6 Simple Ways to Reconnect With Your Younger Self

As we get older, we have a way of losing touch with the activities that brought us joy when we were younger. While many of us gain new attachments, many of them fail to inspire the degree of excitement that we felt as children or as young adults.

As one licensed therapist on Twitter points out, sometimes looking back is the surest way to brighten your future.

Tip from a licensed therapist: if you want to be better at self soothing, revisit & explore interests, activities, coping mechanisms you had in adolescent/teenage yrs. It may seem “childish” to some but the younger you knew a thing or two. It’s okay to reconnect with them. — I appreciate you. (@DeeLaSheeArt) January 31, 2023

This insightful post elicited several specific suggestions from Twitter users who had also retried adolescent hobbies that they had once loved but fallen out of touch with.

Tip #1: Winding Back the Clock on Your Spotify Catalog

Who knows, maybe Nelly's Hot in Herre might give you the morning-time spark that you've been struggling to find.

I love when I’m listening to old and new songs by a band I loved when I was younger and it makes me feel like we grew together. — Fallin4fiction (@fallin4fiction) January 31, 2023

Tip #2: Get Completely Childish With It

Flying kites. Creating sandcastles. Heck, why not break out the Jumper or Baby Mozart tapes while you're at it?

The best things I've done for myself the last 3 years involve flying kites, building sand castles, and increasing my overall toy collection. The people who can't ride along with me on this are truly missing out. It's how I find JOY so I can focus on the work. 💜✨️✨️✨️ — Metastatic Griever 🪼 (@LilMas_) February 1, 2023

In all seriousness, if you want to coax out your inner child, you might try doing what your inner child would do.

Tip #3: Don't Rewind the Clock Too Far

At the risk of contradicting Tip #2, some found that there is a lower limit on the activities that can bring you joy as an adult. For Melanie Jones, the Barbie Doll was nostalgic but did not have the intended effect.

I bought a black “self care” Barbie doll (she came with a tub) for this exact reason (I’m working on re-parenting myself), but it didn’t work at all, I was near instantly bored. 😂 I’ll try again though, just have to think of something else I enjoyed. — Melanie Jones (@MelanieJonesTX) February 1, 2023

Tip #4: Break Out the Crayons

Art is an activity that anyone, from your two-year-old niece to a full-grown Vincent van Gogh, can find joy in. You don't need a full tapestry, either. One Twitter user noted that you only need a coloring book to find some much-needed catharsis.

I’ve found a lot of joy recently in coloring books. I’m a person who lives visual art but has very little artistic talent, so coloring books allow me to indulge my artistic side without feeling bad about my skills. Plus it’s fun to make pretty stuff. — Linds (@lindsey_ellen_) February 2, 2023

Tip #5: Let's Get Physical

If you can combine sweat-breaking with a beloved pastime, the psychological benefits could compound.

Yes because when I started biking again, I found so much peace. I don't do it for sport and what exercise I get from it is an added benefit. It's the peace of mind for me! — Toi (@lifeasEYEseeit) February 1, 2023

Another Twitter user endorsed the same general concept but swapped a bike for rollerblades.

I randomly went roller blading one day. Boooooooyyyyy did that feel FREEING! 🤗 This reminds me to try again but maybe start working out because the soreness… 😩😆 — Meghan Markles Collar Bone (@Lazymommoment) February 1, 2023

Tip #6: When In Doubt, Lego It Out

Feeling burnt out from work? Struggling to find a hobby that occupies your mind without being immensely expensive or impractical? One word: Lego.

Shout out to Legos for bringing me peace pic.twitter.com/mTDXeHBDib — 🏴‍☠️👑 (@fresh72_) February 1, 2023

Straight from the mouth of licensed therapists: It is OK, and perhaps even massively beneficial, to act childishly from time to time.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.