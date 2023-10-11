IRS Offers up to $7,500 off New Electric Vehicle Purchase: Here’s How To Qualify

If you’re considering joining in on the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, here is some good news: the IRS wants to put down $7,500 for your new EV, so long as you pick from the qualifying list of vehicles.

In the past, the IRS has offered rebates in the form of federal tax credits that consumers are able to claim on their federal tax returns. However, consumers have complained that these tax credits don’t provide immediate help with the cost of a new electric car, and with these price tags, consumers need all the help up front that they can get.

That’s why the IRS has announced that beginning in 2024, these credits will no longer be a tax credit that you can claim through your annual tax refund. Instead, you can use it as an upfront downpayment on your new or used electric car.

So what’s the big deal? This means that EV buyers can use the $7,500 tax credit as an instant discount coupon on their new or used electric car purchase. Instead of having to wait for tax season to roll around, you can deduct the amount from the vehicle’s upfront price, and the IRS will reimburse the dealership within 72 hours of the transaction’s completion.

It’s important to note that not all electric cars qualify for this tax credit, and there are MSRP caps on which vehicles qualify. First, the EV has to be under $55,000 for sedans and under $80,000 for trucks and SUVs.

Then, it also comes along with income limits. New EV buyers are subject to limits of $300,000 for joint filers, $225,000 for head-of-household, and $150,000 for single filers, while used car buyers are subject to income limits of $150,000 for joint, $112,500 for head-of-household, and $75,000 for single filers.

Additionally, in order to qualify for this point–of–sale credit, new EVs must have a battery capacity of at least seven kwh and have been assembled in North America.

According to InsideEvs, here are some vehicles that would make the cut:

Vehicles With a $55,000 Cap

Chevrolet Bolt EV: $7,500 credit

Chevrolet Bolt EUV: $7,500 credit

Chevrolet Equinox EV: $7,500 credit

Tesla Model 3: $7,500 credit

Vehicles With an $80,000 Cap

Cadillac Lyriq: $7,500 credit

Chevrolet Blazer EV: $7,500 credit

Chevrolet Silverado EV: $7,500 credit

Chrysler Pacifica: $7,500 credit

Corsair Grand Touring: $3,750 credit

Ford E-Transit: $3,750 credit

Ford Escape: $3,750 credit

Ford F-150 Lightning: $7,500 credit

Ford Mustang Mach-E: $3,750 credit

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: $3,750 credit

Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring: $7,500 credit

Rivian R1S: $3,750 credit

Rivian R1T: $3,750 credit

Tesla Model X Long Range: $7,500 credit

Tesla Model Y: $7,500 credit

Volkswagen ID.4: $7,500 credit

X5 xDrive50e 2024: $3,750 credit

There are many other caveats and qualifications in the fine print of this IRS point-of-sale credit, and consumers are encouraged to research more to find out exactly how this credit will be of most advantage to their unique situation.