50 Incredible Songs Fans Voted as Musical Masterpieces

Do you have any song choices that you would deem musical treasures? Sure you do, probably more than one, right? Redditor u/Admirable_Command_22 asked, “What songs would you consider masterpieces?” Reddit responded, and here are the top fifty responses.
Top Songs Countdown 50-30
|Number
|Song
|Artist
|Votes
|50.
|Bittersweet Symphony
|The Verve
|133
|49.
|Schism
|Tool
|133
|48.
|I Feel Love
|Donna Summer
|134
|47.
|Purple Rain
|Prince
|137
|46.
|All Along The Watchtower
|Jimi Hendrix
|143
|45.
|In the Air Tonight
|Phil Collins
|146
|44.
|Ave Maria
|Franz Schubert
|151
|43.
|Killing in the Name
|Rage Against the Machine
|159
|42.
|Hurt
|Johnny Cash
|167
|41.
|Master of Puppets
|Metallica
|183
|40.
|Let it Be
|The Beatles
|186
|39.
|Killing Me Softly
|Roberta Flack
|190
|38.
|Time of the Season
|The Zombies
|190
|37.
|Into the Mystic
|Van Morrison
|190
|36.
|Life on Mars
|David Bowie
|190
|35.
|The Weight
|The Band ft. Staples Singers
|202
|34.
|Somewhere Over the Rainbow
|Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
|202
|33.
|Feel Good Inc.
|Gorillaz
|223
|32.
|Stairway To Heaven
|Led Zeppelin
|240
|31.
|Echoes
|Pink Floyd
|253
|30.
|Tiny Dancer
|Elton John
|277
|29.
|Zombie
|The Cranberries
|278
|28.
|Georgia On My Mind
|Ray Charles
|278
|27.
|Enjoy the Silence
|Depeche Mode
|278
|26.
|Killer Queen
|Queen
|285
Top Songs Countdown 25-5
|Number
|Song
|Artist
|Votes
|25.
|Mr. Blue Sky
|Electric Light Orchestra
|350
|24.
|Everlong
|Foo Fighters
|357
|23.
|Wicked Game
|Chris Isaak
|363
|22.
|Shine On You Crazy Diamond
|Pink Floyd
|379
|21.
|Welcome To The Black Parade
|My Chemical Romance
|407
|20.
|Time
|Pink Floyd
|410
|19.
|Comfortably Numb
|Pink Floyd
|411
|18.
|Orion
|Metallica
|411
|17.
|Hallelujah
|Leonard Cohen
|432
|16.
|I Heard it Through the Grapevine
|Marvin Gaye
|448
|15.
|Gimme Shelter
|The Rolling Stones
|465
|14.
|Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
|Elton John
|468
|13.
|Kashmir
|Led Zeppelin
|472
|12.
|Starman
|David Bowie
|489
|11.
|Exit Music (For a Film)
|Radiohead
|548
|10.
|Superstition
|Stevie Wonder
|654
|9.
|Moonlight Sonata
|Beethoven
|669
|8.
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Queen
|715
|7.
|Swan Lake
|Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
|732
|6.
|The Chain
|Fleetwood Mac
|744
Top 5 Songs Countdown
Here are the top five songs considered to be masterpieces by Redditors.
|Number
|Song
|Artist
|Votes
|5.
|Sound of Silence
|Simon and Garfunkel
|766
|4.
|Golden Slumbers
|The Beatles
|932
|3.
|1812 Overture
|Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
|1K
|2.
|Wish You Were Here
|Pink Floyd
|1.5K
|1.
|Clair de Lune
|Claude Debussy
|1.6K
Did your favorite song make this list, or did Reddit drop the ball? Check out these fifty albums with nothing but absolute bangers.
