Lost in Time: The ’80s and ’90s Nostalgia Kids Today Will Never Grasp

Many people look back at their childhoods and think about how different today's world is compared to the days of their youth. Someone on a popular online forum asked people about things they experienced in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s that kids today haven't experienced. These are the top replies.

1. Never Knowing The Song Lyrics

One person answered that you could hear a song on the radio for years and still need to figure out the lyrics. The same user pointed out Cyndi Lauper's “She Bop” as an example.

2. Waiting on Things

One person commented that they used to wait all day for their favorite show to play on TV, pointing out that kids could now get an app and watch shows instantly. One person said TV content was not on demand, and you had to move your day around to accommodate the show until you got a VCR tape to record it.

Others online noted that phenomenon when waiting for the song you love to come onto the radio. And unlike today, sometimes it took a while to hear the song play again.

3. Phone Booths

Phone booths are all but obsolete in today's world. And collect calls came with them.

4. Dropping Kids at Birthday Parties

Someone on the post confessed that, as an older millenial, they were shocked when all of the parents stayed for the duration of her child's birthday party. They elaborated by saying her parents would walk her into Chuck E Cheese, hand her off to her friend's mom and dad, and tell her they'd be back at six or whenever the party was supposed to end.

5. Life Without The Internet

One person answered that the internet didn't exist in a usable form for most until the 90s. And even then, it was reserved for nerds and weirdos until about 1996.

6. Playing Outside

One user commented they always played outside without supervision, and another person said they would always drink from the hose because once they went back inside, they had to stay inside.

However, Someone argued this point by saying, “Kids play outside still. They always will. It's just different now because many kids have phones, and instead of street lights telling them to go home, it's a text from their mom.”

7. Dial-up Internet

One user remembered, “All you had to do if you wanted to use the phone was pick up and hold the receiver long enough, and you'd lose the internet connection.”

8. Inflatable Furniture

These unique pieces came, quite literally, in all shapes and sizes. A forum goer shared that their chair, much like the one pictured, was light blue. They also had a blow-up backpack.

Another commenter stated they had star and moon-shaped blow-up furniture that made for some dramatic entrances and excellent album recreations- a la Britney Spears' Oops, I Did It Again cover.

9. Intercepted Calls

One user voted that having their parents intercept their phone calls was one thing kids today would never have to deal with. Someone else pitched in to say they used to block their neighbor's phone calls when their parents got a cordless phone. Remember the parents who would pick up the other line to hear who you were talking to?

10. Getting Lost

Gone are the days of getting lost in an area you've never been in. Before GPS apps became standard on phones and some cars, reading multiple pages of printed-off MapQuest directions while driving was the norm.

11. Music on MTV

One commenter said they loved watching The Challenge on MTV, but now miss all the great music videos.

Another person added their thoughts, saying they missed getting random tidbits of song and artist info from VH1 Pop-Up Video because Wikipedia, Discogs, and RYM didn't exist yet.

12. Rewinding Tapes From The Store

Even if your tape wasn't from the store, one user said they would always stop and rewind their VHS tapes to the beginning so the movie would be ready to go the next time. Another person remembered the “Please be kind, rewind” stickers on videos rented from Blockbuster.

13. Checking The Newspaper for Movie Times

There was a time when you couldn't just look up movie times on your phone. You either had to check the times in print or call the theatre yourself.

14. AOL Instant Messenger

One poster remembered AOL routinely gave out CDs with promises of “free” time. Others recalled switching over to NetZero, which was free, for the rest of the month, they hit their AOL time limit.

