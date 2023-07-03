Flashback Fashion: Why 80s Style Is Making a Comeback in The Modern Era

Break out your band tees, biker jackets, and mullets. New research has revealed the most Googled decades for fashion in each U.S. state, with the 1980s coming out in 36 out of 50 states. Boohoo researched and analyzed fashion-related terms for the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s to establish the most in-demand fashion decade in each state.

The 1980s Continues to Rock

1980s fashion, a distinctive style filled with exaggerated silhouettes and bright colors, is the most searched fashion decade in the U.S., with 36 out of 50 states searching for it more than any other decade.

This fashion decade has a distinctive edge. From leather biker jackets to baggy blue jeans and iconic mullets, there are elements of this style seen throughout the country. The smash-hit television show Stranger Things has undoubtedly inspired this search spike, with fans wanting to dress like the characters.

The 90s Called – They're Still Totally Popular

90s fashion, a trend that has come back in recent years with slip dresses and bucket hats, is the most searched-for fashion decade in 14 states. It is also the second most popular decade for fashion in 34 out of 50 states.

There's no denying that 1990s fashion still persists in the country. Friends is influential for the characters' wardrobe choices, including Phoebe Buffay's petite chokers, Rachel Green's pleated skirts, and Monica Geller's wispy bangs.

The 70s Grooved Into 3rd

Despite not ranking as the most popular fashion decade, new research has revealed that 70s fashion is the second most searched-for fashion decade in 1 state and the third most searched-for fashion decade in 31 out of 50 states. 1970s style is recognizable for its floral prints and tie-dye clothing. Today, blown-out hairstyles, high-waisted trousers, and loose shawls are all reminiscent of this time. The fashion in Daisy Jones and the Six is straight out of a Stevie Nicks fantasy, with everything from bell sleeves and lace shawls.

Leaving 2000s Fashion in The Past

Surprisingly, 2000s fashion, or “Y2K fashion”, was not the most popular in any U.S. state. 00s fashion ranks as the second most searched for a decade in just 1 state and the third most popular among 16 out of 50 states.

However, this fashion decade is dominating current trends. Countless iconic moments in this era are repeating, including Christina Aguilera's scarf tops, Destiny's Child's low-rise denim jeans, and Paris Hilton's miniature handbags.

No Nostalgia for The 50s and 60s

The 1950s and 1960s fashion didn't rank in any states, making these the least popular decades. Don't expect Twiggy's A-line dresses and Grease's poodle skirts to be on the runway this season, but they're always fun for Halloween costumes.

“Modern-day fashion takes inspiration from the past.” said a spokesperson from Boohoo. “In recent years, nostalgic fashion has increased popularity from the 90s and 00s, and Y2K style has become synonymous with Gen Z.”

As the 80s is now the most searched-for fashion decade, iconic retro clothing has the potential to become increasingly popular in the coming years. What style are you rocking? What would you like to see be left in the past?