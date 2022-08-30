7 Best Money Saving Apps To Get Discounts, Deals and Free Stuff

With prices rising everywhere, it's never been better to start using these money-saving apps.

These apps will help you earn rewards for your purchases, stay within your budget, cut unnecessary expenses, find great deals and put money aside for savings. With the power to save at your fingertips, download these smartphone apps to keep more money in your account.

The Best Money-saving Apps

1. Fetch Rewards

It's hard to believe you can earn free gift cards just for shopping, but Fetch Rewards does that. Earn rewards on all eligible purchases when shopping at grocery stores, pet supplies, retail, partner restaurants, and filling up your gas tank. Just scan or upload your receipts to collect points, which will start accumulating in your account.

With Fetch Rewards, you can earn points quickly by purchasing products from their partner brands, buying from their special offers, and referring friends and family. Once your points total reaches 3,000 (equal to $3), you can redeem them for free gift cards from hundreds of options like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Starbucks, Sephora, and more.

Once you download this free shopping app and collect your gift cards, you will never shop without it again. The app is available for free on both Android and Apple iOS.

2. Mint

The Mint app is an expense and budget planner. How does it help you save money? By giving you a visual of where every dollar you earn goes. Mint allows users to connect their financial information to the app, such as bank accounts, credit card accounts, investment accounts, and more.

This money management app helps track your transactions, subscriptions, and expenses to keep you on budget and help you reach your financial goals. Mint can monitor your cash flow by overseeing your bills, loans, paychecks, and investments in one digital space. Mint also sends alerts when you are close to going over budget, when subscription prices increase and offer to cancel them, and bill payment reminders to prevent late fees.

Improve your spending and saving habits with this money management app.

3. Trim

The Trim app (also known as AskTrim) analyzes your spending and attempts to find ways you can save money. Trim doesn't just give advice; they take action too. The Trim team will negotiate lower cable, internet, phone, and medical bills on your behalf. They will also cancel old subscriptions you rarely use and attempt to lower the interest rates on your credit card debt.

Trim doesn't charge upfront for these services, but if they can successfully lower your bills, they will charge a fee of 15% of the annual savings they were able to get. If there are no savings, then there are no charges.

4. Living Social

LivingSocial is similar to Groupon and is also owned by them. The app looks for discounts and deals in the entertainment and wellness space in the area where you live. Deals are typically at restaurants, spas, attractions, special events, and activities. But you can also find travel discounts like hotel stays and products like watches and jewelry.

The deals and discounts are updated regularly, and they do expire. If you are looking for entertainment on the cheap, then LivingSocial will help save you money while you have a fun day out.

5. Flipp

The Flipp app is a digital flier aggregator that allows you to browse through almost any store flier in your area on your phone. If you are looking for a specific product, you can easily find which store has it for the best price.

Make your grocery list right on the Flipp app and save the best deals so you can price match them instead of running around to different stores. Just show the lower price advertisement to the cashier, and they will match the price for the same product. The Flipp app can help users save money on their grocery bills every week.

6. Acorns

Acorns helps users of the app save by funneling a small amount of money at a time into an Acorn savings account on your behalf. Just turn on the round-up feature and link your bank account and credit and debit cards to the app. Then every time you make a transaction, Acorns will round the purchase amount up to the nearest dollar and deposit the extra change into an Acorns account.

Let Acorns invest on your behalf by a team of experts and watch your money grow.

7. Capital One Shopping

While shopping online, the Capital One Shopping app will scour the web looking for deals and discount codes for the products you want to purchase to ensure you are paying the best price. The app will automatically apply coupon codes and present links to retailers with better prices. The price comparison tool saves users time and money, and you can set up price drop alerts for products if you prefer to wait for a better deal.

Final Thoughts

Downloading a few apps with minimal effort to save money almost passively is a sweet deal. Cashback, discounts, debt reduction, money-saving strategies, and discount prices are some of the perks these apps provide that can help keep more money in your pockets.

Use an app or multiple apps when you shop to save money, earn rewards like gift cards, cashback and discounts and get the best deals.

This post was produced by Finance Quick Fix and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.