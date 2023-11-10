50 Places To Score Veteran’s Day 2023 Discounts and Freebies

As Veterans Day approaches, businesses nationwide are gearing up to express gratitude to military veterans and active-duty personnel. From free meals to substantial discounts, these 50 businesses are extending heartfelt gestures to show appreciation for the sacrifices made by active and non-active service members.

1. Applebee's Grill & Bar

Applebee's will give all veterans, active-duty military, National Guard, and reserves a free entrée when they dine in on Saturday. The Veterans Day menu includes various options like 6 oz. Top Sirloin, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad, and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

2. Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe will give all veterans and active-duty or retired military service members a free Patriot French Toast, topped with strawberries, blueberries, fresh whipped cream, and coffee. This offer is available for dine-in only while supplies last.

3. Bad Daddy's

Bad Daddy’s will give all active and retired military personnel a free All American Burger with a small side of fries, chips, or tots from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (guests must show ID to redeem the offer).

4. Bar Louie's

Bar Louie will give veterans and active-duty military a free burger meal with choices, including the Bourbon BBQ Burger GastroBurger all day on Saturday. (Just show a valid military ID; offer good for dine-in only at participating locations. Additional exclusions may apply; please check your local Bar Louie for details.)

5. bb.q Chicken

Korean fried chicken franchise bb.q Chicken, which has 160 locations in the U.S., is taking 25% off all orders placed by veterans and active-duty military in-store on Saturday (offer good at participating U.S. locations). The company also donates a portion of Veterans Day sales to the Honor Flight Network.

6. Beef O Brady’s

Veterans eat for free (up to $12) at Beef O Brady’s on Veterans Day (each location can decide to extend the offer to active military members).

7. Biggby Coffee

Veterans and active-duty military get a free 24-ounce brewed coffee at Biggby Coffee on Veterans Day.

8. Black Rifle Coffee Company

Participating Black Rifle Coffee Company stores will give a free 16-ounce coffee to veterans on Saturday. Through Monday, shoppers can get 20% off retail merchandise; veterans get 10% off in participating stores and online.

9. Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is giving a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp – crispy shrimp tossed in a signature creamy, spicy sauce – with a soft drink beverage to service members, veterans, and first responders with valid ID on Saturday (offer good all day, no purchase required). Also, Bonefish Grill gives a 10% Heroes Discount to service members, veterans, and first responders year-round.

10. Brass Tap

Brass Tap Craft Beer Bars will give veterans a free Pub Burger on Veterans Day. Each location can decide to extend the offer to active military members.

11. Buffalo’s Cafe

Buffalo's Cafe will give all dine-in veterans and active-duty military a free entrée from the menu (up to a $17.99 value; just present military ID or wear a military uniform).

12. Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and current armed services members with valid ID get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Saturday. This offer is only available for dine-in; at Buffalo Wild Wings Go locations, you can order at the counter.

13. Carrabba's Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill gives veterans and active-duty military a free dine-in appetizer or dessert and a beverage with a show of ID. This is available all day, and no purchase is required. Also, Carrabba’s offers a Heroes Discount of 10% off to all service members, veterans, and first responders year-round.

14. Casey’s

Casey’s will give veterans a free coffee or fountain drink (any size) on Saturday. This complimentary beverage deal is offered year-round at Casey's to active military personnel and on-duty, uniformed first responders.

15. Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee is giving veterans, active-duty military members, and spouses with military ID a free small hot brewed or cold press coffee (excluding nitro) on Saturday.

16. Chevys

At participating Chevys Fresh Mex restaurants, veterans and active military personnel can get a free 2-item combo on Saturday. The offer is good at locations in California (South San Francisco, Vallejo, Sacramento, Fairfield, Elk Grove, Emeryville, Roseville, Santa Rosa, and Union City); Florida (Orlando/Millenia, Miami); O’Fallon, Illinois; Olivette, Missouri; Greenbelt, Maryland; and Arlington, Virginia.

17. Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick on Saturday will give all veterans and active-duty military a free Chick Special meal, which includes any scoop or sandwich, plus one scoop, side item, or cup of soup & regular fountain drink.

18. Chili's

Chili’s will give all veterans and active military personnel a free entrée on Saturday. Choices include an Oldtimer burger with cheese, a 3-Count Chicken Crispers meal, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, or chili or soup with a side salad.

19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Veterans get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with an in-store purchase on Saturday at Cracker Barrel. Also, customers can get 25% off U.S. military-themed products in stores and online.

20. Dunkin'

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free doughnut on Saturday at participating Dunkin’ locations. No purchase is necessary, but the deal is only available while supplies last.

21. East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill has a Veterans Day free meal special on Saturday at its 60-plus locations across the U.S. Veterans and active military get their choice of a free meal: five boneless wings and a side; five bone-in wings and a side; a cheeseburger and side; or a Buffalo Chicken Salad. All meals include a fountain drink or tea.

22. El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco offers active-duty military and veterans a free Original Pollo Bowl with valid proof of service on Saturday at participating locations. Customers must present their military ID or be in military uniform to receive the offer.

23. El Torito

Veterans and active military can get a free 2-item combo meal on Saturday at El Torito restaurants. This offer is available for dine-in only, showing a valid military ID or other form of ID, such as being in uniform or a photo of the customer in uniform.

24. Famous Dave's

Famous Dave's offers a free two-meat BBQ Salute to Service special for all former and current military personnel on Saturday.

25. Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys gives veterans and active-duty military a free Big Cheese cheeseburger on Friday. To qualify, veterans and active-duty military personnel must visit a Farmer Boys location wearing their uniform or present valid proof of service. The offer is available from 2 p.m. to close.

26. FAT Brands

FAT Brands offers a free meal to veterans and active-duty military personnel on Saturday at any participating FAT Brands location. Eligible guests can receive a complimentary meal, up to $20, by presenting a valid military ID or wearing their military uniform.

27. Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s offers active and retired military personnel a free Build Your Own Pasta Bowl on Veterans Day. To redeem the offer, guests must mention the promotion and present a valid military ID or proof of service.

28. Friendly's

Friendly's offers a free All-American Meal for veterans and active military on Veterans Day. The meal includes the All-American Burger, served with a side of fries and a drink.

29. Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant

Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free entrée from a Veterans Day menu at Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant on November 11. The menu features options like Cajun Pasta, Beer-Battered Fish & Chips, and the Southwest Burger.

30. Green Mill Restaurant and Bar

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar offers veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal on Veterans Day. The menu includes various options such as Classic Mill Cheeseburger, Fettuccine Alfredo, and Spinach Dip.

31. Hickory Tavern

Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free meal from a special menu at Hickory Tavern on Veterans Day. Choices include the Tavern Burger, Tavern Chicken Sandwich, and Fish and Chips.

32. Hooters

Hooters invite all veterans and active-duty military to enjoy a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu on November 11. The menu includes 10-piece Traditional Wings, 10-piece Smoked Wings, and Hooters Burger.

33. Huddle House

Huddle House offers a free MVP Breakfast Platter to all active military members and veterans with proper I.D. on Veterans Day. The platter includes eggs, bacon, hash browns, and toast.

34. Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee provides a complimentary breakfast buffet to all veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day. The offer is available from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at participating Hy-Vee locations.

35. Little Caesars

Little Caesars Pizza is giving away a free Lunch Combo to all veterans and active-duty military on November 11. The combo includes a 4-slice Deep! Deep! Dish Pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

36. Logan's Roadhouse

On Veterans Day, Logan's Roadhouse offers all veterans and active-duty military a free American Roadhouse Meal. The meal includes entrées like the 6-ounce Choice Sirloin, Southern Fried Fish, and Grilled Meatloaf.

37. Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que offers a complimentary dessert to all veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. Guests can choose from desserts, including the Deep-Fried Twinkies and Hot Fudge Sundae.

38. Max & Erma's

Max & Erma's provides veterans and active-duty military a free Best Cheeseburger in America Combo on Veterans Day. The combo includes the Best Cheeseburger in America, seasoned fries, and a fountain drink.

39. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt offers all veterans and active-duty military a free 6-ounce frozen yogurt on November 11. Guests can choose from a variety of flavors and toppings.

40. Mimi's Cafe

Mimi's Cafe honors veterans and active-duty military with a free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu. Choices include Grilled Chicken & Frites, Chicken Chop Salad, and Brioche Cheeseburger.

41. Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ offers a free sandwich to all veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. Guests can choose from sandwiches, including the Pulled Pork, Texas-inspired Brisket, and Turkey.

42. MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza provides a free individual pizza or salad to all veterans and active-duty military on November 11. The offer is available for in-store orders only.

43. Nekter Juice Bar

Nekter Juice Bar offers a free 16-ounce Classic Smoothie to all veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. The smoothie is made with fresh fruits and vegetables.

44. Next Level Burger

Next Level Burger, a veteran-owned 100% plant-based burger chain with 10 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Colorado, Texas, and New York, gives veterans, active-duty military, and their families 50% off their dining tabs on Saturday.

45. On The Border

On The Border is honoring veterans and active-duty military with a free Create-Your-Own Combo Meal on Veterans Day. The meal includes choices like Tacos, Enchiladas, and Empanadas.

46. Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse provides all veterans and active-duty military with a free Bloomin' Onion and Coke product on Veterans Day. Additionally, the restaurant offers a 10% Heroes Discount year-round.

47. Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J travel centers give all service members and their families verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app a free meal credit of up to $12. The offer can be claimed Friday to Sunday through the app and redeemed at participating Pilot, Flying J, and One9 Fuel Network travel centers.

48. Starbucks

Starbucks on Saturday will give a free tall 12-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee to veterans, current military service, and spouses. Starbucks will also donate $100,000 each to Team Red, White & Blue, and Travis Manion Foundation to support veterans and the military community.

49. Tim Horton's

Tim Hortons' U.S. locations will give all active military members and veterans a free small hot coffee on Saturday.

50. Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will give veterans and active military free lunch on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free lunch can be chosen from one of 10 meals, including a 6-ounce sirloin with two side dishes and any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea, or coffee.