50 Incredible Songs Fans Voted as Musical Masterpieces

Do you have any song choices that you would deem musical treasures? Sure you do, probably more than one, right? Redditor u/Admirable_Command_22 asked, “What songs would you consider masterpieces?” Reddit responded, and here are the top fifty responses.

Top Songs Countdown 50-30

Number Song Artist Votes 50. Bittersweet Symphony The Verve 133 49. Schism Tool 133 48. I Feel Love Donna Summer 134 47. Purple Rain Prince 137 46. All Along The Watchtower Jimi Hendrix 143 45. In the Air Tonight Phil Collins 146 44. Ave Maria Franz Schubert 151 43. Killing in the Name Rage Against the Machine 159 42. Hurt Johnny Cash 167 41. Master of Puppets Metallica 183 40. Let it Be The Beatles 186 39. Killing Me Softly Roberta Flack 190 38. Time of the Season The Zombies 190 37. Into the Mystic Van Morrison 190 36. Life on Mars David Bowie 190 35. The Weight The Band ft. Staples Singers 202 34. Somewhere Over the Rainbow Israel Kamakawiwoʻole 202 33. Feel Good Inc. Gorillaz 223 32. Stairway To Heaven Led Zeppelin 240 31. Echoes Pink Floyd 253 30. Tiny Dancer Elton John 277 29. Zombie The Cranberries 278 28. Georgia On My Mind Ray Charles 278 27. Enjoy the Silence Depeche Mode 278 26. Killer Queen Queen 285

Top Songs Countdown 25-5

Number Song Artist Votes 25. Mr. Blue Sky Electric Light Orchestra 350 24. Everlong Foo Fighters 357 23. Wicked Game Chris Isaak 363 22. Shine On You Crazy Diamond Pink Floyd 379 21. Welcome To The Black Parade My Chemical Romance 407 20. Time Pink Floyd 410 19. Comfortably Numb Pink Floyd 411 18. Orion Metallica 411 17. Hallelujah Leonard Cohen 432 16. I Heard it Through the Grapevine Marvin Gaye 448 15. Gimme Shelter The Rolling Stones 465 14. Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding Elton John 468 13. Kashmir Led Zeppelin 472 12. Starman David Bowie 489 11. Exit Music (For a Film) Radiohead 548 10. Superstition Stevie Wonder 654 9. Moonlight Sonata Beethoven 669 8. Bohemian Rhapsody Queen 715 7. Swan Lake Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky 732 6. The Chain Fleetwood Mac 744

Top 5 Songs Countdown

Here are the top five songs considered to be masterpieces by Redditors.

Number Song Artist Votes 5. Sound of Silence Simon and Garfunkel 766 4. Golden Slumbers The Beatles 932 3. 1812 Overture Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky 1K 2. Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd 1.5K 1. Clair de Lune Claude Debussy 1.6K

Did your favorite song make this list, or did Reddit drop the ball?

