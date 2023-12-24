9 Jobs That Can Be Done While Traveling

In a world of high-speed living and remote jobs, earning money anywhere is possible. Travel isn't cheap. It costs a lot of money, and working in an office does not leave much time for leisure. If you are on vacation and have seen all there is to be seen, you may look for something else to pass the time.

Remote jobs don't have to be boring. In fact, many of them are great options for earning free or discounted travel. You just have to know how to choose which of these travel jobs is right for you.

1. Blogging

Blogging while traveling is a great way to earn some money. Your office is wherever your laptop is, so you are never tied down to one place. This can help you travel the world with just a laptop and a bit of data, which you can always find in local cafes or restaurants. It’s even better if you do travel writing, so you can combine firsthand experience with creative writing that helps others plan their travels.

2. Vlogging

Similar to blogging, video blogging, also called “vlogging,” is a visual form of content. You can write blogs for your website but also work as a freelancer for other people’s websites. When it comes to vlogging, however, people usually vlog for their own channels. It takes more time to succeed but can also be more rewarding monetarily. All you need is a smartphone with a nice camera, or if you want to be fancy, a laptop with some video editing software like Adobe PremierePro or DaVinci Resolve.

3. Video Commercials

This one is both fun and rewarding. If you have a smartphone with a decent camera and invest in an excellent DJI drone, you can earn some nice money on your travels. Combine this with an investment in a decent laptop and a video editing course, and you have a recipe for success. When I was on vacation in Corfu, I discovered an opportunity with their beautiful beachfront Tavernas. I packed my drone, visited a few of them on foot, and offered them my services. I scored two jobs for filming a video ad and one logo redesign job, which made me a nice profit for less than a full day of work.

4. Singing and Playing an Instrument

Singing or playing an instrument is another excellent way to earn some surprisingly good money. If you are a good singer and can play an instrument, you can always play in the city center or other popular spots. Many great talents have been discovered performing in public this way. You can also offer your skills to local restaurants or lounges if they are in need of live music or other entertainment.

5. Haircuts for Tips

If you know how to cut hair, another great way to earn money is to offer free haircuts and keep profits from their tips if they decide to give you one. You only need hair clippers for this one, so you can be flexible and earn well in countries where haircuts are expensive. Pro tip: You can combine this with vlogging and use this as your content on your vlog to increase exposure.

6. Exposure for Businesses

This travel job is for those with a well-developed online business. If you already have a travel blog, you can always ask restaurant owners, bar owners, hotels, and others who provide services in tourism if they would like to collaborate on a promotion on your website. The business will get exposure to your audience, and you can negotiate payment or exchanges for that promotion, like a one-night hotel stay or a free meal.

7. Bartending

A good barista is always a much-needed part of the crew. If you know how to mix drinks or make a killer espresso, you can always offer your services to nightclubs or cafes and earn a decent wage, plus tips.

8. Temporary Tattoos or Hair Styling

Unlike the classic tattoo industry, where laws and regulations can tie up employment approval, temporary tattoos can be done anytime, anywhere, and do not fall under any laws and regulations. There is a low risk of infection with temporary tattoos or paints, unlike classic tattoos that are created by piercing the skin. Hair braiding or wrapping is popular at beach destinations and can also be done anytime, anywhere.

9. Working on a Cruise Ship

Working on a cruise ship is more permanent, but it still fits within the scope of travel jobs. There are numerous jobs that you can do on a cruise ship, and each of those offers some nice wages. Understandably, a captain makes much more than a cabin steward, but all employees receive benefits and gratuity. You can use the time between shifts to discover beautiful cities wherever you stop.