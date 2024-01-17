50 Things $1 Can Buy Around the World 

Author: Samantha LordEdited by: Julia Fisher
Chai Tea in India
When was the last time you bought something for $1? Can you even remember the last time you did that? Whatever you got, it probably wasn’t anything exciting. In today’s economy, where things are constantly getting more expensive and the cost of living is skyrocketing, it’s all too easy to underestimate the humble buck.

One of the best things about the U.S. dollar is how far it goes in other places worldwide. There are plenty of countries where you can get much more than you’d expect for just one U.S. dollar. 

1. A Baguette in France 

Baguettes
Image Credit: cocoparisienne – CC0/Wiki Commons.

It’s impossible to imagine a trip to Paris without enjoying a classic baguette. While some other parts of staying in the City of Lights are expensive, baguettes certainly aren’t. You can usually get one in France for as little as 50 cents to $1 U.S. 

2. Pho in Vietnam 

Pho in Vietnam
Image Credit: androog – CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

Of all the dishes in Vietnamese cuisine, pho is one of the most popular. Not only is it delicious, but it’s also super affordable to buy, especially if you’re American. The 20,000 Vietnamese dong that is the usual price for this meal equals a mere $1 U.S. 

3. KitKat Bar in the United Kingdom 

KitKat
Image Credit: Evan-Amos – Own work, Public Domain/Wiki Commons.

If your sweet tooth craves a chocolate bar during your adventures in the United Kingdom, do as the locals do and look for a KitKat. They usually cost around $1 U.S. 

4. Pintxo in Spain 

Pinchos Vascos
Image Credit: Alexandre Rotenberg/ Shutterstock.

Are you planning a visit to northern Spain? One of the best (and most affordable) culinary creations you’ll find there is pintxo. This is a traditional savory snack with tasty beef, fish, or chicken accompanied by pickles and Spanish vegetables, all piled atop thick slices of crusty bread. Believe it or not, you can get one for just $1 U.S

5. One Kilogram of Peaches in Serbia 

Ripe peaches in basket on wooden background
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Your buck can get you a whole kilogram of peaches in Serbia. You might even get lucky and find them at $0.75 per kilogram, but in some cases, the prices can go higher. 

6. One Ice Cream Pop in Sweden

Piggelin ice cream pop
Image Credit: GB Glace.

An iconic Swedish treat, the Piggelin ice cream pop (by the GB Glace ice cream company) is a must-try local delicacy. But even though it’s always in hot demand, you can get one for around $1 U.S. 

7. Public Restroom in Finland 

Finland Public Restroom
Image Credit: Eric Fischer – CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

Yes, this one sounds weird. Paying to use a public restroom? Well, in Finland, you do need to pay to use the facilities. Luckily, however, it only costs around $1 U.S. dollar. And look on the bright side. Finnish bathrooms are usually well-maintained. 

8. Half a Liter of Milk in Iceland 

Icelandic Milk
Image Credit: Mjólkursamsalan.

Half a liter of milk usually costs about 97.60 Icelandic krona, and this equals about $1 U.S. So, if you’re spending time in Iceland and feel like enjoying a cold glass of milk or need some to splash on your cereal, head over to the nearest grocery store for a deal. 

9. Train from the Vilnius Airport to the Vilnius City Centre in Lithuania 

RAILWAY STATION AT VILLINUS AIRPORT ORO UOSTAS LITHUANIA
Image Credit: calflier001 – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wiki Commons.

If you’re budgeting for a trip to Lithuania, one expense you won’t have to worry about is paying for the train between the Vilnius Airport and the Vilnius City Centre. That’s because this train trip only costs about 72 Euro Cents, equivalent to less than $1 U.S. 

10. More than Two Pounds of Rice in the Philippines 

Philippines Rice
Image Credit: RamaGaspar – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

Rice is so cheap in the Philippines because this country has the Banaue Rice Terraces. If you’re in the Philippines, you’ll have no trouble buying two-and-a-half pounds of rice for just $1 U.S. 

11. Veggie Kimbap Rolls in South Korea 

Veggie Kimbap Rolls
Image Credit: Foodaciously.

Enjoy a full kimbap roll for 900 Korean Won (which equals just $1 U.S.). These delicious vegetarian sushi creations contain colorful vegetables such as sliced carrots, spinach, and yellow pickled radish. Plus, they feature rice, eggs, and seaweed. 

12. Chipsi Mayai in Tanzania 

Chipsi Mayai
Image Credit: iamkevoo – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

For a hearty and delicious dish in Tanzania, you can get a Chipsi Mayai. This traditional local dish is a deep-fried omelet with eggs and potatoes. Chipsi Mayai is popular with street food vendors, and the usual price is about 90 cents U.S. (1,500 Tanzanian Shillings). 

13. Two Coffees in Portugal 

Barista in apron is holding in hands hot cappuccino in white takeaway paper cup. Coffee take away at cafe shop
Image Credit: Ivan Kurmyshov/Shutterstock.

Trips to Europe can be expensive, so getting a break is always good. You’ll find one of those when it comes to coffee in Portugal. Purchasing two cups of coffee in that country only costs about a buck. Or, if you’re feeling peckish, pick up almost half a pound of cheese. 

14. Shawarma in Dubai

Shawarma
Image Credit: Triplec85 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

Dubai is probably one of the last places where you’d expect to find a bargain. But one tasty treat you can buy there for a bit less than $1 is shawarma. With either beef or chicken, these come on Iranian flatbread and are adorned with cheese. 

15. Trip from Istanbul to Kadikoy in Turkey 

The M4 train with 4 wagons going to Kadıköy is at Pendik station in Instanbul
Image Credit: Krnzysf – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

If you’re traveling around Turkey, it’s good to know that taking public transportation between Istanbul and Kadikoy only costs about $1. Kadikoy is found on the legendary Asian side of Istanbul, so you’ll probably want to visit there at least once. 

16. Several Empanadas in Colombia 

Empanadas
Image Credit: Kim – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wiki Commons.

If you get hungry when exploring Colombia, you can always munch on some delicious empanadas. You can get six fried or grilled treats made by street food vendors for $1. If you like dumplings, you’ll love empanadas. 

17. Affordable Italian Wine in Vienna, Austria 

Bartender pouring wine
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

We don’t usually associate wine with affordability, but you can get it for $1 in Vienna. Specifically, you can enjoy certain Italian wines for just a buck. Or, you could get a Kornspitz rye pastry. 

18. One Pound of Oranges (or Two Pounds of Bananas) in Costa Rica 

Oranges
Image Credit: Andrew Malone – CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

If you’re craving fruits or vegetables and have a buck, you can indulge your taste buds in Costa Rica. You can purchase one pound of oranges or two pounds of bananas for just $1. Alternatively, you could buy one pound of tomatoes, potatoes, or onions. 

19. A Plate of Five Momos in Nepal 

Momos
Image Credit: Sarkar Sayantan – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

With just $1, you can enjoy one of Nepal's most delicious traditional foods. Specifically, you can get five momos. Momos are a type of dumpling featuring pork, chicken, lamb, goat, or veggies. You can get them fried or steamed.

20. Bottle of Iced Tea in the United States 

Arizona iced tea
Image Credit: Arizona Beverage Company.

Despite what you thought, there are some items you can get in the United States for $1. One of these is Arizona Iced Tea. The family-owned company that makes the product has made this low price part of their marketing strategy. 

21. Local Beer in Hungary 

beer drinkers
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

You just need a buck to enjoy a crisp, refreshing local beer in Hungary. There are some local wines available here, too. 

22. One Hour Talking on Your Cell Phone in Thailand 

Gorgeous young woman with laptop sitting in car and talking on the phone
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

You can get a 1-2 Call SIM Card for your phone in Thailand. This gives you one hour of talk time for $1. 

23. Go to a Movie in Turkmenistan 

A crowd of happy spectators are in the movie, sitting in the chairs laughing at the movie they are watching and enjoying popcorn and drinks.
Image Credit: bbernard/Shutterstock.

It’s surprisingly cheap to go to the movies in Turkmenistan. You can usually attend a popular movie for around $1 U.S. 

24. A Few Cans of Coke in Nigeria 

Cans of Coca-Cola, coke
Image Credit: Matthew Bellemare – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wiki Commons.

Are you a soda fan? If you happen to be in Nigeria, you can get three Coca-Cola cans for a buck. Or, if you prefer something more practical, go for a loaf of bread

25. Koshary Plate in Egypt 

Koshary Plate, Egypt, Egyptian Food
Image Credit: Dina Said – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

If you explore Egypt outside of the usual tourist areas, you may be able to find koshary plates priced at about $1. This is a great deal, as these plates are hearty and include pasta, rice, vegetables, and tomato sauce. 

26. A Few Pounds of Rice in South India 

Rice vendors in India
Image Credit: Fredericknoronha – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

Rice is one of the most popular components of South Indian cuisine, so it makes sense that it’s readily available in the region. It’s cheap too, and you can buy approximately three pounds for about a buck. 

27. A Liter of Milk (or a Beer) in Slovakia 

Syráreň Havran Milk, Slovakia
Image Credit: Syráreň Havran.

Need to buy a liter of milk in Slovakia? A buck should cover it. Alternatively, you could pick up around a couple of pounds of potatoes or get a refreshing glass of beer

28. Ice Cream Scoop in Croatia 

Rome, Italy Gelato
Image Credit: Benreis – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wiki Commons.

Ice cream is one of the best-loved sweet treats in Croatia, and you can buy a scoop of it here for around $1 U.S. It’s the perfect way to refresh yourself and get geared up for the rest of your day. 

29. Five Bananas (or Six Tomatoes) in Honduras 

Ripe bananas isolated on brown texture pattern background
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

If you want something you can buy for $1 in Honduras, check out the local fruit vendor for two pounds of bananas. You can probably get them for a buck. If you don’t crave bananas, you could get a pound of oranges, tomatoes, potatoes, or onions instead. 

30. Parking Downtown for Seven Minutes in Los Angeles 

Parking downtown in Los Angeles, parking meter, dodge challenger
Image Credit: madmadej – CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

Back in the United States, you can get something for a dollar in Los Angeles. Specifically, you can get about seven minutes of parking in the city's downtown area. 

31. Nasi Lemak in Singapore 

Nasi Lemak
Image Credit: مانفی – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

Check out the street vendors in Singapore to get some Nasi Lemak for just one dollar. This delicious meal includes peanuts, sambal chili, deep-fried anchovies, and Kuning Fish. 

32. One Dozen Eggs in Pakistan 

Eggs in an egg carton
Image Credit: Ka23 13 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

One of Pakistan's most affordable grocery items is one dozen eggs for $1 U.S. If eggs aren’t what you’re looking for, you could get two-and-a-half pounds of rice. 

33. Two Pounds of Potatoes in Gambia 

Potatoes
Image Credit: Scott Bauer, USDA ARS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

You can get plenty of food and other items for one dollar in Gambia. One of those is two pounds of potatoes

34. Slushie at McDonald’s in Australia 

McDonald’s slushie
Image Credit: McDonald’s Corporation.

McDonald’s is known for having pretty good prices even in the United States, and that’s true in Australia. If you’re in Australia on a hot Southern Hemisphere summer day, get a delightfully cold slushie for just a buck at McDonald’s Australia.

35. Five Veggie Dumplings in Shanghai 

Shanghai Dumplings
Image Credit: Gary Soup – CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

Don’t leave Shanghai without enjoying some of its legendary dumplings. At this famous Chinese city’s food stands, you can purchase five veggie dumplings for around one dollar. 

36. Bicycle Rental for One Day in Vietnam 

Vietnam Bicycle
Image Credit: Bulkos – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

Bicycling is one of the most popular ways of getting around Vietnam. So, if you want to get an authentic local experience, think about renting a bicycle. You can get one for the whole day for just $1.

37. Two Bottles of San Miguel Beer in the Philippines

San Miguel Beer Philippines
Image Credit: Judgefloro – Own work, CC0/Wiki Commons.

Enjoy two bottles of refreshing San Miguel Beer in the Philippines for $1. $1 will also buy you a small bottle of Tanduay Rum

38. Aji de Gallina in Peru 

Aji de Gallina Peru
Image Credit: ta@keshi kimi – CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

One of the most common dishes you’ll find in set lunch menus in Peru is Aji de Gallina. You can get this dish by itself for $1 at many street vendors in the country. It’s a delicious chicken meal with a cream sauce made from walnuts and also features aji amarillo peppers. 

39. Arepa Con Queso in Colombia 

Arepa Con Queso
Image Credit: Mitdralla – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

You can get a tasty arepa con queso in Columbia for $1. This iconic cultural creation is a hearty cornmeal cake dressed with luscious cheese. 

40. Enormous Slice of Pizza in NYC 

99 Cent Fresh Pizza, New York
Image Credit: He Jiangliu.

Pizza is one of the most famous street foods in NYC. It’s for good reason too, as few cities do this food better. You can get a slice of pizza for $1 from some vendors. 

41. Multiple Cups of Chai in India 

Chai Tea in India
Image Credit: Jorge Royan – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wiki Commons.

Chai is one of the most legendary tea drinks in India. You can buy 9 or 10 cups of chai with just one U.S. dollar. You can get a chai from a street vendor for between 5 and 10 Indian rupees, which is equivalent to between $0.075 and $0.150

42. Bread Loaf in Iraq 

samoon bread Iraq
Image Credit: Omar Chatriwala – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wiki Commons.

Bread is one of the most affordable food items in Iraq. You can usually buy a loaf of bread for a buck. 

43. Noodle Bowl in Thailand 

Thailand Noodles
Image Credit: Alpha – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wiki Commons.

This one is kind of a no-brainer, but still worth mentioning! Get yourself a bowl of economical (but filling and delicious) noodles in Thailand. You can find this eatery item at less than a buck. 

44. Boat Trip from Hong Kong to Mainland China 

Hong Kong Ferry
Image Credit: Ydjames – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wiki Commons.

Are you planning to visit Hong Kong soon? While you’re there, visit Mainland China by going on the ferry. You can get a round-trip ticket for around $1 U.S. 

45. A Pickled Egg in the United Kingdom 

Pickled eggs
Image Credit: Tasting Table.

Maybe you’ve never heard of a pickled egg before and can’t imagine why anyone would ever want one, but this is a popular snack in the U.K. You can usually find these for sale for around $1 in fish and chip shops. 

46. Sausage Roll in Australia 

Sausage Roll in Australia
Image Credit: Alpha – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wiki Commons.

There are lots of shops and vendors where you can find delicious sausage rolls for around $1. These are great when you want a tasty and satisfying snack. 

47. Half a Bottle of Red Wine in Hungary 

Red Wine
Image Credit: congerdesign – CC0/Wiki Commons.

Red wine is more affordable than you might expect in Hungary. You will probably only spend about $1 on half of an inexpensive bottle of red wine

48. The Metro in Bulgaria 

Metro in Bulgaria
Image Credit: Tim Adams – Own work, CC BY 3.0/Wiki Commons.

Riding The Metro in Bulgaria costs significantly less than a buck! This will make it affordable for you to get around on your adventures. 

49. A Few Timbits in Canada 

Timbits Tim Hortons
Image Credit: Darren Tse -CC BY-SA 2.0/Wiki Commons.

If you’ve ever been to Canada (or know anyone from Canada), you know about Tim Hortons and its famous Timbits. Timbits are round treats made from donut mix. You can get them in different flavors, just like regular donuts.

50. Nasi Goreng in Bali 

Nasi Goreng
Image Credit: shankar s. – CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

Bali is great for economical travel and living. One affordable culinary treat is Nasi Goreng. You can get it for less than a buck, and it includes fried rice, vegetables, eggs, and meat. 

Samantha Lord

Author: Samantha Lord

Title: Freelance Writer

Expertise: Lifestyle, Pop culture

Bio:

Samantha Lord is a freelance writer based in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She writes about lifestyle and pop culture for Wealth of Geeks, and she is always up on current events. Samantha has an Honors Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in English Literature, as well as a Bachelor of Education, from the University of Windsor.