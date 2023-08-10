If you're a cat lover, visiting a cat cafè can be an enjoyable time and a way for the “cat distribution system” to select you. And if you're in the market for becoming a cat parent (or simply love playing with them), knowing how to navigate a kitty cafè before you visit for the first time will make things easier for you and its residents. Here are seven successful tips for visiting a cat cafè.

7 Successful Tips for Visiting a Cat Cafe

I'll be the first to admit and call myself a crazy cat lady. I own four beautiful black cats (Did you know black cats are the least adoptable and the most likely to be harmed by humans? Yep.), and when I'm not playing with or petting them at home, I'm on the road wondering what they're doing. They rule my world, and I wouldn't have it any other way. They bring me immeasurable joy, and I can only hope I do the same for them.

Enter the cat cafè. Not only are the hangouts a unique way to spend some time with the furry babies, but they also offer an easy way for adoption and a place for rescued cats to live their best lives until they find a forever home. The adoptable cats have all had their vaccinations, spayed or neutered, and were also vetted to be high on the adoptability scale.

1 – Obey The Cat Cafè Rules

Each cat cafè has a different set of rules, so read about them before you visit, especially if it's your first time. Many include keeping the doors closed at all times, staying on track of your timeframe so others may visit without waiting, and arriving on time.

2 – Visit in The Morning or at Night

As a rule, cats are more active in the morning and at night, so if you want the maximum amount of playtime, schedule an appointment when the cafè opens or after dark. I'm happy to visit whenever, as I love petting sleepy kitties, but it's your call.

3 – Don't Frighten or Intentionally Startle The Cats

I know I stated this above, but most, if not all, of the kitties at cat cafès are rescue cats. They have already had enough trauma to last them a lifetime. So, maintaining a calm attitude and not being over-boisterous is the way to go.

Having written that, you're 100% absolutely allowed to play with the cats, so take advantage of the cat toys and give them a whirl. If a cat seems disinterested, you can try again before your session.

4 – Schedule a Visit Ahead of Time

Happily, cat cafès are becoming increasingly popular, so to avoid disappointment, make sure to either call the cafè and reserve a spot or book online.

Travel writer and cat lover Jill Robbins says scheduling a visit to a cat cafe when traveling is a great way to get to know the locals and includes a view of your destination you don't usually get when you're taking in the touristy sites and attractions. “Chances are, you're going to need a pick-me-up of some type when you're traveling, and if you love cats, why not combine grabbing your coffee with petting some cats?”

Robbins says two of her recent favorite cat cafes are Naughty Cat Cafe in Chattanooga and Sip n' Purr in Milwaukee. “Both places were great, but the backstory at Sip n' Purr is really interesting if you can talk to the staff. Most of the cats are rescued from overseas.” Sip n' Purr also has a viewing window where you can observe the cats without going in the room with them.

5 – Don't Bring In Your Own Food

This one goes for both you and the cats. You want to avoid bringing in personal food items from home or pet treats, as the cats are used to a specific feeding regimen. But, you should be able to purchase treats from the cat cafè for an additional charge, so ask when you arrive.

6 – Wear Comfortable Clothing

Cats love a relaxed vibe, so do the same and wear comfy clothes when you visit. I love to sit on the floor with them when I go, so I make sure to wear long pants.

Also, to note, there's no denying that cats shed. So, if you plan on being the in-house lap for kitties to recline, you'll undoubtedly get cat hair on your clothes.

7 – Keep an Open Mind

I can't count the number of times throughout my life that I've walked into a pet rescue center and was “only looking” – and ended up with a new four-legged baby to take home. If you're unable to have a pet (or another pet!), it's completely understandable. But if you are looking for a cat, it may surprise you which one walks up to you, gives you those big, flirty eyes, and melts your heart.