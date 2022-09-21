7 Awesome 80s Movies Mentioned in Cobra Kai

Have you kept up with Cobra Kais‘ five-season (so far) nod back to the Karate Kid (KK) franchise? Redditor u/markales asked, “Does anyone have a list of all the 80s movies referenced in Cobra Kai?

They continued, “I think most are the ones that Johnny watches on TV, but what else? War Eagle, Bloodsport, KK 1, 2, and 3? Does anyone have a more comprehensive list? Thanks!” Cobra Kai fans responded that these are the movies mentioned in the series, so far, and in no particular order.

1. Rambo (1982)

In “Miyagi-Do,” Amanda LaRusso calls John Kreese (Martin Kove) Rambo because of his military-style appearance and aggression. Incidentally, after starring in The Karate Kid, Martin Kove played Michael Reed Ericson in Rambo: The First Blood Part II.

2. Tango & Cash (1989)

In “Nature Vs. Nurture,” Amanda LaRusso refers to Tango & Cash while searching for Robby with Daniel and Johnny. The film is about two narcotics officers (Sylvestor Stallone and Kurt Russell) working together to take down a drug lord.

3. The Predator (1987)

In “Glory of Love,” Johnny learns about Facebook and types out a long, drunken message to high school sweetheart Ali Mills. Incidentally, after being bumped into, the message is sent inadvertently.

The DM mentioned the 1987 film, The Predator. It stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leader of a rescue team dropped in the jungle to save hostages from guerillas.

4. Dirty Dancing (1987)

In “Party Time,” Robby and Tory (Peyton List) break out some Dirty Dancing moves while at their Prom. Also, in an earlier episode, Robbie admits his mother loved Patrick Swayze and made him watch the movie all the time.

She loved him so much that Swayze is Robby's middle name. Dirty Dancing tells the story of Baby Houseman and her family vacationing at a summer resort, where she meets and falls in love with Johnny (Swayze).

5. The Outsiders (1983)

Redditor u/JordanLeigh7 stated, “At the end of “Bicephaly,” Johnny's scolding Miguel about not taking more action at the drive-in, and then Daniel defends Miguel and says, “What did you want him to do? Get in a drive-in switchblade fight?”

Of course, Ralph Macchio is part of a switchblade fight in The Outsiders. Also, in “No Mercy,” The book Sam is holding in class is The Outsiders. Ralph Macchio (Daniel) starred in the movie adaptation as Johnny.

6. Bloodsport (1988)

In “Fire and Ice,” Johnny first logs onto the internet. So what does he search for first? You guessed it, “Hot babes!” However, he also Googles the 1988 martial arts action film Bloodsport starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

7. My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Redditor Alouha27 mentioned, “Amanda called Vanessa, Marisa Tomei Jr., which I feel is an off-hand reference to her character in My Cousin Vinny! Ralph Macchio was also in that movie.”

They edited their post to say, “Never mind. My Cousin Vinny was 1992!” However, davey_mann stated, “That film is so great, it deserves to be counted.” And several people concurred with the sentiment. This reference is from “Party Time.”

Other 80s Films Mentioned in Cobra Kai:

Iron Eagle 1 & 2

Top Gun (season 5)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

The Last Dragon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Fist of Legend

Fist of Fury

Rocky 3

Pretty in Pink

Highlander

Check out these classic 80s movies that every teenager needs to see. Did Reddit get this list of 80s movies mentioned in Cobra Kai right, or is there more to add?

