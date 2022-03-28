7 Travel Destinations You’ve Been Missing Out on During COVID

Crippled. Devastated. Crushed. Just a few of the many words that apply to the travel sector after two long years of COVID-19.

Consider the latest statistics from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). While international tourist arrivals rose by 4% in 2021, they remained down by a staggering 72% on pre-pandemic levels. Thankfully, things are finally beginning to look up. But where exactly is it open? What countries are welcoming tourists? Most important of all, which ones should be at the top of your bucket list?

Keep reading to discover 7 top travel destinations you’ve been missing out on during the pandemic.

Australia

Having been closed to foreigners since early 2020, Australia finally re-opened its borders to fully-vaccinated travelers on February 21st of this year.

It certainly isn’t the most accessible destination on this list. Still, the stunning weather, gorgeous beaches, unique landscapes, and fun-loving locals justify the effort to get there. From the striking red magnificence of Mount Uluru to the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef, expect to be enchanted and entertained at every turn on any adventure to the Land Down Under.

Costa Rica

Sandwiched between Panama and Nicaragua, Costa Rica offers travelers on a budget a little pocket of paradise in Central America. Upon completing a Health Pass*, you’ll have access to a land of immense biodiversity, spectacular national parks, beautiful sunny weather, and world-class wining and dining opportunities.

If that wasn’t enough, Costa Rica also has a reputation for being one of the happiest places on earth, providing visitors a taste of “Pura Vida” (the famous motto means “pure life”). After two years of COVID-19 confinement, that’s sure to be a tempting prospect.

*Scheduled be discontinued beginning April 1st, thus lifting all remaining restrictions.

Greece

Proud, ancient, and postcard-perfect, it’s no surprise that Greece draws flocks of tourists to its shores each year. Among its myriad attractions, there are fascinating millennia-old monuments, endless sun-kissed islands to explore, and some of the best white-sand beaches in the world.

Although rates of COVID remain high, entry is permitted for US citizens who can show proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure (or a negative antigen test within 24 hours), or proof of recovery.

France

As one of the most popular tourist destinations globally, anyone with a rising sense of wanderlust will be pleased to know France is now re-opened to both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors.

Cases are high, and restrictions remain (especially for the unvaccinated). Yet, for any Francophiles out there, the rewards of visiting this cultural powerhouse may outweigh the costs. So get ready to enjoy fine food and even finer wine in a diverse, picturesque landscape blessed with unique historical and natural attractions.

The Philippines

The Philippines are a group of idyllic islands in the western Pacific Ocean. A veritable paradise on earth, travelers can expect rich biodiversity, remarkable natural landscapes, crystal clear turquoise waters, and colorful culture to accompany the tropical fauna and flora on offer.

One look at the untouched beaches, complete with palm fronds and white sands, is enough to convince most people to put the Philippines on their bucket list. Recent legislative changes mean anyone who can show proof of vaccination can go.

Iceland

Iceland is a country of natural wonders. The Northern Lights paint the night sky a ghostly green, waterfalls rage in torrents down towering cliffs, dramatic canyons cut through the landscape, and natural hot springs provide a sumptuous escape from the icy air. Raw, wild, and untouched, this is an ideal escape for outdoor enthusiasts hoping to spread their wings and visit foreign shores.

As of February 25th, Iceland lifted all remaining travel restrictions. It’s now as accessible as anywhere around the globe- requiring no pre-registration, no PCR tests, no quarantine upon arrival, and no need to be vaccinated.

Malta

This tiny archipelago in the middle of the Mediterranean is yet another dazzling European travel destination. Because of its fascinating (if turbulent) history, Malta has a special atmosphere, an abundance of unique tourist attractions, and a distinctive cultural blend that’s unlike anywhere else on the planet.

There are giant, age-old fortresses, otherworldly landscapes, and 300 days of sunshine each year among its many lures! For people who love history, sunshine, pristine beaches, and Game of Thrones (many scenes were filmed here), Malta’s hard to beat.

Restrictions on travel are easing, yet standard COVID rules apply, including showing proof of vaccination and completing a Public Health Declaration Form. In addition, unvaccinated individuals must undergo hotel quarantine for ten days upon arrival.

Visit These Top Travel Destinations in 2022

After two years of being battered by pandemic restrictions, the tourist industry is finally getting a break. At long last, international borders are opening back up, just in time to satisfy a wealth of pent-up demand for travel!

With any luck, the destinations in this article will have whetted the appetite of anyone determined to get away in the near future. With the lack of options over the last few years, those saved up frequent flyer miles and discounts on booking travel through cashback apps will go a long way to making any destination on the list more affordable.

A cautious note to close on, though:

The outlook appears positive, yet history teaches us that the situation can change at the drop of a hat. So while the countries on this list are open at the time of writing, there’s no guarantee they’ll remain that way. To avoid disappointment, check the latest CDC recommendations before booking tickets.

