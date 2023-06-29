The 5 Best Ways To Fight Grocery Inflation

Groceries are at an all-time high. However, even with the constant uptick in food prices, there are ways to keep costs down and quality up. Here is what the internet had to say on a popular forum about navigating an expensive grocery trip.

1. Cooking Ahead of Time

Cooking ahead of time is a great way to save money, eliminate food waste, and save yourself time in the long run. Even if you're not hungry, cook yourself some food for later. One user uses this method to help limit their impulse spending. It's hard to order out when you've got food waiting for you in the fridge.

A like-minded individual built on the first user's comments, saying it's easier and cheaper to grab some pre-made food and plate it with some chips or baby carrots than to buy a bunch of unneeded ingredients when they get hungry.

2. Eliminate Unwanted Product

A few users agreed they’ll fill up their virtual carts, and before checking out, they will remove anything they don’t need or anything that doesn’t fit into their budget.

One chimed in that they eliminate a lot of items when they give their cart a once over, which has helped them save a lot of money in the long run. They throw everything they're thinking of into their cart, then go back and pull off items they know they won't need for the week ahead.

Don't forget to check your cupboards for ingredients you already have before spending money on more!

3. Make a List

If it’s not on a list, it doesn’t exist. Making a list will help you hone in on needed groceries and curb the non-essentials. Without planning in advance, you're more likely to buy items you don't need. Several users agreed this helped them stick to the necessities when they didn't have a lot of room in their budget.

4. Use Your Freezer

If you live alone or you tend to overbuy items, you can meal prep for a week and throw your leftovers in the freezer. Freezing meats, vegetables, and fruit prolongs their shelf life and allows you to repurpose meals.

5. Coupons Are Your Friends

Grocery stores always have some form of coupon. Whether in an online flyer, a physical booklet, or an in-store promotion, you can find cheaper ingredients if you take the time to look for a discount. This way, you can save more money on higher quality food, all while remaining in budget.

