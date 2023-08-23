Back-to-school time can be exciting for the kiddos (and even more exciting for you, the parents!), but it can also put a dent in your wallet.

Don't worry. The good news is there are smart ways to save money while getting everything your kids need for the school year.

Before you drop hundreds of dollars on school supplies, let's dive into 7 easy-peasy tips:

7 Ways To Save On Back-To-School Shopping

1. Have a Detailed List Before You Go

Before hitting the stores, jot down what your kids actually need (they may have gotten a list from the school, so this should be pretty easy). A list helps you focus on essentials and avoid unnecessary spending on stuff they won't use and don't truly need.

Grab a pen and paper and list what your kids need for school. Or if you got a list from your school, just bring it. From pencils and notebooks to clothes and shoes. This way, you won't buy stuff you don't need.

2. Hunt for Deals

There are lots of back-to-school deals around. Look for sales, discounts, and coupons. Use services like CouponCabin and RetailMeNot to find coupons. Also, consider using the Honey browser plugin to apply coupons it knows about at many online retailers automatically.

In addition, many stores offer back-to-school deals, especially around August. It's like a treasure hunt for bargains! Stores often announce special deals, like “buy one, get one free” or discounts on specific items.

Don't forget to check out those Sunday newspaper inserts too!

3. Compare Prices

Don't buy the first thing you see. Check prices at different stores or online before making a decision. And don't assume that everything will be cheaper on Amazon. It's possible that a local store's sale will be cheaper than buying online. And it's always nice to support a local shop.

You can easily check prices online or call different stores. Saving a few bucks here and there adds up!

4. Shop Your Closet

Take a peek in the closet before you shop. Your kids might have some clothes and supplies that are still good to go for the new school year. No need to buy duplicates!

And I know it's not “cool,” but if an older child outgrew clothes, they might be great options for hand-me-downs to younger kids.

This saves money and reduces clutter at home.

5. Bulk Buying Is Cost-Effective

If you can, buy in bulk. Supplies like pencils, notebooks, and tissues often cost less when you buy them in larger quantities. Plus, you'll be set for a while. In fact, you might even have a few supplies left over from last year (see #4).

Buying in bulk is a great way to stock up and save cash.

6. Trends Are Expensive

Instead of going for the latest trends that can be pricey and short-lived, focus on classic styles and versatile pieces.

Look for clothing that can be mixed and matched easily, creating different outfits without breaking the bank.

Stick to solid colors and simple patterns, as they tend to stay in style longer. Involve your kids in the decision-making process and explain why opting for timeless styles is a smart move. And if they're really into a trend, consider getting small accessories that can be swapped out when it fades.

By going for timeless and adaptable clothing, you'll not only save money but also ensure that your kids' wardrobe remains stylish for more than just a season

7. Consider Buying Used

If you're really looking to save some money on back-to-school items, consider buying used or refurbished items instead of new ones. Check out online shops like eBay and Etsy for possible deals. And remember, even Amazon offers used items. And don't forget to check out your local Goodwill.

You can save a lot of money buying electronics – like calculators and computers, used.

Also, don't wait until the last minute to shop. Procrastination isn't your friend here. Waiting until the very last moment might lead to impulse buys and higher prices. Plan ahead so you can snag those deals.

To sum it up, back-to-school shopping doesn't have to be a wallet-draining experience. By following a few simple strategies, you can keep your finances in check while ensuring your kids have what they need for the upcoming school year.

Make a list of essentials, compare prices to find the best deals, and take advantage of sales and discounts. Avoid falling for trendy items that might lose their charm quickly, and instead, invest in durable and versatile pieces.

Shopping smartly, involving your kids in the process, and being mindful of your budget will set you up for success.

With these tips in your pocket, you can save money, build wealth, and create a smoother back-to-school transition for you and your kids.