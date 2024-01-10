6 Ways to Become Less Attached to Your Phone

Let's face it: many of us are addicted to our phones. We feel naked without them; they are a huge part of our lives. Maybe too much. How can you make your phone less addicting?

This article will discuss six ways to make your phone less addicting so you can get back to doing what you do best (which probably isn't staring at your phone all day!

1. Use Digital Wellbeing Features

Android and iOS have recognized the need to address smartphone addiction and introduced Digital Wellbeing features.

Android Digital Wellbeing

Android's Digital Wellbeing allows you to monitor your device usage and set app limits. Here's how you can get started:

Access Digital Wellbeing: Open your phone's settings, scroll down to “Digital Wellbeing & parental controls,” and tap on it.

Usage Dashboard: You can see how much time you spend on each app, the number of notifications received, and how many times you've unlocked your phone. App Timers: Set time limits for specific apps. When you reach the limit, the app's icon grays out, preventing you from using it until the next day. Wind Down: This feature can help you establish a bedtime routine by gradually turning your screen grayscale and reducing notifications as bedtime approaches.

Ios Screen Time

Apple's Screen Time offers similar functionality for iPhone users:

Access Screen Time: Open your phone's settings, and tap “Screen Time.” Downtime: Schedule a period when only essential apps are accessible, encouraging you to wind down before bed. App Limits: Set daily time limits for specific app categories or individual apps. Content & Privacy Restrictions: You can restrict certain content or features, like in-app purchases or explicit content.

By using these built-in features, you can automatically regulate your smartphone usage, making it less addicting.

2. Enable Do Not Disturb Mode

One of the primary reasons smartphones are so addicting is the constant stream of notifications demanding our attention. Do Not Disturb mode can help you regain control of your focus.

Android Do Not Disturb

On Android devices:

Access Do Not Disturb: Go to your phone's settings and select “Sound & vibration.” Do Not Disturb: Toggle it on. You can choose from three modes: Total silence, Alarm only, or Priority only. Customization: You can customize which notifications are allowed in Priority mode, such as calls from specific contacts or repeated calls.

Ios Do Not Disturb

For iPhone users:

Access Do Not Disturb: Go to your phone's settings, tap “Do Not Disturb.” Scheduled DND: Set specific times for Do Not Disturb to activate automatically, like during meetings or bedtime. Allow Calls From: You can allow calls from specific groups of contacts, ensuring that important calls still get through.

Also, most phones allow you to automatically turn Do Not Disturb on by creating a schedule. For example, my iPhone enters Do Not Disturb mode every night at 8 p.m. and “wakes up” again at 6:30 am.

By enabling Do Not Disturb mode during focused work hours or before bedtime, you can reduce the constant interruptions and make your phone less addicting.

3. Utilize App Blockers

App blockers are third-party apps that allow you to set time limits on specific apps or block access to distracting apps altogether.

Freedom (Ios, Android, Mac, Windows)

Freedom is a versatile app blocker that works on multiple platforms:

Create Blocklists: You can create lists of distracting apps and websites. Scheduled Sessions: Set recurring sessions to block access during certain hours. Block All Websites: If necessary, you can even block access to the entire internet. Sync Across Devices: Freedom syncs your blocklists and schedules across all your devices, helping you stay on track.

Appblock (Android)

For Android users, AppBlock is a popular choice:

App-Specific Blocking: You can block individual apps or app categories. Work Mode: Activate a work mode that blocks access to distracting apps during work hours. Usage History: Keep track of your app usage to monitor your progress.

Using app blockers is a proactive way to curb smartphone addiction, as they automatically enforce the limits you set.

4. Activate Focus Mode

Focus mode is a relatively recent feature that's designed to minimize distractions and promote productivity.

Android Focus Mode

On Android devices:

Access Focus Mode: Go to your phone's settings, select “Digital Wellbeing & parental controls,” and tap “Focus Mode.” Select Apps: Choose which apps you find most distracting and want to pause temporarily. Activate Focus Mode: When you turn it on, those apps are paused until you turn off Focus Mode.

Ios Focus Mode (Focus on iPhone)

Apple introduced Focus in iOS 15:

Access Focus: Open your phone's settings, and tap “Focus.” Create Custom Focus: You can create custom focus modes for specific activities like work, personal time, or sleep. Notification Filters: Customize which notifications you receive during each focus mode.

Focus mode is a powerful tool to automatically make your phone less addicting by allowing you to tailor your device's behavior to your current task or context.

5. Embrace Minimalist Interfaces

A minimalist interface can transform your smartphone's look and feel, making it less visually stimulating and reducing the temptation to dive into time-wasting apps.

Android Minimalist Interfaces

Several minimalist interfaces are available for Android, including:

Before Interface: Simplifies your home screen and provides quick access to essential apps. Niagara Interface: Offers a clean and minimalistic interface with a unique app drawer. Ratio Interface: Focuses on limiting distractions by organizing apps into categories.

Ios Minimalist Interfaces

On iOS, you have less flexibility to change the interface entirely, but you can:

Organize Apps: Group your apps into folders on different home screens, separating them by function. Hide Apps: Place rarely used apps in a folder on the last home screen to minimize visual clutter.

Using a minimalist interface can automatically reduce the addictive nature of your smartphone by presenting a cleaner, distraction-free interface.

6. Set up Automation Rules

Automation rules can help you take control of your smartphone addiction by setting conditions that trigger specific actions.

Android Automation (Tasker)

For Android users, Tasker is a powerful automation tool:

Create Profiles: Define conditions that trigger specific actions, such as silencing your phone during work hours. Custom Tasks: You can customize tasks to fit your needs, like automatically enabling Do Not Disturb when you enter a meeting. Time-Based Rules: Set rules based on time of day, location, or other triggers.

Ios Automation (Shortcuts)

Apple's Shortcuts app allows you to automate tasks on iOS:

Create Shortcuts: Define sequences of actions that are triggered by specific events or conditions. Personalized Automation: Customize automations to suit your preferences, such as disabling Wi-Fi at bedtime. Home Automation: Integrate your phone with smart home devices to create comprehensive automation.

By automating certain actions, you can reduce the need to make conscious decisions about smartphone use, effectively making your phone less addicting.

Our phones are terribly addicting these days, but there are ways to take more control over your lives by reducing your interaction with your phone. Use these techniques to enjoy more of your life outside of your phone.