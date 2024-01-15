24 Funky ‘80s Cars That Had Us All Groovin’

Let’s take a groovy journey down memory lane, rev up the DeLorean, and cruise back to the colorful and carefree '80s. The 1980s was a decade that gave us big hair, neon fashion, and, of course, some of the most iconic and funky cars in automotive history.

As we reminisce about the days of cassette tapes and Rubik's Cubes, we can't help but celebrate the automotive creations that defined an era of excess, innovation, and pure fun.

Dust off your Members Only jacket, pop in that mixtape, and let's take a trip down nostalgia lane to explore these totally tubular automobiles.

AMG Hammer: Transforming the Mercedes 300E (1986–1988)

In the 1980s, AMG transformed the Mercedes 300E into a beast called the AMG Hammer. They replaced the mild straight-six with a 5.5-liter V-8 from the S-class, boosted it with twin-cam heads, and cranked up the power to 355 horses, outclassing the Corvette. The result was a luxury sedan with astonishing performance, capable of hitting 178 mph.

Audi Quattro: Defying Convention in the '80s

The Audi Quattro shattered norms with its blocky, blister-fendered design. From its basic hatchback to the extreme S1 rally variant with 591 horsepower, the Quattro proved that world-beating performance didn't need to be flat or have a V8. Instead, it had a turbocharged five-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, dominating the early '80s World Rally scene.

Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z: The '80s Icon

The third-generation Chevrolet Camaro epitomizes the 1980s with its angular styling and T-tops– a perfect match for the era's trends. The IROC-Z featured a Corvette-derived 5.7-liter V-8 engine (tuned to 220 horsepower). Although it aimed to dethrone the Ford Mustang, it failed Car and Driver's comparison test.

Datsun 280ZX 10th Anniversary Edition: Black Gold Extravaganza

The 1980 Datsun 280ZX 10th Anniversary Edition, nicknamed “Black Gold,” was limited to 3000 units. It was lavishly appointed, leaving virtually no room for options. Its unique color scheme inside and out made it special. But what makes it memorable is the spectacular advertising campaign that accompanied it—known as the sexiest advertising campaign of all time.

Ferrari F40: The Iconic Supercar of the '80s

The Ferrari F40 is an iconic '80s supercar that left a groovy mark in automotive history. It featured louvered Plexiglas rear windows and Kevlar weaves beneath its thin paint, setting it apart from all previous and subsequent Ferraris. This lightweight beast housed a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-8 engine, delivering 478 horsepower and breathtaking performance. With its minimalist, steel-tube chassis and raw power, the F40 was an epic addition to Ferrari's legacy of exceptional supercars.

Ferrari Testarossa: Icon of '80s Excess

The Ferrari Testarossa may have been criticized for its iconic “cheese-grater” side strakes and '80s flamboyance, but you can’t have the ‘80s without it. Beyond its striking design, this mid-engine boasted a flat-12 engine with 380 horsepower that propelled it to nearly 180 mph. It was the fastest car of its time when it debuted in the U.S. in 1986.

Jeep Cherokee XJ: The Versatile Off-Roader

The 1984 Jeep Cherokee XJ revolutionized off-road capabilities while maintaining a family-friendly demeanor. Its compact size, unibody construction, and distinctive upright design made it a hit among buyers seeking 4×4 capability without the bulk of traditional off-roaders. The XJ continued until 2001, serving as a suburban family hauler, a versatile workhorse, an off-road enthusiast's dream, and even a postal vehicle.

Lamborghini Countach: The '80s Poster Supercar

The Lamborghini Countach was a quintessential '80s icon, gracing countless bedroom walls in poster form. Its scissor doors that opened on a single plane were simply legendary. It was powered by a V-12 engine ranging from 370 to 445 horsepower and mated to a five-speed manual. While later models embraced flamboyant styling, purists are drawn to the simpler, earlier versions.

Mazda 323 GTX: The Rally-Bred Hatchback

Before the Focus RS and WRX, Mazda introduced the spirited 323 GTX. It was a compact, rally-inspired, all-wheel-drive hatchback that was a part of the Familia line. This car packed a turbocharged DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder with 132 horsepower, powering all four wheels through a lockable center differential. With discreet badges, removable stickers, dual spoilers, a five-speed manual, and four-wheel disc brakes, it was the epitome of an '80s hot hatch.

Merkur XR4Ti: Ford's Misunderstood Euro-Bred Sports Sedan

The Merkur XR4Ti was based on the European Ford Sierra XR4i and had rear-wheel drive, independent suspension, a turbocharged 2.3-liter engine, and a five-speed manual transmission. Its retro appearance included a biplane rear spoiler and a cool, two-tone finish. Sadly, the XR4Ti faced challenges, including a cumbersome name and the need for extensive modifications for U.S. certification, and the Merkur brand was dissolved in 1989.

Mitsubishi Starion: The Cult Classic from Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi's entry into the American market included the Starion, which quickly gained a cult following. It had a 2.6-liter turbocharged engine, and its design hints at influences from the Renault Alpine A310, complete with those iconic pop-up headlamps that we all love. It was sold under various names like Conquest, and the Starion's angular charm eventually gave way to the complex 3000GT.

Nissan Pulsar NX: The Oddball Innovation of the '80s

The 1987 Nissan Pulsar NX is a quirky inventiveness of 1980s Japanese cars in a nutshell. This front-wheel-drive compact car had a unique rear design, featuring a notched hatchback that could transform into a convertible or even a makeshift pickup truck. Owners could remove the T-top roof panels for open-air driving or the hatch entirely for a pickup-like experience.

Porsche 944 Turbo: Precision and Performance in the '80s

The Porsche 944 Turbo was ahead of its time with a front-engine layout and a transaxle for balanced weight distribution. Porsche offered a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four engine option, producing up to 247 horsepower. With its epic design, the 944 Turbo delivered impressive acceleration and handling, making it a standout GT machine.

Porsche 959: The Thinking Man's Supercar

The Porsche 959 redefined supercars by showcasing the power of intelligence and advanced technology. Boasting sequential turbos, Kevlar-reinforced panels, adjustable ride height, six-speed manual transmission, and programmable four-wheel drive, the 959 was a technological marvel. With 444 horsepower and groundbreaking features, it proved that clever engineering could surpass brute force.

The Original ‘Teg: Acura Integra (1986–1989)

The first-generation Acura Integra earned a spot on Car and Driver's 10Best Cars list in '87 and '88. With a sub-$10,000 price tag (equivalent to under $21K today), it offered affordable fun. Sporting a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, it delivered 118 horsepower in a sub-2500-pound package. The '80s styling still holds up, and the Integra played a huge role in establishing Honda's performance reputation in the ‘80s.

Pioneering All-Wheel-Drive: AMC Eagle (1980–1987)

The AMC Eagle was a trailblazer for today's all-wheel-drive wagons, and it even inspired Subaru Outback. It was initially a wagon, but it later expanded to include sedan and coupe variants. These weird-looking, raised-suspension vehicles had cool wood-grain siding and were manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Eagle's unique format laid the foundation for the cladded, all-wheel-drive station wagons we see today.

BMW M3: Born for Racing Dominance

The first-generation BMW M3 was born out of racing necessity. To meet FIA Group A regulations, BMW had to build 5000 street-legal M3s within a year. BMW made it happen, and the M3 was unveiled at the 1985 Frankfurt Auto Show.

It had distinct flared fenders, a body kit, and a large rear spoiler. Its advanced S14 engine boasts four valves per cylinder, dual overhead cams, and individual throttles. With 192 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque from a 2.3-liter engine, it outperformed other naturally aspirated engines of its time.

Buick GNX: Sinister Power in '87

In 1987, Buick unleashed the Grand National GNX in collaboration with McLaren Performance Technologies. McLaren upgraded the 3.8-liter V-6, modified the turbo, and beefed up the transmission. The GNX's menacing presence was validated by its 4.7-second 0-60 mph sprint. It had both bark and bite. Only 547 units were produced, and it cost an $11,000 premium over the Grand National.

DeLorean DMC-12: A Gull-Winged Time Machine

The DeLorean DMC-12’s fame is largely owed to its role in the beloved, albeit corny, Back to the Future movie series. Without these films, the DeLorean likely would never have been popular. It's known for its unique gull-wing doors and the controversial legacy of its creator, John Z. DeLorean. This car remains a pop culture icon, even today.

Carroll Shelby's Omni Transformation: The Dodge GLH/GLHS

The unassuming Dodge Omni was an economy car that took a remarkable turn towards coolness under the guidance of Carroll Shelby. Shelby-ized Omnis, known as the GLH (Goes Like Hell), and later GLHS (Goes Like Hell Some-more), were fitted with a potent 175-hp 2.2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. These compact hatchbacks marked Carroll Shelby's return to creating factory-backed performance cars.

Ford Mustang GT 5.0: The Unassuming Icon

In the late '80s, the Ford Mustang GT 5.0 was a part of the Fox-platform Mustang lineage, and it ruled the streets, particularly in its undercover guise as a police interceptor. The 1987 refresh introduced an aero-inspired look, and the 5.0 V-8 engine, with fuel injection and cylinder head improvements, generated 225 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque.

Honda CRX Si: The Perfect Blend of Fun and Efficiency

The Honda CRX from the 1980s is the perfect example of Honda's commitment to building affordable, fun, and high-quality cars. The sporty CRX Si, introduced in 1985, added fuel injection to the lineup and packed a thrilling 91 horsepower into a lightweight package, making it a standout in the era's automotive landscape.

Mazda RX-7 Turbo II: The Turbocharged Icon

The second-generation Mazda RX-7 took inspiration from Porsche's 924 and 944, offering a more affordable but still powerful alternative. With a complex rear suspension, twin-scroll turbo, stylish European design, and 182 horsepower, the RX-7 Turbo became a compelling grand tourer and a capable sports car. It marked the evolution that eventually led to Mazda's world-beating twin-turbo monster of 1992, embodying the best of '80s Japanese sports cars.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class: From Military Truck to Luxury Legend

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class, or G-Wagen, made its way to the United States in 2002, but gray-market importers introduced it unofficially two decades earlier. Originally based on a late-'70s military truck, the early G-wagen was relatively barebones. It gained a cult following in certain U.S. regions, including New England and California, before becoming a six-figure luxury status symbol.