7 Best Dog Backpacks for Hiking and Outdoor Adventures

Dog backpacks are essential accessories to have on your next hiking, travel, or outdoor adventure. They make it easy to carry all of your dog's supplies while on long walks. It's also a great way to keep your hands free if you use it as an everyday dog carrier.

Check out our list of the seven best dog backpacks below! These backpacks are perfect for taking your best friend on long walks, hikes, and camping trips; they are made from durable materials and feature a variety of pockets and compartments for storage.

What Are The Best Dog Backpacks

Great dog backpack for hikers and outdoor adventurers. This backpack is made from durable and sturdy materials and allows your dog to carry their gear and gets them excited about hitting the trails.

Features

Has plenty of pockets and compartments for storage of your dog's supplies.

Built-in harness with a five-point adjustment for added safety.

Weight-forward saddlebags for the stability of pack contents.

Two Leash Points.

Padded handle.

Efficient design makes it comfortable for load carrying on long hikes.

Cons

The only downside to this dog backpack is that it doesn't fit larger dogs. If you have a larger dog, Ruffwear does make a different dog backpack model – the Ruffwear Palisades Dog Backpack.

2. Kurgo Journey Dog Backpack (Small Dog Backpack)

If you're looking for a small dog backpack, check out the Kurgo Journey Dog Backpack.

Features

Perfect for dogs up to 25 pounds.

It has ventilated mesh front.

Includes a padded back panel for extra comfort.

It's made from lightweight and durable materials.

Two water bottle sleeves.

Comes with a built-in harness for added safety and security.

Padded Laptop Compartment.

Cons

The Kurgo Journey Dog Backpack is not the best backpack for larger dogs.

It doesn't have a lot of storage space, so it might not be suitable for long hikes or camping trips.

The built-in harness may not be comfortable for all dogs.

Some dogs may find the backpack too bulky and cumbersome to wear.

Overall, the Kurgo Journey Dog Backpack is suitable for small dogs who enjoy hiking and spending time outdoors. It's well-made and has plenty of features to keep your dog comfortable and safe on your adventures.

The Ruffwear Palisades Dog Backpack is perfect for larger dogs and is made from durable materials that can withstand the wear and tear of outdoor activities.

Features

It is made from durable, water-resistant fabrics.

Features a weight-forward saddlebag design for stability.

Includes four zippered compartments to store all of your dog's gear.

It has a built-in harness with five adjustment points for comfort.

Two leash attachment points.

Padded handlebar for easy handling.

Cons

The Ruffwear Palisades Dog Backpack is not as adjustable as some of the other dog backpacks on this list, so it may not fit all dogs.

It can also be a bit pricey compared to some other options.

This dog backpack is perfect for your small dog; they are made with a sturdy and lightweight frame, have comfortable shoulder straps, and you can choose from various colors.

Features

A sturdy and lightweight frame.

Comfortable shoulder straps.

Lateral buckled strap to relieve the burden on your shoulder and back.

Snap buckles & points for easy adjustment.

Climbing hook to carry your dog bowl or bottle with ease.

It has a secure snap fastener to prevent your dog from falling.

Cons

The dog carrier is not made for all dog breeds and may be too small for some dogs. In addition, the straps are not adjustable, and the backpack may not fit all body types comfortably.

The dog carrier does not have a lot of ventilation, so your dog may get hot while wearing it.

It isn't easy to put on and take off by yourself.

You can only carry one dog in the backpack at a time.

Overall, the PAWABOO Dog Carrier Backpack is a good choice for small dogs who enjoy hiking and spending time outdoors.

The K90 Sport Sack Dog Carrier is the perfect dog backpack for those long walks and hikes with your furry friend. This backpack is made from durable materials and allows you to adjust the size to fit most dogs breeds like Beagle, Corgi, French Bulldog, Mini Golden Doodle, and Sheltie.

Features

Made from durable materials.

Adjustable size to fit most dogs.

Form-fitting mesh sides for ventilation.

Sturdy construction for long-lasting use.

Padded shoulder straps for added comfort.

Roomy interior to store all of your dog's supplies.

Dual side pockets

Padded resting base

Cons

The K90 Sport Sack Dog Carrier is not waterproof.

If you're looking for a lightweight dog backpack that is easy to carry and can be used for a variety of activities, the Outward Hound Lightweight Dog Backpack is the perfect choice for you!

Features

A lightweight design that makes it easy to carry.

A variety of expandable pockets and compartments for storage.

Reflective trim for safety during nighttime activities.

An adjustable harness for a perfect fit.

Breathable mesh and adjustable straps.

The Outward Hound Lightweight Dog Backpack is perfect for hiking, camping, running, and other outdoor adventures! It's also great for everyday use as a dog carrier.

Cons

The Outward Hound Lightweight Dog Backpack is not the most durable dog backpack on the market. If you're looking for a dog backpack that will stand up to heavy use, this is not the right choice for you.

The Outward Hound Lightweight Dog Backpack is also unsuitable for very large dogs. If your dog is over 60 pounds, you'll need to find a different dog backpack option.

Overall, the Outward Hound Lightweight Dog Backpack is an excellent choice for small to medium-sized dogs looking for an easy-to-carry dog backpack!

The Pet Gear I-GO dog backpack is perfect for carrying all of your dog's supplies on long walks and hikes. This backpack is made from durable materials and is adjustable to fit most dog breeds.

Features

A water bottle holder.

A dog bowl holder.

There is a zipper pocket for holding dog treats or other small items like cell phones and keys.

Mesh sides that allow your dog to breathe while wearing the backpack.

Padded straps for added comfort.

A reflective strip for safety.

Available in four sizes: small, medium, large, and extra-large.

A dog leash attachment point.

Adjustable straps.

The Pet Gear I-GO dog backpack is an excellent choice for dog owners looking for a durable and functional bag to take on all of their adventures.

Cons

The Pet Gear I-GO dog backpack is not waterproof.

If you're looking for a dog backpack that will keep your dog's supplies dry, this is not the right choice for you.

Overall, the Pet Gear I-GO dog backpack is an excellent choice for small to medium-sized dogs who are looking for an easy-to-carry dog backpack!

Frequently Asked Questions About Dog Backpacks

What Are the Dog Backpack Features I Should Look For?

When choosing a dog backpack, you'll want to consider the type of activities you'll be using it for.

If you're looking for a dog hiking backpack, make sure it is made from durable materials and has adjustable straps to ensure a perfect fit. If you're looking for an everyday dog carrier backpack, make sure it is lightweight and has comfortable padded straps.

Is My Dog Too Big or Small for a Dog Backpack?

Most dog backpacks come in four sizes- small, medium, large, and extra-large. However, if your dog falls outside of these categories or if you're unsure, you can always measure your dog and compare it to the size chart included with the backpack.

Do Dog Backpacks Come In Different Colors?

Yes! Dog backpacks come in various colors, so you can choose one that best suits your style.

Can I Use a Dog Backpack for My Cat?

No! Dog backpacks are specifically designed for dogs and unsuitable for cats.

Hiking With Your Dog: The Dos And Don'ts

When hiking with your dog, it's essential to keep them safe and comfortable by following some basic dos and don'ts:

Do bring plenty of water and snacks for your dog

Do bring a first-aid kit for your dog.

Don't let your dog eat strange plants or bugs.

Do keep an eye on your dog's body temperature, especially during hot weather hikes.

Make sure your dog is wearing a harness and has a leash.

Do keep an eye on your dog at all times and be prepared to stop if they need to rest or take a break.

Don't allow your dog to wander off the trail.

Don't let them drink from standing water, as it may contain harmful bacteria.

Don't forget to bring poop bags for picking up after your dog!

Final Thoughts

Choosing the perfect dog backpack can be challenging. There are so many different types and features, but with this guide, you should be able to find the perfect dog backpack for your pet travel.

Happy hiking!

More Articles by Wealth of Geeks

6 Tips to Help Your Dog Live Longer

Review: ‘The Power of the Dog’ Shows us a New Side of Benedict Cumberbatch

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Wealth of Geeks.