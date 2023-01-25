10 Thrilling Disaster Films From the 90s

Are you a disaster film aficionado? Me too! Recently a Redditor asked for the best disaster films of the 90s. They elaborated on how much they enjoyed Dante's Peak (1997) and requested more along those vibes. So here are ten of the greatest 90s disaster films ever.

1. Volcano (1997)

Volcano follows an Office of Emergency Management director (Tommy Lee Jones) battling the formation of a volcano at the La Brea Tar Pits. He works at diverting a dangerous lava flow through the streets of Los Angeles. It stars Anne Heche, Don Cheadle, and Keith David.

2. Deep Impact (1998)

Deep Impact follows a NASA team attempting to destroy a mass extinction-sized comet on a collision course with Earth while the world embraces for impact. It stars Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, and Morgan Freeman.

3. Twister (1996)

Twister is a fun storm chaser following a group of amateur but ambitious storm chasers attempting to deploy a research device into a tornado. It stars an ensemble cast, including Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

4. Armageddon (1998)

Armageddon follows a group of deep-core drillers sent by NASA to destroy an extinction-level asteroid by drilling deep enough to set off a nuclear bomb. It stars Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck, Will Patton, Peter Stormare, Keith David, and Steve Buscemi.

5. Outbreak (1995)

Outbreak follows an outbreak of a fictional ebolavirus in Cedar Creek, California, and how far the government will go to contain the spread. It stars Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, Morgan Freeman, Donald Sutherland, Cuba Gooding Jr., Kevin Spacey, and Patrick Dempsey.

6. Independence Day (1996)

Independence Day follows an extraterrestrial invasion that threatens humanity's extinction. The survivors calculate their defenses and coordinate a worldwide counterattack on Independence Day. It stars Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch, Margaret Colin, and Randy Quaid.

7. Alive (1993)

Alive is a biographical survival disaster drama detailing the Uruguayan rugby team's crash aboard Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 into the Andes mountains on October 13, 1972. It stars Ethan Hawke, John Haymes Newton, Illeana Douglas, and Danny Nucci and is narrated by John Malkovich.

8. Daylight (1996)

Daylight is an action thriller disaster movie following a police chase resulting in a toxic waste collision and explosion that collapses both ends of a tunnel. A New York City Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief (Sylvestor Stallone) leads the survivors out of the tunnel before it collapses.

9. Cliffhanger (1993)

Cliffhanger is an action-packed thrill ride following a group of criminals who heist and crash a U.S. Treasury plane flying through the Rocky Mountains. They depend on mountain climbers to lead them to the suitcases of cash. It stars Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, Michael Rooker, and Janine Turner.

10. Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park follows a wealthy businessperson and a team of genetic scientists creating a wildlife park of de-extinct dinosaurs. However, after a catastrophic park shutdown, security systems are down, and the dinosaurs break free while a small group at the park struggles to survive.

