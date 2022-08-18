5 Money-Saving Apps to Help Update Your Home Office

You may be on board with working remotely, but is your home ready for it? A home office needs to be bright, comfortable, and an environment that inspires productivity. It would help if you had an ergonomic office chair and desk, proper storage and organization, plenty of light, and warm and welcoming decor. After all, this will be your work area for at least eight hours a day.

So how can you get your home remote-work ready without spending a fortune? First, download these money-saving apps, start shopping, watch the discounts, gift cards, and cashback, and reduce your bill.

Shopping Apps to Save Money While Getting Remote-Work Ready

1. Fetch Rewards

When buying furniture and other items for your remote-work office space, you can get points. Don't buy a single thing without downloading the Fetch app on your phone (available on Apple and Android devices). Fetch users collect rewards points with all eligible grocery, pet supply, retail, participating restaurant, and gas purchases.

Scan your receipts with Fetch and use those points to earn gift cards.

How can you earn Fetch points faster? Here are a few tips:

Buy products from brands that Fetch partners with for your everyday shopping needs.

Purchase items from the Special Offers found under the Discover tab. Offers are updated daily and can help earn more points.

Refer family and friends to Fetch Rewards. You will receive reward points when they sign up using your referral code.

Once you reach the minimum amount of 3000 points, equivalent to three dollars, Fetch users can convert their points into gift cards from a large selection of participating retailers like Target, Amazon, Whole Foods, Home Depot, Best Buy, and many more.

Check out the Home & Office tab in the Fetch app and choose the gift cards you can use for your home office purchases.

2. Target Circle

Target Circle is a free rewards program where users can access deals, birthday rewards, and discounts. Eligible purchases receive 1% earnings in the form of rewards points for Target purchases and 5% off any single item on their birthday.

Users must scan their Target app Wallet barcode when checking out in-store or your mobile number on the card reader to get rewards. Don't worry if you forget to watch the app before you shop. Just enter your receipt to the dashboard within seven days of purchase, and you will get your points.

Save up and use your Target Circle earnings on things for the new home office. From desk organizers to small office furniture to home and office decor, save on your work-from-home needs while shopping at Target.

3. Capital One Shopping

The Capital One Shopping app helps users save money while shopping online. Capital One Shopping automatically searches the web, tests coupon codes, completes price comparisons, and looks for rewards at over 30,000 online retailers. The app will immediately apply relevant coupons and find the best deal on the items in your cart.

If the app finds a better price, it shows the cost difference and provides the link directly to the other retailer.

You also earn Capital One Shopping Credits on purchases when you shop on partner sites. You can redeem your credits for gift cards at several popular retailers like Walmart or eBay, perfect for buying things for the new home office.

4. ShopSavvy

ShopSavvy is an app that lets you compare prices across thousands of retailers to ensure you always get the best price for the products you want. The app also notifies you when the price drops or goes on sale and provides back-in-stock alerts.

Search for products by keyword, brand, or category. You can also use your phone's camera to scan the product's barcode to compare and track prices.

Make sure you get the best prices on your home office needs by letting ShopSavvy do the work to find the best deals.

5. Swagbucks

Swagbucks allows users to earn cash back for shopping at any of the thousands of stores featured in the Swagbucks Shop tab. Some stores offer as much as 12% cashback. Also, with your first purchase of $25 or more at one of the featured retailers, you will get a one-time $10 bonus.

Another great feature is the SwagButton which alerts users of available cash back or coupon deals. Just tap the button to apply the savings.

To save on grocery shopping, go to the Shop tab and look for Magic Receipts to find several in-store offers and earn cashback by purchasing those items. Users can also earn cashback for buying any-brand things like eggs, bread, bananas, etc., which is entirely different from other shopping apps that require specific brand purchases.

Ready to redeem your points? You can choose to get paid in cash via PayPal or get gift cards to popular retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Starbucks. Swagbucks also has discounted gift cards where you can use your points to buy them at less than face value. Many popular store gift cards are available at a 10% to 25% discount.

Summary

Setting up a home office when it's time to work remotely can be expensive. Download these money-saving shopping apps and make sure you use one or more to claim rewards for all of your eligible purchases. These savings should help you set up your home office without blowing your budget by receiving discounts, cashback, and gift cards.

This post originally appeared on My Work From Home Money and was syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.