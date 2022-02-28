6 Strategies to Keep the American Dream Alive for Minorities

3.5 million – or 19% – of all Black families face negative net worth due to debt – more than twice as many, percentage-wise than their white counterparts, according to a 2021 report from McKinsey & Company.

The obvious disparity leading to the collapse of the middle class American dream couldn't be clearer. Many factors could be blamed, but the conclusion is painful to admit.

As wealth has become increasingly concentrated over the past decade, the challenges to generational wealth-building have grown exponentially complex, especially for black families. Most wage earners in the US, across the spectrum, focus on managing their own finances while making enough to provide for the basic needs of their children.

But there is hope, despite smaller wages, fewer educational opportunities and cultural challenges.

Finding the right strategy early in life is the key component to finding the correct path to generational wealth. If you are starting a family, or growing an existing one, now is a fantastic time to learn about the several proven approaches to building long-standing familial wealth.

Generational Wealth And The Wealth Gap

According to NPR, “Non-college-educated and Black Millennials are still lagging way behind their white counterparts. About 80% of Black millennials with at least a bachelor’s degree still have student loan debt, compared with about half of white millennials.”

Much has been said about the millennial generation over the last decade. However, by 2016 the average millennial household claimed only $28,000 in net worth, placing them 40% of median wealth figures for previous generations.

While most financial analysts anticipate a significant transfer of wealth, many millennials will still find themselves substantially poorer than their Baby Boomer and Gen X predecessors.

A lack of a college degree, a long-standing racial wealth gap, and other economic factors put Black millennials in an even more challenging position. Lower earnings, furthermore, correlate with a high credit card debt and a low credit score.

Generational wealth suggests intergenerational transfers of capital that begin with one wealth-originating family. Those resources then pass from one generation to another. Wealth means an abundance of capital, material prosperity, and access to plentiful resources.

Many thriving professionals, by all outward appearances, seem to be living the American Dream. But because so many are paying off their college education and other costly debt, they simply cannot save. Subsequently, middle-class workers find attaining the high levels of wealth necessary to benefit future generations to be out of reach, even though they represent the top ten percent of all earners.

The typical family benefiting from generational wealth is doing so because it follows an established set of wealth-building and management principles. Additionally, they make a commitment to preserve their earnings, accumulating savings specifically to benefit subsequent generations.

Generational Wealth And Racial Inequality

The persistent white and black wealth gap has always been real, but the impact of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions was devastating to black workers and black business owners across the country.

Generational wealth undoubtedly played a role in determining how well a family absorbed the economic shock brought about by the recession. Even highly educated and top-earning black professionals were at substantial risk.

Even with discipline and commitment, success in this area is not easy to achieve – or maintain. More than two-thirds of generational wealth never make it past the second generation. And by the third generation, 90 percent of familial wealth is completely dried up.

It’s hard to imagine a parent that doesn’t want to help their children avoid the same financial struggles they had growing up. But finding the right strategy to achieve this is never easy. Establishing wealth that lasts requires more than significant capital.

Here are six proven approaches to building generational wealth:

Invest In Your Child’s Education

Investing in your family’s education, particularly early education, is crucial to sustaining wealth. Raising financially educated, independent adults is the only path to securing a legacy that lasts more than a generation.

If you don’t educate your family about personal finance through open conversations about wealth and money, there should be no expectation that the wealth you pass on to your kids will ever last.

Allow your kids to talk about family money in the home and ask questions. You can start as early as age seven with basic concepts such as needs vs. wants and the value of saving and creating value within the community.

With time, you can start introducing more advanced personal finance concepts by helping them discover new tools. Historically, the education system performs poorly at educating students on practical financial literacy and finance topics if they don’t avoid them altogether. This means the task of equipping financially responsible adults falls on you, the parent.

Invest Your Money

Growing inflation means the dollar’s value has decreased nearly 7%, year-over-year. As a result, bank savings, although substantial, and gaining some interest, during your lifetime can have significantly less value once you pass it on.

There is always risk with investments, the higher the potential payoff, the larger the risk. The top investment options available include:

Stocks

Bonds

Real Estate

Mutual Funds

IRAs

Annuities

Certificates of Deposits (CDs)

Invest In The Stock Market

Investing in the stock market over the long term is the most proven approach to building a significant source of wealth that doesn’t require the amount of work necessitated by managing real property or a small business.

The key to succeeding in the stock market is working with a financial advisor to develop a diversified portfolio and long-term plan that consistently earns you money over time.

The Standard & Poor's 500 tracks the stock of the 500 largest companies in the US. Stock investments in organizations have produced more than a 10% average return since the S&P 500 started recording these data in 1926.

As a result, stocks are a fantastic way to protect against inflation and provide long-term wealth-building opportunities with little effort at relatively low fees.

Invest In Real Estate

Investing in real estate can be profoundly beneficial to establishing long-term wealth. However, this strategy is not without its challenges. While most investment property assets appreciate over time, we must also take into account that there are market dips. Real Estate is a long-term investment, even more than the stock market.

Real estate investing can be off-putting to some because of the hands-on requirements. However, you can always start small by moving out of your primary residence so you can rent it out and purchase another property. This is how most small investors begin building a more extensive portfolio.

Investing in commercial real estate can be competitive. Before investing in any commercial dwelling, you should conduct a property market analysis with a credible finance professional experienced in this kind of real estate.

Create A Business To Pass Down

Not everyone has the financial knowledge or an entrepreneurial disposition. But if you have any inkling to strike out on your own at all, you should, at a minimum, consider starting a side business. The majority of the world’s wealth is attributable to small family-owned businesses, and they contribute to almost 60 percent of the US gross domestic product (GDP).

Startups aren’t without risk, however. Over 80 percent of them fail. Research shows that minorities starting a business have access to less than half of the capital of white entrepreneurs, and fail faster. But owning your own business is the most consistent way to bridge the racial economic gap and build real generational wealth.

If your business takes off, it becomes a financial legacy that can span for generations.

Take Advantage Of Life Insurance

Life insurance is another proven method of passing down considerable wealth. The right life insurance policy, not unlike stock market investments, entails little work and should be incorporated into every estate plan.

Assuming your children are dependent upon your income, the financial circumstances can be dramatic in the event of your premature passing. Term life insurance is among the more affordable options to help assure your dependents remain financially secure after you’re no longer able to support them.

The loss of a close family member is difficult enough. The financial strains associated with an unexpected passing only compound the stress and grief. Presuming your objective is to keep your family financially secure well into the future, securing an adequate insurance policy is one of the best ways to go about it.

Conclusion

Generational wealth implies more than having enough to cover a financial emergency or sound retirement planning. When it comes to building a lasting family estate, proper planning and education remain the two key factors that determine how long your wealth will last after you’re gone.

The impact of generational wealth transfer can be significant. Be sure to seek qualified advice from an advisor experienced in estate planning.

