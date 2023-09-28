5 U.S. Companies Rank in Global Most Loved Workplaces

Newsweek released its list of the 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces; five of the top 10 companies are in the United States.

According to Newsweek, companies named to the list don’t just offer good pay and benefits. They also make a point of recognizing and valuing their employees. As a result, “associates who love their workplaces — dreamers, doers, innovators and leaders — enjoy a longer tenure and do their best work.”

Newsweek partnered with the Best Practice Institute (BPI) and took its rankings based on BPI’s Love of Workplace analysis, employee feedback, interviews with company officials, and public online ratings.

BPI measured five primary areas through surveys to determine employees’ feelings about their companies: the level of collaboration, whether workers are optimistic about their future at the company, whether employers’ values align with employees’, respect at all levels, and career achievement.

Top of The Charts

HLB International, a global advisory and accounting network, takes the top spot on the Newsweek list. According to the list, this United Kingdom-based company works to provide employees with a better work-life balance and houses a Global Diversity and Inclusion Council.

The company’s Engage program gives younger employees networking opportunities and helps them with developmental and cross-functional projects. The HLB Skills Hub supports employees by providing upskilling and reskilling opportunities.

Certinia, based in San Jose, Calif., is the first U.S.-based company on the list and second overall. This business services platform gets high marks for developing leaders, with a yearly leadership summit and helping employees connect with each other. The company also offers generous Paid Time Off (PTO) and encourages volunteerism, as well as a healthy work-life balance.

Third place goes to Experian, a consumer credit reporting company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company has a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) leadership training program and plans to offer this to all employees in the next year. The company also provides a Career Hub to give employees opportunities across their careers.

Warren Investments takes fourth place. This Brazil-based investment company is committed to equality. The company will bring people in off the street and train them for a career. Its associates also have access to the same stock packages as the company’s clients.

In fifth place is On, a Switzerland-based athletic shoe and performance sportswear company. The company uses the Herrmann Brain Dominance Instrument (HBDI) to assess employees’ cognitive diversity to build better teams. It’s a global company that boasts employees from around the world.

The Rest of The Best

Portugal is represented in this list by number six, Pestana Hotel Group. The company has expanded worldwide, allowing employees to work for three to six months in another country. It also offers an 18-month international development program where senior management mentors upcoming leaders.

The rest of the companies in the top 10 on the list are all based in the U.S.

Celigo, an enterprise-grade integration platform, headquarters in Redwood City, Calif. The Newsweek summary reports this company “embraces an autonomous, diverse workplace.” Employee feedback is essential to the company, and they are encouraged to speak up about difficult issues. Celigo focuses on competency and accountability.

Turo, a car-sharing marketplace, comes in at eighth on the list. This San Francisco-based company focuses on career development, with annual $2,000 awards to employees for learning and development. The company also offers performance bonuses, leadership access, and career growth opportunities.

Ninth place goes to AKQA, a digital design and communications agency. This company is also based in the Golden City, and stresses “transparency and respect,” according to its Newsweek listing. The company encourages collaboration and growth and allows employees to form their own creations through the AKQA Framework.

PartnerHero rounds out the top 10. This business processing outsourcing company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, and features an emphasis on DE&I. The Newsweek listing says the company has a “laid-back, tranquil culture” as they work to provide for those in need and offer disaster response and other services.

Work-Life Balance Rules

Companies that prioritize a healthy work-life balance tend to have more satisfied employees, and they will list this attribute as a significant reason for their happiness at their company. This list repeatedly mentions that attribute.

The benefits of employees having a good work-life balance are many. According to Dr. Liji Thomas, M.D., writing for News-Medical.net, companies will see higher productivity, lower absenteeism, as well as improvements in physical and mental health, “with a higher commitment and motivation to work.”

Dr. Thomas says companies that don’t prioritize work-life balance can see adverse outcomes, including “…low employee morale, burnout, and high employee turnover. Healthcare spending is also lower among employees who are under less stress.”

Companies looking out for their bottom lines may want to look at ensuring employees have a positive work-life balance. It could help them be a better company — and make the 2024 Most Loved Workplaces list.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.