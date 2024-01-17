50 Things $1 Can Buy Around the World 

When was the last time you bought something for $1? Can you even remember the last time you did that? Whatever you got, it probably wasn’t anything exciting. In today’s economy, where things are constantly getting more expensive and the cost of living is skyrocketing, it’s all too easy to underestimate the humble buck.

One of the best things about the U.S. dollar is how far it goes in other places worldwide. There are plenty of countries where you can get much more than you’d expect for just one U.S. dollar.

1. A Baguette in France

It’s impossible to imagine a trip to Paris without enjoying a classic baguette. While some other parts of staying in the City of Lights are expensive, baguettes certainly aren’t. You can usually get one in France for as little as 50 cents to $1 U.S.

2. Pho in Vietnam

Of all the dishes in Vietnamese cuisine, pho is one of the most popular. Not only is it delicious, but it’s also super affordable to buy, especially if you’re American. The 20,000 Vietnamese dong that is the usual price for this meal equals a mere $1 U.S.

3. KitKat Bar in the United Kingdom

If your sweet tooth craves a chocolate bar during your adventures in the United Kingdom, do as the locals do and look for a KitKat. They usually cost around $1 U.S.

4. Pintxo in Spain

Are you planning a visit to northern Spain? One of the best (and most affordable) culinary creations you’ll find there is pintxo. This is a traditional savory snack with tasty beef, fish, or chicken accompanied by pickles and Spanish vegetables, all piled atop thick slices of crusty bread. Believe it or not, you can get one for just $1 U.S.

5. One Kilogram of Peaches in Serbia

Your buck can get you a whole kilogram of peaches in Serbia. You might even get lucky and find them at $0.75 per kilogram, but in some cases, the prices can go higher.

6. One Ice Cream Pop in Sweden

An iconic Swedish treat, the Piggelin ice cream pop (by the GB Glace ice cream company) is a must-try local delicacy. But even though it’s always in hot demand, you can get one for around $1 U.S.

7. Public Restroom in Finland

Yes, this one sounds weird. Paying to use a public restroom? Well, in Finland, you do need to pay to use the facilities. Luckily, however, it only costs around $1 U.S. dollar. And look on the bright side. Finnish bathrooms are usually well-maintained.

8. Half a Liter of Milk in Iceland

Half a liter of milk usually costs about 97.60 Icelandic krona, and this equals about $1 U.S. So, if you’re spending time in Iceland and feel like enjoying a cold glass of milk or need some to splash on your cereal, head over to the nearest grocery store for a deal.

9. Train from the Vilnius Airport to the Vilnius City Centre in Lithuania

If you’re budgeting for a trip to Lithuania, one expense you won’t have to worry about is paying for the train between the Vilnius Airport and the Vilnius City Centre. That’s because this train trip only costs about 72 Euro Cents, equivalent to less than $1 U.S.

10. More than Two Pounds of Rice in the Philippines

Rice is so cheap in the Philippines because this country has the Banaue Rice Terraces. If you’re in the Philippines, you’ll have no trouble buying two-and-a-half pounds of rice for just $1 U.S.

11. Veggie Kimbap Rolls in South Korea

Enjoy a full kimbap roll for 900 Korean Won (which equals just $1 U.S.). These delicious vegetarian sushi creations contain colorful vegetables such as sliced carrots, spinach, and yellow pickled radish. Plus, they feature rice, eggs, and seaweed.

12. Chipsi Mayai in Tanzania

For a hearty and delicious dish in Tanzania, you can get a Chipsi Mayai. This traditional local dish is a deep-fried omelet with eggs and potatoes. Chipsi Mayai is popular with street food vendors, and the usual price is about 90 cents U.S. (1,500 Tanzanian Shillings).

13. Two Coffees in Portugal

Trips to Europe can be expensive, so getting a break is always good. You’ll find one of those when it comes to coffee in Portugal. Purchasing two cups of coffee in that country only costs about a buck. Or, if you’re feeling peckish, pick up almost half a pound of cheese.

14. Shawarma in Dubai

Dubai is probably one of the last places where you’d expect to find a bargain. But one tasty treat you can buy there for a bit less than $1 is shawarma. With either beef or chicken, these come on Iranian flatbread and are adorned with cheese.

15. Trip from Istanbul to Kadikoy in Turkey

If you’re traveling around Turkey, it’s good to know that taking public transportation between Istanbul and Kadikoy only costs about $1. Kadikoy is found on the legendary Asian side of Istanbul, so you’ll probably want to visit there at least once.

16. Several Empanadas in Colombia

If you get hungry when exploring Colombia, you can always munch on some delicious empanadas. You can get six fried or grilled treats made by street food vendors for $1. If you like dumplings, you’ll love empanadas.

17. Affordable Italian Wine in Vienna, Austria

We don’t usually associate wine with affordability, but you can get it for $1 in Vienna. Specifically, you can enjoy certain Italian wines for just a buck. Or, you could get a Kornspitz rye pastry.

18. One Pound of Oranges (or Two Pounds of Bananas) in Costa Rica

If you’re craving fruits or vegetables and have a buck, you can indulge your taste buds in Costa Rica. You can purchase one pound of oranges or two pounds of bananas for just $1. Alternatively, you could buy one pound of tomatoes, potatoes, or onions.

19. A Plate of Five Momos in Nepal

With just $1, you can enjoy one of Nepal's most delicious traditional foods. Specifically, you can get five momos. Momos are a type of dumpling featuring pork, chicken, lamb, goat, or veggies. You can get them fried or steamed.

20. Bottle of Iced Tea in the United States

Despite what you thought, there are some items you can get in the United States for $1. One of these is Arizona Iced Tea. The family-owned company that makes the product has made this low price part of their marketing strategy.

21. Local Beer in Hungary

You just need a buck to enjoy a crisp, refreshing local beer in Hungary. There are some local wines available here, too.

22. One Hour Talking on Your Cell Phone in Thailand

You can get a 1-2 Call SIM Card for your phone in Thailand. This gives you one hour of talk time for $1.

23. Go to a Movie in Turkmenistan

It’s surprisingly cheap to go to the movies in Turkmenistan. You can usually attend a popular movie for around $1 U.S.

24. A Few Cans of Coke in Nigeria

Are you a soda fan? If you happen to be in Nigeria, you can get three Coca-Cola cans for a buck. Or, if you prefer something more practical, go for a loaf of bread.

25. Koshary Plate in Egypt

If you explore Egypt outside of the usual tourist areas, you may be able to find koshary plates priced at about $1. This is a great deal, as these plates are hearty and include pasta, rice, vegetables, and tomato sauce.

26. A Few Pounds of Rice in South India

Rice is one of the most popular components of South Indian cuisine, so it makes sense that it’s readily available in the region. It’s cheap too, and you can buy approximately three pounds for about a buck.

27. A Liter of Milk (or a Beer) in Slovakia

Need to buy a liter of milk in Slovakia? A buck should cover it. Alternatively, you could pick up around a couple of pounds of potatoes or get a refreshing glass of beer.

28. Ice Cream Scoop in Croatia

Ice cream is one of the best-loved sweet treats in Croatia, and you can buy a scoop of it here for around $1 U.S. It’s the perfect way to refresh yourself and get geared up for the rest of your day.

29. Five Bananas (or Six Tomatoes) in Honduras

If you want something you can buy for $1 in Honduras, check out the local fruit vendor for two pounds of bananas. You can probably get them for a buck. If you don’t crave bananas, you could get a pound of oranges, tomatoes, potatoes, or onions instead.

30. Parking Downtown for Seven Minutes in Los Angeles

Back in the United States, you can get something for a dollar in Los Angeles. Specifically, you can get about seven minutes of parking in the city's downtown area.

31. Nasi Lemak in Singapore

Check out the street vendors in Singapore to get some Nasi Lemak for just one dollar. This delicious meal includes peanuts, sambal chili, deep-fried anchovies, and Kuning Fish.

32. One Dozen Eggs in Pakistan

One of Pakistan's most affordable grocery items is one dozen eggs for $1 U.S. If eggs aren’t what you’re looking for, you could get two-and-a-half pounds of rice.

33. Two Pounds of Potatoes in Gambia

You can get plenty of food and other items for one dollar in Gambia. One of those is two pounds of potatoes.

34. Slushie at McDonald’s in Australia

McDonald’s is known for having pretty good prices even in the United States, and that’s true in Australia. If you’re in Australia on a hot Southern Hemisphere summer day, get a delightfully cold slushie for just a buck at McDonald’s Australia.

35. Five Veggie Dumplings in Shanghai

Don’t leave Shanghai without enjoying some of its legendary dumplings. At this famous Chinese city’s food stands, you can purchase five veggie dumplings for around one dollar.

36. Bicycle Rental for One Day in Vietnam

Bicycling is one of the most popular ways of getting around Vietnam. So, if you want to get an authentic local experience, think about renting a bicycle. You can get one for the whole day for just $1.

37. Two Bottles of San Miguel Beer in the Philippines

Enjoy two bottles of refreshing San Miguel Beer in the Philippines for $1. $1 will also buy you a small bottle of Tanduay Rum.

38. Aji de Gallina in Peru

One of the most common dishes you’ll find in set lunch menus in Peru is Aji de Gallina. You can get this dish by itself for $1 at many street vendors in the country. It’s a delicious chicken meal with a cream sauce made from walnuts and also features aji amarillo peppers.

39. Arepa Con Queso in Colombia

You can get a tasty arepa con queso in Columbia for $1. This iconic cultural creation is a hearty cornmeal cake dressed with luscious cheese.

40. Enormous Slice of Pizza in NYC

Pizza is one of the most famous street foods in NYC. It’s for good reason too, as few cities do this food better. You can get a slice of pizza for $1 from some vendors.

41. Multiple Cups of Chai in India

Chai is one of the most legendary tea drinks in India. You can buy 9 or 10 cups of chai with just one U.S. dollar. You can get a chai from a street vendor for between 5 and 10 Indian rupees, which is equivalent to between $0.075 and $0.150

42. Bread Loaf in Iraq

Bread is one of the most affordable food items in Iraq. You can usually buy a loaf of bread for a buck.

43. Noodle Bowl in Thailand

This one is kind of a no-brainer, but still worth mentioning! Get yourself a bowl of economical (but filling and delicious) noodles in Thailand. You can find this eatery item at less than a buck.

44. Boat Trip from Hong Kong to Mainland China

Are you planning to visit Hong Kong soon? While you’re there, visit Mainland China by going on the ferry. You can get a round-trip ticket for around $1 U.S.

45. A Pickled Egg in the United Kingdom

Maybe you’ve never heard of a pickled egg before and can’t imagine why anyone would ever want one, but this is a popular snack in the U.K. You can usually find these for sale for around $1 in fish and chip shops.

46. Sausage Roll in Australia

There are lots of shops and vendors where you can find delicious sausage rolls for around $1. These are great when you want a tasty and satisfying snack.

47. Half a Bottle of Red Wine in Hungary

Red wine is more affordable than you might expect in Hungary. You will probably only spend about $1 on half of an inexpensive bottle of red wine.

48. The Metro in Bulgaria

Riding The Metro in Bulgaria costs significantly less than a buck! This will make it affordable for you to get around on your adventures.

49. A Few Timbits in Canada

If you’ve ever been to Canada (or know anyone from Canada), you know about Tim Hortons and its famous Timbits. Timbits are round treats made from donut mix. You can get them in different flavors, just like regular donuts.

50. Nasi Goreng in Bali

Bali is great for economical travel and living. One affordable culinary treat is Nasi Goreng. You can get it for less than a buck, and it includes fried rice, vegetables, eggs, and meat.