNiro's role in Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon is his ninth nomination. He previously received awards in 1980 for Raging Bull and 1974 for The Godfather Part II.

Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer

Considering his successful run in the awards season thus far, Robert Downey Jr. is the front-runner to snag his first Academy Award. His previous nomination was in 2009 for his controversial role in Tropic Thunder and 1993 for playing the title role in Chaplin.

Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction

Sterling K. Brown's performance in American Fiction crafted memorable lines and worked well with co-star Jeffrey Wright, who is nominated for Best Actor. This is Brown's first Academy Award nomination.

Ryan Gosling for Barbie

Even if Ryan Gosling doesn't win the Academy Award, he won the hearts of audiences worldwide with his side-splitting portrayal of Ken in 2023's summer blockbuster, Barbie. He was previously nominated for Best Actor in 2016 for La La Land and 2006 for Half Nelson.

Breaking Down the Best Supporting Actress Nominees

America Ferrera for Barbie

First-time nominee America Ferrera inspired audiences last summer for role in Barbie. While there's the question as to why the Academy snubbed Margot Robbie for Best Actress, there is a sense of relief that the Academy recognized any of the acting performances.

Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple

The Color Purple did not receive the recognition it sought, but seeing a nod for Danielle Brooks is commendable. This is her first Academy Award nomination, playing the same role she played in the 2015 Broadway revival

Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Another first-time nominee, Da'Vine Joy Randolph's role in this holiday film earned her the Golden Globe, SAG Award, and the Critic's Choice Award. There's no doubt she's a shoo-in for the Academy Award.

Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt also joins the first-time nominees club for her performance in Oppenheimer. Her co-stars, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr, also received nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Jodie Foster for Nyad

Unlike the rest of this year's nominees, this is not Jodie Foster's first time. Her last nomination in this category was in 1977 for Taxi Driver. Her previous win was in 1992 for Best Actress, playing rookie FBI agent Clarice Starling in Silence of the Lambs.

Breaking Down the Best Director Nominees

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

With her nomination, the French director became the eighth woman ever nominated for Best Director. As of 2024, only three women have won the coveted prize: Chloe Zhao, Jane Campion, and Kathryn Bigelow.

Martin Scorcese for Killers of the Flower Moon

This is Martin Scorcese's tenth nomination for Best Director, surpassing Stephen Spielberg's record of nine nominations. However, Spielberg has won the category twice, while Scorcese's only win was in 2007 for The Departed.

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

You wouldn't be wrong in assuming Christopher Nolan already has a Best Directing Oscar, but his only other Best Director nomination was for Dunkirk in 2018. He is the favorite to win this year's ceremony.

Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things

This is not the first time Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone have worked together. Their last collaboration was in 2018 for The Favourite, working alongside eventual Academy Award Winner Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz. Although the film received ten nominations, including Lanthimos for Best Director, their only win went to Olivia Colman for Best Actress.

Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest

Historical dramas are a favorite for Academy voters, and Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest is no exception. This is Glazer's first nomination in the category, having only directed three other feature films in his career so far.