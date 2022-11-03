50 Incredible Songs Fans Voted as Musical Masterpieces

Do you have any song choices that you would deem musical treasures? Sure you do, probably more than one, right? Redditor u/Admirable_Command_22 asked, “What songs would you consider masterpieces?” Reddit responded, and here are the top fifty responses.

Top Songs Countdown 50-30

Number Song Artist Votes
50. Bittersweet Symphony The Verve 133
49. Schism Tool 133
48. I Feel Love Donna Summer 134
47. Purple Rain Prince 137
46. All Along The Watchtower Jimi Hendrix 143
45. In the Air Tonight Phil Collins 146
44. Ave Maria Franz Schubert 151
43. Killing in the Name Rage Against the Machine 159
42. Hurt Johnny Cash 167
41. Master of Puppets Metallica 183
40. Let it Be The Beatles 186
39. Killing Me Softly Roberta Flack 190
38. Time of the Season  The Zombies 190
37. Into the Mystic Van Morrison 190
36. Life on Mars David Bowie 190
35. The Weight The Band ft. Staples Singers 202
34. Somewhere Over the Rainbow Israel Kamakawiwoʻole 202
33. Feel Good Inc. Gorillaz 223
32. Stairway To Heaven Led Zeppelin 240
31. Echoes Pink Floyd 253
30. Tiny Dancer Elton John 277
29. Zombie The Cranberries 278
28. Georgia On My Mind Ray Charles 278
27. Enjoy the Silence Depeche Mode 278
26. Killer Queen Queen 285

Top Songs Countdown 25-5

Number Song Artist Votes
25. Mr. Blue Sky Electric Light Orchestra 350
24. Everlong Foo Fighters 357
23. Wicked Game Chris Isaak 363
22. Shine On You Crazy Diamond Pink Floyd 379
21. Welcome To The Black Parade My Chemical Romance 407
20. Time Pink Floyd 410
19. Comfortably Numb Pink Floyd 411
18. Orion Metallica 411
17. Hallelujah Leonard Cohen 432
16. I Heard it Through the Grapevine Marvin Gaye 448
15. Gimme Shelter The Rolling Stones 465
14. Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding Elton John 468
13. Kashmir Led Zeppelin 472
12. Starman David Bowie 489
11. Exit Music (For a Film) Radiohead 548
10. Superstition Stevie Wonder 654
9. Moonlight Sonata Beethoven 669
8. Bohemian Rhapsody Queen 715
7. Swan Lake Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky 732
6. The Chain Fleetwood Mac 744

Top 5 Songs Countdown

Here are the top five songs considered to be masterpieces by Redditors.

Number Song Artist Votes
5. Sound of Silence Simon and Garfunkel 766
4. Golden Slumbers The Beatles 932
3. 1812 Overture Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky 1K
2. Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd 1.5K
1. Clair de Lune Claude Debussy 1.6K

Did your favorite song make this list, or did Reddit drop the ball? Check out these fifty albums with nothing but absolute bangers.

