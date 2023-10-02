7 Solid Tips on How To Make 10K a Month (And a Clear Guide How To Do Each)

If you are finding ways to earn extra money because your monthly income is no longer enough for your expenses, you are in the right place.

I am here to share some ideas on how to make 10k a month. Some of these require longer time to establish, but all these 7 tips are the most solid you’ll find out there. I’ve also included a clear guide for each so you can get started right away. Let’s get to it!

1. Start Dropshipping With Shopify

Dropshipping is when a person or company sells goods on their website that they do not keep in stock. When an order is received, they send those orders to another company to ship the goods directly to the buyer.

No need to look for an extra space where you can keep the goods because your supplier is in charge of stocking the products. You just need to focus on marketing the products so you can earn from them.

How does dropshipping with Shopify work? Here are the steps:

Create an online store on Shopify Find sites where you want to buy your stuff Import the products Promote the products using your social media accounts Voila, your customer will now be able to see and order the products from your online store Once your customer places an order from your online store, it will automatically go to your supplier. Then, your supplier will prepare and ship the order directly to your customer.

How To Earn in Dropshipping With Shopify?

When a customer purchases a product from a dropshipping store, a third-party supplier ships it directly to them. The customer pays the retail price you set, you pay the suppliers’ wholesale price, and the rest is profit. You never have to handle products or invest in inventory.

Shopify dropshippers earn between $1,000 and $5,000 per month on average. When you work hard on it, you won’t have to keep aksing how to make 10k a month because you’ll eventually hit it. The most successful store owners rake in over $100,000 annually.

How Much Does It Cost To Run an Online Store on Shopify?

Shopify has different pricing tiers for each of their plans, starting at $9.00 USD/month. Here is how it breaks down:

Shopify Lite: $9.00 USD/month; 2.4% for in-person transactions

Basic Shopify: $29.00 USD/month billed yearly; 2.9% + 30¢ for online transactions; 2.7% for in-person transactions

Shopify: $79.00 USD/month billed yearly; 2.6% + 30¢ for online transactions; 2.5% for in-person transactions

Advanced Shopify: $299.00 USD/month billed yearly; 2.4% + 30¢ for online transactions; 2.4% for in-person transactions

Shopify Plus: starts at $2,000/month

Shopify POS Pro is available as an add-on for an additional $89/month

Shopify includes all website hosting, so there are no additional hosting fees. All plans offer a 3-day free trial.

Things To Remember if You Become a Seller

Do not go into dropshipping to get rich quickly. Do not fall for any schemes that overcharge you. This kind of business needs time for you to earn a stable income.

You cannot control the supply chain. Build a good relationship with your supplier.

Be careful when choosing the product you want to sell. Check, inspect, study, and try the product first before adding it in your online store. You do not want to deal with any illegal issues.

2. Offer Freelance Writing Services

Freelance writing is the practice of writing for money while working on your own and not being employed by a company or organization. As surprising as it sounds, this is a solid answer to the question of how to make 10k a month.

Freelance writers produce whatever written text is needed by their clients, and it’s usually a work-from-home setup.

To start your freelance writing career, you must choose your niche first. Niche is your target market or the main topic of your writing. Examples are travel, personal finance, food, etc.

Focus on your niche and start offering your services online. You may try to write 10 to 15 articles to serve as your portfolio. You can also join freelance websites or any writing group to help you start your career.

This job is suitable for you if you are fond of writing or sharing your experiences about a certain product or services. Or if you’re a natural storyteller who loves to share insights or ideas about something.

How Do Freelancers Get Paid?

Every client has its own process and payment type. Rates may be based on word count, article, project, or retainer fee, and you may need to submit an invoice for your work.

As of Sep 17, 2023, the average monthly pay for a Freelance Writer in the United States is $5,082 a month.

3. Become an Amazon Affiliate

The Amazon Affiliate program, also called “Amazon Associates,” can be an easy way to monetize your website or blog.

It is free for website owners and bloggers. They advertise products from Amazon on their sites by creating links. When customers click the links and buy products from Amazon, they earn referral fees.

How Does Amazon Affiliate Work?

All you need to do is sign up, receive immediate approval, and place Amazon affiliate links on your site. When someone makes an Amazon purchase via one of your links, you get the commission—it is that simple.

If you’re wondering how to make 10k a month, with Amazon affiliate, you can make from $100 to $25000 from an Amazon affiliate website.

4. Start a Podcast

A podcast is a digital audio or video file or recording, usually part of a themed series, that can be downloaded from a website to a media player or computer. What is exciting about podcasting is that it is relatively easy and cheap to produce your own show. And the popularity of podcasts is growing by the day.

You do not need to rely on radio stations for recording and broadcasting, and you can talk about anything that interests you. You can also invite someone to join you in doing your podcast.

Typically, a podcaster with around 10,000 downloads per episode can expect to earn somewhere between $500 to $900. Very successful podcasts can earn much more, reaching up to $30 million in annual income.

Starting a podcast is not difficult, but there are several steps you will need to go through in order to get it launched. Here are some things to keep in mind to kickstart your podcasting journey:

Choosing a topic & name

Show and episode format

Cover art creation

Intro & outro music

Equipment selection

Audio recording & editing

Submission to Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Promotion tips

Ways To Earn Money Podcasting

Ask for donations

Create paid membership tiers

Sell sponsorships or ads

Join an advertising network

Sell premium episodes

Gate your back catalog

Sell repurposed content

Syndicate your show to YouTube

5. Real Estate Investing

Investing in real estate will require a large capital, but you will gain more if you manage it properly. If you have a spare room in your house, you can have others rent it. That way, you will have rental income.

The purpose of real estate investing is to generate income through recurring rents or appreciation in property value. Investing in real estate can involve buying and selling a property, leasing, managing, and improving property to increase the asset's overall value.

How To Make Money Investing in Real Estate

Here are five key ways investors can make money on real estate:

Rental Properties – for individuals with do-it-yourself (DIY) renovation skills and the patience to manage tenants. Real Estate Investment Groups (REIGs) – for people who want to own rental real estate without the hassles of running it. House Flipping – for people with significant experience in real estate valuation, marketing, and renovation. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) – best for investors who want portfolio exposure to real estate without a traditional real estate transaction. Online Real Estate Platforms – for those who want to join others in investing in a bigger commercial or residential deal.

6. Sell Your Unwanted Jewelry and Unwanted Stuff

If you have pieces of jewelry or stuff that you no longer use and still serve its purpose, you can sell them to someone. You gain while decluttering your room or home. It is a win-win for both parties.

You can post or list items in mobile apps like LetGo, Craiglist, and Facebook Marketplace.

The amount of money you will get for this will depend on the price or value you are willing to sell for those items.

Reminder: some people will ask to lower your price in order to match their budget, just set a reasonable price so you can meet halfway.

7. Start A Blog

A blog is a regularly updated website typically run by an individual or small group that is written in an informal or conversational style.

Blogging is suitable for you if you are the kind of person who wants to document what you’ve experienced, share your thoughts about a certain product or service, or someone who is full of creativity in writing or storytelling.

If you want to start blogging but don’t know how you can follow these steps:

Define your topic or niche Do competitor research Define your audience Plan your content calendar Think of a block name that’ll stick Create branding elements Claim a domain name Choose a hosting site Build a website Write, upload, and publish that first blog post Promote your blog Track your analytics to make money and hit 10k months

How To Make Money With a Blog

There are different ways for a blogger to earn money. Here are some solid paths to take:

Brand Partnerships

Advertising Networks

Affiliate Links or Codes

Sell Digital Products like Printables, Online Courses and E-books

Or Sell Physical Products

Premium Content or Memberships

Become A Blog Consultant or Coach

Established bloggers often make anywhere from $500 – $5,000 per month from affiliate sales. If you already have some consistent traffic on your site, you can start earning $100 – $500 per month on affiliate sales pretty quickly. Next thing you know, you’re at $10k months.

Extra Tips On How To Make 10k A Month Fast

Set attainable goals – Set smaller, attainable financial goals so you can easily monitor your progress as you work toward it.

Cut your spending – Be mindful of your spending. You may be spending more than you earn. Earning is not easy, so make sure you spend your hard-earned money wisely.

Be mindful of burnout – You do not want to spend money on hospital bills. Do not forget to take care of yourself and your well-being. After all, you cannot do any of the above-mentioned ideas if you are not healthy enough.

Final Thoughts

There are many ways to earn money aside from your current job. Just search online, and you will be able to find one.

Some of it does not require too much time, attention, or skill. While most of the above-mentioned ideas or businesses require a longer time to establish, the earnings are guaranteed once you take good care of them.

Look for something that excites and inspires you. Something that you will want to sustain for longer years. Don’t just wonder how to make 10k a month, wonder about the bright ideas too!