80s Movies So Bad That They’re Actually Good

There's something magical about a bad movie. Some would even say it's a work of art: a film so bad we can't look away. For whatever reason, the 1980s is a magical place where these bad movies are actually good.

Here are ten films from the 1980s that are downright awful, but we love them anyway.

1. Chopping Mall (1986)

Chopping Mall is a techno-horror slasher movie. The film follows three high-tech security robots that turn maniacal and start killing teenage employees inside a shopping mall after dark.

Chopping Mall is one of those '80s films that are so bad that it's actually good and has since amassed a cult following.

2. Cannibal Women in The Avocado Jungle of Death (1989)

Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death tells the story of a feminist professor recruited to contact the Piranha Women, an all-female cannibalistic tribe who believe men are only good as a food source.

It's a parody of the Indiana Jones adventure movies, but it's also intentionally bad.

3. Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

As you can probably infer from the title, Killer Klowns From Outer Space features killer clowns invading Earth from outer space.

The film has a cult following. Sequels have been planned since the original's release but are stuck in development. However, a video game adaptation is in development, with a scheduled release in the near future.

4. Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Maximum Overdrive is a horror comedy written and directed by Stephen King. However, he's since disowned the film and vowed never to direct again. A promise he's kept.

The film follows a group of people holed up in a North Carolina truck stop after a comet causes radiation to make all the machines on Earth come to life. It's campy with some black humor.

5. The Last Starfighter (1984)

The Last Starfighter is a space opera movie that follows a teenager who beats a video game only to discover it is a test.

Nevertheless, he succeeds and is transported and recruited by an alien defense force to fight in an interstellar war.

6. Girls Just Want To Have Fun (1985)

Redditor killebrew_rootbeer nominated “Girls Just Want To Have Fun starring a young Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Hunt and featuring Shannen Doherty. But it's so cheesy and so '80s.”

It's a romantic comedy dance film that follows Janey, a new girl in town who meets Lynne. They discover they both share a passion for dancing, with both of them going on to enter the television competition Dance TV.

7. Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

Earth Girls Are Easy is a musical comedy that follows Valerie (Geena Davis) as she deals with a lousy, cheating boyfriend. She discovers a trio of aliens (Jeff Goldblum, Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans) have crashed their spaceship into her swimming pool.

After becoming familiar with 1980s culture via Valerie's television, the spacemen are ready to hit the dating scene in Los Angeles.

8. Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

Are you looking for a genuinely awful yet somehow fantastic slasher? Look no further.

It follows a boy who is traumatized after seeing a person dressed as Santa Claus kills his parents. After being raised by abusive nuns, he has a mental breakdown and emerges as a serial kill,er Santa Claus. The film has evolved into a six-film franchise.

9. Weird Science (1985)

The sci-fi fantasy comedy written and directed by John Hughes stars Anthony Michael Hall and Kelly LeBrock.

It features two nerdy high school students, inspired by Frankenstein, creating a beautiful woman with superpowers using a government computer system.

10. The Toxic Avenger (1984)

The Toxic Avenger is a superhero black comedy splatter film. It's the first installment of The Toxic Avenger franchise and consists of three film sequels, a musical stage production, a video game, and a children's TV cartoon.

A reboot of the film, with original creators Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz as producers and Macon Blair serving as writer and director, is in post-production.