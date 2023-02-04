6 Simple Ways to Reconnect With Your Younger Self

As we get older, we have a way of losing touch with the activities that brought us joy when we were younger. While many of us gain new attachments, many of them fail to inspire the degree of excitement that we felt as children or as young adults.

As one licensed therapist on Twitter points out, sometimes looking back is the surest way to brighten your future.

This insightful post elicited several specific suggestions from Twitter users who had also retried adolescent hobbies that they had once loved but fallen out of touch with.

Tip #1: Winding Back the Clock on Your Spotify Catalog

Who knows, maybe Nelly's Hot in Herre might give you the morning-time spark that you've been struggling to find.

Tip #2: Get Completely Childish With It

Flying kites. Creating sandcastles. Heck, why not break out the Jumper or Baby Mozart tapes while you're at it?

In all seriousness, if you want to coax out your inner child, you might try doing what your inner child would do.

Tip #3: Don't Rewind the Clock Too Far

At the risk of contradicting Tip #2, some found that there is a lower limit on the activities that can bring you joy as an adult. For Melanie Jones, the Barbie Doll was nostalgic but did not have the intended effect.

Tip #4: Break Out the Crayons

Art is an activity that anyone, from your two-year-old niece to a full-grown Vincent van Gogh, can find joy in. You don't need a full tapestry, either. One Twitter user noted that you only need a coloring book to find some much-needed catharsis.

Tip #5: Let's Get Physical

If you can combine sweat-breaking with a beloved pastime, the psychological benefits could compound.

Another Twitter user endorsed the same general concept but swapped a bike for rollerblades.

Tip #6: When In Doubt, Lego It Out

Feeling burnt out from work? Struggling to find a hobby that occupies your mind without being immensely expensive or impractical? One word: Lego.

Straight from the mouth of licensed therapists: It is OK, and perhaps even massively beneficial, to act childishly from time to time.

 

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

 


