24 Classic 70s Fashion Pieces That Are Highly Valuable Now

The fashion trends in the 1970s were glorious because they embraced funky colors, bold patterns, and new silhouettes that people hadn't worn before. People who adore the '70s will pay relatively high prices for authentic vintage pieces from this chic era. The most valuable fashion items from the 1970s are the clothes that defined the era, like bell bottoms, head scarves, and flowy tops.

1. Denim Bell Bottoms

While you can buy denim bell bottoms for around $30 today, new pants don't use the same kind of denim. With fast fashion, we get cheaper fabrics. But if you have a pair of bell bottoms from the '70s, they're probably made with tough denim that has the perfect feel and look. They can be worth a few hundred dollars.

2. Baby Tees

Baby tees are basically t-shirts that seem a few sizes too small. They were all the rage in the '70s and made for some very saucy and playful looks. Because these tees can have so many different graphics on them, people love antique ones, and they can be worth way more than a new one.

3. Rollerskates

Believe it or not, rollerskates can be a fashion item! The vintage rollerskates people wore in the '70s were not just an awesome mode of transportation; they were also part of a sporty and modish aesthetic, and vintage skates in decent condition can sell for several hundred dollars.

4. Silk Dresses

In the '70s, silk dresses were an elegant and popular style that could suit all aesthetics. From groovy to preppy, these flowy dresses featured unique prints and attractive silhouettes everyone loved. Nowadays, an authentic '70s silk dress could be worth hundreds of thousands.

5. Chunky Sweaters

Sweaters are another item that has gone down in quality over the decades. Even the priciest modern sweaters don't seem as durable or well-crafted as antique ones. The '70s was a fabulous time for oversized sweater dresses, chunky cropped sweaters, and more styles worth a lot now.

6. Big Frame Glasses

We've all seen pictures of stunning women in massive sunglasses that cover more than half their faces. This look was super trendy in the '70s, and while tiny glasses had a moment in the '90s, the oversized frames are coming back! These frames are tough to find, making them even more valuable.

7. Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits didn't really hit their stride until the '70s when everyone finally embraced this comfy silhouette. Styles range from halter tops made from terry cloth to industrial-style fitted jumpsuits made from denim. People will pay a few hundred to get their hands on some classic jumpsuits.

8. Crocheted Items

Crocheted items are already pricey, so antique ones are even more valuable. Crocheted sweaters, tank tops, and even hats from the '70s can be sold for a couple of hundred dollars if they're in good condition. The more distinct the pattern and colors, the more people will pay for it.

9. Overalls

In the '70s, people started wearing overalls as cute and casual wear. Overalls became a fashionable look rather than a uniform for farmers. Genuine denim overalls from the '70s, especially from brands like Lebi Strauss, can be worth over $200 or $300, depending on the condition.

10. Blazers

Nowadays, simple blazers are popular as a chic layer for any outfit. But in the '70s, blazers could be your whole outfit. With groovy floral prints, psychedelic patterns, and eccentric fabrics, '70s blazers are eye-catching, and people will pay upwards of $200 for the best ones.

11. Macrame Clothes

Macrame dresses, tops, cord sets, cardigans, and sweaters from the '70s are stunning. While macrame is beautiful, it doesn't always stand the test of time, so pieces that have survived all these decades can sell for hundreds or even thousands, but they're challenging to find.

12. Pantsuits

Similar to blazers from the '70s, pantsuits from this era were not as understated as today's pantsuits. They came in wild colors, silhouettes, patterns, and materials. You can even find tank top pantsuits from this decade! The most desirable ones can sell for over $300.

13. Suede Clothing

Suede was popular in the '70s, and people made plenty of clothing from this supple material. People will pay top dollar for suede jackets, shorts, dresses, boots, trousers, long coats, and even skirts. Suede can be challenging to maintain, so items in perfect condition are valuable.

14. Corduroy Clothes

People also loved corduroy in the '70s! While corduroy pants are definitely the most popular vintage item in this material, people will also pay high prices for corduroy jackets, skirts, and overalls. Some of these items can sell for close to $300, possibly more if it's a reputable brand.

15. Bell-Sleeved Tops

Flowy bell-sleeved tops are coming back in style, but some people want authentic tops from the '70s instead of modern-made ones. A shirt like this might cost $10 at H&M, but vintage clothing lovers will pay over $100 for an authentically '70s top with dramatic sleeves.

16. Lunch Boxes

Lunch boxes are collectible items for many people, but they can also be eccentric and kitschy fashion items. And they simply don't make cool lunch boxes like they used to. People will pay over $200 for special '70s lunch boxes with the right look and decent condition.

17. Belt Buckles

Belts from the '70s are popular, too, but belt buckles can sell for crazy high prices. Massive belt buckles were trendy during the 1970s, making this cowboy-esque item groovy and chic. Even '70s belt buckles made from cheap materials can sell for hundreds if unique.

18. Shawls and Scarves

Shawls and scarves were hip accessories in the '70s. People would wear silk scarves as hairbands, knit shawls as layers, and tie scarves to their pants. The possibilities and styles were endless. Scarves and shawls from the '70s from brands like YSL can sell for hundreds today.

19. Maxi Skirts

Maxi skirts had a major moment in the '70s, and people adored their flowy and freeing style. They came in all sorts of colors, materials, and prints. The nicer ones can sell for over $100, but designer '70s skirts can be worth nearly $1,000. Maxi skirts might be one of the most valuable fashion items from the '70s.

20. Platform Shoes

The chunky platform look is coming back in style, and people who want to capture that '70s spirit will pay hundreds for vintage shoes. Platform shoes can be sandals, boots, Mary Janes, loafers, or any other shoe. They often sell for over $300.

21. Concert T-Shirts

Concert tees from any era usually sell well because they are still authentic and can't be copied or manufactured anymore. But the '70s was an especially exciting time for music. Concert shirts from artists like ABBA, Grateful Dead, The Who, and Kiss can sell for hundreds at auctions.

22. Knee-High Boots

Knee-high boots were popular in the 1970s in mainly two styles: rustic leather and shiny colored leather. Some people love the faded, country look of the tall brown boots, while others want the hip style of squeaky leather in vibrant colors like white, pink, yellow, blue, and more. Genuine vintage boots are tough to find and can sell for hundreds.

23. Psychedelic Prints

The swirly, trippy patterns of this era are iconic, and while they pop up in modern clothing, people often look for vintage items. Any article of clothing from the '70s that features one of these distinct prints can sell for a couple hundred, especially the more unique patterns.

24. Halter Tops

Even the simplest halter tops from the '70s can sell for at least $100. The tiny cropped halter tops women wore during this era were saucy and stylish, and while they're easy to recreate, people want the vintage ones. However, finding authentic tops from the '70s is a challenge, as many claim newer tops are from the '70s.