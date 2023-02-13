5 Movies Hardcore Movie Fans Hate

Everyone has a sacred movie, but that doesn't mean it earns the same acclaim from everyone. The subreddit R/movies launched a discourse, polling Reddit's favorite “hated” movies.

1. Ang Lee's The Hulk

A slew of users bounded together in agreement that Ang Lee’s The Hulk is a corny mess, but thanks to the schlocky editing, the film represents a deep-seated understanding of comic books. Another user praised the movie as the best Hulk movie in the franchise.

2. Spring Breakers

Another unpopular opinion among many film enthusiasts is that Spring Breakers is a bad movie. Personally, I disagree. If a party host puts Spring Breakers on at a party or someone flips it on to pass time, I can see where the hatred trickles in. However, Spring Breakers is not a film to take lightly.

It is a beautiful piece of art. A film of this stature begs audience members to pay attention. Every stylistic choice spanning the 94-minute trip drives the film. The color of clothing, the lighting choices, everything.

Spring Breakers opens a pandora’s box of symbolism, what with its references to living a life by guidelines set by the system and the demands of femininity. But, those who subvert those notions are the ones that accomplish the true spring break foreva.

3. Twilight

Remember the vampire craze that consumed teenage girls in 2008? We can thank a few fandoms for that. Most importantly, Twilight. The teen-love story crammed into vampire vs. werewolf lore took over the world, but that doesn’t mean the films were good.

Well, some individuals adored the films, nodding to its unawareness of the global sensation that would ensue from its global dominion. One user mentioned their initial distaste for Twilight was a result of giving into others’ distasteful opinions toward the franchise. The popular franchise became one of the most hated movies of the late 2000s. Alas, true Twihards prosper amongst the hate.

4. Old

M. Night Shyamalan’s films are hit or miss. His 2021 release, Old centered around a group of people on vacation that traveled to a beach with the ability to age its visitors at an alarming rate. Most of Old’s critiques came from its writing and plotline. But, those who favored Old commended its campy elements and unnerving plot points.

5. Halloween Ends

The latest release in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends, dropped in 2022, much to the dismay of most Michael Myers fans. Most classics should be left alone to stand on their own against the test of time, but we all know Hollywood loves sequels.

Halloween Ends is the 13th film in the Halloween franchise. Those who liked the continuation of the classic story enjoyed a more fleshed-out character depiction of the evil that is Michael Myers.

