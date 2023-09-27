8 Side Hustles To Make an Extra $500 a Month in Less Than 2 Hours a Day

Side hustles are a great way to make extra money in our free time.

Whether it's to pay off debt, save for a vacation, or have more financial freedom, side hustles have become an increasingly popular means of achieving these goals. In fact, 53% of Gen Zers have a side hustle to earn extra money. Half of millennials do, too, and even 40% of Gen Xers.

What's even more enticing is the possibility of making an extra $500 a month by dedicating just a couple of hours a day. In this article, we'll explore eight side hustle ideas to help you achieve this financial milestone while maintaining a work-life balance.

8 Side Hustles To Make an Extra $500 a Month

Freelance Writing

If you like to write, freelance writing will be up your alley. Many people make good money writing in their spare time because everybody needs writing services.

Many companies and websites are in constant need of fresh content. Platforms like Upwork and Fiverr make it easy to find writing gigs. With consistent effort and quality work, you can easily make $500 a month by writing articles, blog posts, or copywriting in your spare time.

Online Surveys and Market Research

Participating in online surveys and market research studies can be a simple and relatively passive way to earn extra money.

Websites like Swagbucks, Survey Junkie, and Vindale Research offer paid opportunities to share your opinions. While the payouts per survey may be small, consistent participation can quickly add up to your $500 monthly goal.

Virtual Assistance

Many businesses and entrepreneurs need virtual assistants to help with tasks like email management, scheduling, social media management, and research.

If you're organized and detail-oriented, offering your services as a virtual assistant on platforms like Virtual Assistant Jobs or Upwork is one of the best side hustles and can be a great way to earn extra income while helping others stay organized.

Dropshipping

E-commerce has boomed in recent years, and dropshipping is a popular way to get involved.

You can create an online store and sell products without holding inventory with dropshipping. You only purchase the product when you make a sale, and your supplier ships it directly to the customer. By dedicating a few hours daily to managing your online store and marketing, you can easily make $500 or more in monthly profit.

Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing involves promoting products or services and earning a commission for every sale through your unique affiliate link.

Popular affiliate programs like Amazon Associates, ClickBank, and ShareASale offer a wide range of products to promote. Building a blog or website focused on a specific niche can lead to consistent passive income as your content attracts readers and potential buyers.

Note that this side hustle will take some time to set up. But after the foundation is in place, you can watch the money roll in.

Tutoring or Coaching

If you have expertise in a particular subject or skill, consider offering tutoring or coaching services. Platforms like VIPKid and Chegg Tutors connect educators with students worldwide. Teaching English, math, or a specialized skill can generate a steady income stream in just a few hours daily.

Stock Photography

If you have a knack for photography, selling your photos online can be lucrative.

Websites like Shutterstock, Adobe Stock, and Getty Images allow photographers to upload and sell their images to a global audience. With a substantial portfolio and consistent submissions, you can earn $500 monthly or more from your photography.

Airbnb Hosting

Consider becoming an Airbnb host if you have a spare room or property. Renting out your space on a short-term basis can generate substantial income.

By dedicating minimal time to cleaning, maintenance, and guest interactions, you can achieve your $500 monthly goal while providing travelers with a comfortable place to stay. And if you're good at cleaning, you can probably prep the house between guests in a couple of hours, max.

Today, the gig economy is alive and well. Side hustles are growing in popularity, and it's helping many people earn extra money in their free time.

These eight side hustles offer a variety of ways to reach your goal of making an extra $500 a month in less than 2 hours a day. Whether you write, take surveys, become a virtual assistant, start dropshipping, or explore any other options, remember that consistency and dedication are key to turning your side hustle into a reliable income source.

So, roll up your sleeves, choose a side hustle that aligns with your skills and interests, and start building your path to financial freedom today.