51st Annual Saturn Awards Nominations: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Lead the Pack

Avatar: The Way of Water and Oppenheimer lead with the most nominations for the 51st annual Saturn Awards. Presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, the Saturn Awards celebrate the best special effects and performances in genre TV and film projects.

According to the official press release: “James Cameron’s visually stunning Avatar: The Way of Water has soared to new heights garnering 12 nominations. This feat surpasses Cameron’s own record set back in 2010 when his groundbreaking original Avatar film received 10 nominations. The film is a contender for Best Science Fiction Film, Best Actor in a Film (Sam Worthington), Best Actress in a Film (Zoe Saldana), Best Supporting Actor in a Film (Stephen Lang), and Best Younger Performer in a Film (Jack Champion), along with directing and writing noms for Cameron and screenwriting partners Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.”

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan's historical blockbuster starring Cillian Murphy — is sure to clean up at the Oscars. It also impressed the voters at the Saturn Awards. The press statement reads: “Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer, featuring his signature storytelling style and meticulous attention to detail, crafted an impressive 11 nominations including Best Thriller Film, Best Actor in a Film (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor in a Film (Robert Downey, Jr.), Best Supporting Actress in a Film (Emily Blunt) with Christopher Nolan’s noms for Best Direction and Best Film Screenwriting.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Might Find Some Redemption at the Saturn Awards

Although considered a box office disappointment due to its massive budget, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny should find some redemption at the Saturn Awards. The fifth and final adventure starring Harrison Ford as Indy scored nine nominations, “including Best Fantasy Film, Best Actor in a Film: (Harrison Ford), Best Supporting Actor in a Film: (Mads Mikkelsen), Best Supporting Actress in a Film: (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and Best Film Direction: (James Mangold).”

Other movies that scored multiple nominations include Barbie (eight) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (seven). As for TV and streaming, Star Trek: Picard received seven nominations, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds received six noms, Andor received five noms, and The Last of Us got five nominations.

According to the official statement, “The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror is a nonprofit organization founded in 1972 by film historian Doctor Donald A. Reed and is supported by several hundred genre enthusiasts and professionals (such as J.J. Abrams, Dean Devlin, Gale Anne Hurd, Guillermo del Toro, Greg Berlanti, and Kevin Feige) who have participated in the ongoing efforts of the Academy to promote genre film production and television programming since 1972. The organization is currently headed by President Robert Holguin and Saturn leaders Bradley Marcus and Kevin Marcus.”

The Saturn Awards will stream live on the February 4, 2024 on Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment’s ElectricNOW streaming platform.