5 Common Myths About Investing (And Why They Are Wrong)

Investing is a crucial aspect of financial planning, yet it is often clouded by misinformation and misconceptions. These myths about investing keep many people from investing in the market. As a result, inflation eats away at every dollar they earn, reducing their spending power and killing their wealth-building potential.

The truth is investing is how people get rich. It's not just your salary. While earning a high salary is great, that only gets us so far. Think of investing like steroids for bodybuilders. You can get in great shape just by working out. But suppose you want to be a professional bodybuilder and compete with guys like Arnold Schwarzenegger (in the 80s), Jay Cutler, and others. In that case, you must take that additional step to stimulate significant growth.

You need to supercharge your growth.

Only with money, we're not talking about steroids. We're talking about investing, and anyone can do it. It's freely available to everyone who wants to build a lot of wealth. No prescription is required.

Let's debunk five common myths about investing and shed light on why these beliefs are misguided.

5 Myths About Investing (And Why They Are Wrong)

Myth 1: “Investing Is Only for the Wealthy”

One prevalent myth is that investing is exclusively for the wealthy.

In reality, anyone can start investing with even a small amount of money. And investing is how you get wealthy. Most wealthy people invest, but that doesn't mean you need to be wealthy to invest.

The key is to begin early and stay consistent. With the advent of online platforms and fractional investing, individuals can buy a portion of expensive stocks or funds, making investing accessible to a broader audience. If you're into real estate, REITs are another great option.

It's not about the amount you start with but the discipline to contribute regularly. Use automation to make it easy.

Myth 2: “Stock Market Is Like Gambling”

Comparing the stock market to gambling is a common misconception that often discourages potential investors.

While both involve risk, the stock market operates on principles of supply and demand, company performance, and economic factors. Successful investors conduct thorough research, diversify their portfolios, and invest for the long term. Unlike gambling, where outcomes are primarily based on chance, investing allows individuals to make informed decisions to mitigate risks.

Consider this: The S&P 500 has historically returned an annualized 10.26% since its inception in 1957. This means the longer you remain invested in the market, the more money you stand to make. That doesn't sound like gambling to me.

Because it isn't.

Myth 3: “You Need a Financial Advisor to Invest”

While financial advisors provide valuable insights, the myth that one must have a financial advisor to invest is false.

With the plethora of online resources and educational materials available, individuals can educate themselves about different investment options and strategies. Online brokerage platforms offer user-friendly interfaces, empowering investors to make informed decisions independently.

Also, investing in low-cost index funds and ETFs is a great way to diversify your investments and spread out your risk without ever paying a financial advisor to invest your money.

However, conducting thorough research and staying informed about market trends is essential.

Myth 4: “Investing Is Too Complicated”

The perception that investing is overly complex often deters people from entering the market.

If you want to day trade and pour over income statements, yields, and price-to-earnings ratios, then it can get complex. But thanks to index funds and ETFs, that isn't necessary.

In reality, the basics of investing can be grasped with some fundamental knowledge. Numerous resources, from beginner-friendly guides to online courses, break down investment concepts into digestible information. Starting with simple investment vehicles like index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) allows individuals to gain exposure to the market without delving into intricate financial instruments.

Myth 5: “Market Timing Is the Key to Success”

Attempting to time the market – predicting the highs and lows to maximize returns – is one of the many myths about investing that has led many investors astray.

The truth is that market timing is exceptionally challenging, even for seasoned professionals. Is it any wonder why some studies have shown that 97% of active day traders lose money over time? It's because timing the market is almost impossible.

Instead of trying to time the market, successful investors focus on time in the market. Adopting a long-term approach and staying invested through market fluctuations has historically yielded more consistent returns than attempting to predict short-term market movements.

In conclusion, dispelling these common myths about investing is crucial for fostering a healthy understanding of investing. Whether you're a novice or an experienced investor, acknowledging the realities of the market can lead to better decision-making and improved financial outcomes.

Remember, investing is a journey that requires patience, discipline, and continuous learning.