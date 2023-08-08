8 Ways To Wear More Eco-Friendly Summer Outfits

In a recent McKinsey survey, 67 percent of respondents in Germany and the United Kingdom consider using sustainable materials an important purchasing factor. And Europeans aren't the only ones valuing eco-forward fashion.

Summer is here, and people eagerly plan outfits for the vacation season. It's not only the enthusiasts who are now actively opting for eco-friendly clothing.

According to the survey from McKinsey, millennials and Gen Zers reach both the age and income levels to apply their eco-conscious values and beliefs to their wardrobes.

Yet, it’s a long way to go. The fashion industry is responsible for about the same quantity of greenhouse gases as the economies of France, Germany, and the UK combined.

It’s a lot to change to call the process fully sustainable, as fast fashion is still in vogue. Everyone has a role to play in making it possible. This article explores practical ways for women to be more eco-friendly with their outfits this summer. Yes, it is possible to look fabulous while being environmentally sensitive.

1. Mend and Repair

Garments and dresses develop small tears, loose buttons, or frayed hems over time, and most times, the first instinct is that the outfits are no longer useful. Thus, women may be tempted to toss them into the bin. But isn’t it better to consider sewing and repairing them?

Mending and repairing the outfits does have several eco-friendly points. Firstly, it extends the lifespan of the specific garment and lowers the need to buy replacement outfits, reducing waste.

It also saves the resources that would’ve been utilized in producing new clothing. These include raw materials, water, and energy. You can contribute to a more sustainable, eco-friendly fashion industry by choosing to repair your clothes.

Learn basic sewing skills like stitching small holes and replacing a button. If that’s not for you, you can seek assistance from a trained tailor or alteration services.

2. Invest in Timeless Pieces

Another way to be eco-friendly with your fashion choices is to purchase timeless pieces. They are usually high-quality clothing items that have an enduring style. What’s more? They are specially created to transcend seasonal fads and remain stylish for several years.

When you invest in these aesthetic pieces, you prioritize longevity and durability. Cheap, disposable outfits quickly go out of style or fall apart after a couple of wears. Choosing timeless pieces reduces the need for frequent replacements.

Fast fashion, punctuated by cheaply made, trendy-driven clothing, is increasing production volume. According to Bloomberg, the United States throws 11.3 million textiles and 2,150 pieces of clothing every second. And that’s just the US alone!

Choosing timeless pieces can reduce this excessive resource destruction, lowering textile waste. Do not succumb to impulsive purchases.

3. Embrace Secondhand Fashion

Investing in secondhand fashion is another way to be eco-friendly with your apparel choices because, this way, you promote circularity within the fashion industry. Instead of ending up in landfills, vintage outfits get another shot at life.

By extending the lifespan of existing clothes, you help mitigate environmental burdens. Another benefit to this is that you get to discover unique, one-of-a-kind pieces. Such pieces may not be available in mainstream retail stores. Thus, you create distinctive outfits that express your aesthetic type or individual style.

What’s more? You don’t have to break the bank to get them. There are several places to explore secondhand fashion. Visit thrift shops, consignment shops, vintage boutiques, clothing swap events, or online marketplaces.

4. Wash With Care

Carefully washing your clothes is an eco-friendly tip most people don’t realize. When you clean your outfits with care, you extend their lifespan, which means you will need less frequent replacements.

Following eco-friendly washing techniques, you can preserve the quality of your clothes. They include:

Use colder water to wash your clothes.

Make use of biodegradable, phosphate-free detergents.

Wash full loads of clothes whenever possible.

Air dry your clothes whenever possible.

Follow the care instructions on the label of the outfits.

Mend and repair as soon as possible.

Washing your clothes with care contributes to a more sustainable approach to laundry.

5. Support Ethical Brands

It is not rocket science. Supporting ethical brands is an effective, sustainable fashion choice. The reasons aren’t far-fetched.

Ethical brands ensure their production workers are treated fairly and work in safe conditions. Thus, supporting such brands means you help combat exploitative labor practices.

Ethical brands also promote transparency and traceability in their supply chains. They provide information about the origin of their products and manufacturing processes. More so, they reveal the impact of their operations. All this allows you to make informed choices and support accountability.

Ethical brands also engage in social initiatives and give back to communities. They may support local artists and donate a portion to green initiatives or charitable causes. Patronizing these brands contributes to their positive impact on society.

While purchasing outfits, look for certifications that align with social causes. Examples include B Corp and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

6. Rent for Special Occasions

Instead of purchasing outfits you only wear once, why not rent them? There are several benefits to renting an outfit without long-term ownership.

Renting gives you access to a wide selection of clothing options. Some of them include designer garments that may be unaffordable. Thus, you get to experiment with different high-quality, luxurious items.

Renting outfits is a cost-effective alternative compared to buying a new one. You get to wear a high-end outfit for a fraction of the price. The act of renting aligns with sustainable practices by promoting a circular economy.

Instead of buying new wears for every occasion, consider renting them.

7. Donate or Swap

Have you considered donating or swapping your clothes? That’s a sustainable fashion choice.

These practices come with some benefits:

Reduction of textile waste. These practices divert unwanted outfits from the waste stream, reducing textile waste.

Supporting charitable causes. Donating clothing to local thrift stores helps support affordable clothing for others who can’t afford them. Companies distribute the clothes to families facing economic downturns.

Discovering unique pieces. Swapping allows you to explore new styles and find unique pieces for your wardrobe. You get to refresh your apparel while spending less.

Donating or swapping clothing fosters sustainability and reduces waste. So, go ahead and freshen your wardrobe.

8. Choose Natural Dyes

Another effective way to be eco-friendly is to shop for outfits with natural dyes. Synthetic dyes contain toxic chemicals that pose a threat to the environment. Natural dyes are made from plant extracts, roots, bark, flowers, fruits, and vegetable.

Natural dyes are biodegradable and pose zero impact on the environment. Additionally, natural dyeing processes use less water than synthetic methods.

The Take-Away: Embrace a Greener Summer Wardrobe

Adopting eco-friendly practices in your fashion choice is essential for promoting sustainability. It also helps create a conscious and responsible approach to maintaining your wardrobe.

These tips will ensure you extend the lifespan of your outfits and promote a sustainable industry.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.