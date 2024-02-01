24 ’90s Fashion Mistakes We Don’t Want To Make Again

Those of us lucky enough to experience the ‘90s look back on the era with rose-tinted (oval-shaped) glasses. Whether it was watching Friends, the dawn of multiple music movements, or the general feeling of anticipation that saturated the decade, we all salute the ‘90s. However, the decade also had some bold fashion statements we don’t need to see again — in short, the ‘90s called, and it wants its bad looks back.

1. Leg Warmers

Sadly, leg warmers are making a comeback — but why? They had their day, and unless you desire the fresh-out-of-Zumba class look, it should stay that way. Teen Vogue discussed in a 2022 article how they originated in the ‘80s out of design, but the ‘90s is where leg warmers took a step from pragmatism to fashion.

2. Global Hypercolor T-Shirts

Seattle was truly on the world map in the ‘90s, especially with the arrival of the grunge couture. However, the Pacific Northwest city was also ground zero for the Global Hypercolor T-shirt, a fashion item that used a Japanese-patented technology to change color with heat. The craze fizzled somewhat after people realized they were merely accentuating their perspiration.

3. Parachute Pants

We can blame M.C. Hammer for parachute pants. For some unknown reason, multi-colored, elastic-fitted pajama pants became acceptable in the ‘90s. One can only imagine Hammer’s brief regret when he recalls those music videos. However, once he remembers his subsequent bank balance, his regret must evaporate into a knowing grin. Nicely played, Hammer.

4. Overalls

Wearing overalls in modern times will cause a stir, especially if your last time doing so was in the ‘90s. There are several ways to justify wearing bib overalls: if you are part of a ‘90s R&B act such as TLC, work with machinery, or live in the Deep South and play a fiddle. If you are a middle-aged man who drives a Kia, likes to golf, and works in finance, questions will need answering.

5. Platform Sandals

Ladies loved wearing open-toed wedges in the ‘90s, which looked cool but caused no end of ankle mishaps and strap breakages. Platform sandals were also brutal to walk in, and while these shoes are still popular in the summertime today, are they worth the effort and risk?

6. Bucket Hats

Bucket hats caught on towards the end of the millennium, with alumni such as L.L. Cool J, Jay Kay from Jamiroquai, and Run DMC making them cool in the ‘90s. They never really left the stage, did they? Bucket hats are now mostly the preserve of beach-boho VSCO girls with Freebird independent streaks, though Cardi B and Rihanna have made them look effortless. However, if Piers Morgan wore a bucket hat in public, he wouldn’t get far without ridicule.

7. Oval Sunglasses

There is a famous press photo of young Brad and Gwyneth sporting matching oval sunglasses. In retrospect, even the handsome power couple looked silly, though I must admit I had a brief oval sunglasses phase as a young teenager. Who said a soccer shirt, cargo pants, and oval sunglasses were a bad look? The good news for comedians is that they are making a comeback.

8. Day Glo Apparel

Tetrachromacy is a rare human condition that allows its carriers to see up to 100 million colors, so the ‘90s must have been a nightmare for Tetrachromatic people. Whether it was Day-Glo socks, ski pants, or cycle shorts, it was the unofficial color palette for the ‘90s. Although there have been flickers of a resurgence in recent times, nothing approaching early-nineties Day-Glo fashion crimes have been reported — yet.

9. Pants Under Skirts

My generation of teenage girls loved listening to L7 or The Cranberries in their bedroom, wearing pants — usually cargo pants — under a skirt. This look was definitely a late-nineties trend, and even though Gwen Stefani and Natalie Imbruglia made the look their own, sometimes, what happened in the ‘90s must stay in the ‘90s.

10. Full Pinstripe Suits

In the age following that of the young, urban professionals (yuppies for short), the ‘90s was a decade of big, bold statements to match the big, bold, deregulated stock market. Wall Street may have been released in 1987, but Gordon Gekko’s power suit influence lived on well into the ‘90s with the full pinstripe suit craze. A visitor to the ‘90s would have been forgiven for thinking they had taken a wrong turn, ending up in the Prohibition era.

11. Vests and T-Shirts

At the beginning of the Friends opening montage, crowdpleaser Chandler is wearing what so many trendsetters wore at the time — a vest over a white T-shirt. The same look adorned most popular culture in the early ‘90s, and let’s be honest: it really should stay there, if anything, because the ‘90s owns it.

12. Cycle Shorts

Okay, we are firmly back in the cycle shorts territory now, and some of us are scared by this predicament. Tanned, toned skin, preferably that of an elite-level cyclist, is the only place for cycle shorts. Furthermore, women can pull the look off better than men — these are just facts. If a man competes in the Tour de France, cycle shorts work; if he is commuting to work, they don’t.

13. Giant Pants

If you owned a skateboard in the ‘90s, chances are you also owned several pairs of oversized pants, the type that covered your entire shoe. There was one significant danger involved with such a fashion choice: tripping over them. The baggy pants look is now appearing in its new zeitgeist, the second millennium’s third decade. I honestly thought we had mastered pants, but here we are again.

14. Vintage Hats

If you were born anytime before 1990, you might remember Blossom, the five-season-long teenage biographical series about an Italian-American family. The central star, Blossom Russo, loved wearing vintage bucket hats adorned with flowers, hence the name Blossom. This earnest, wholesome look blended into nerd-chic in later decades and isn’t returning anytime soon.

15. Plaid Suits

The plaid shirt will be eternally grateful to the ‘90s; the decade made a comfortable home for plaid lovers and never looked back. While the plaid shirt is still popular with fashionistas and indifferent hunters alike, wearing it in suit mode was a braver statement. Nobody pulled off the plaid suit better than Alicia Silverstone in the iconic Clueless. For this reason only, let’s leave plaid suits in the time they worked best.

16. Tube Socks

Thanks to our American cousins across the pond, British teenagers were obsessed with long, white Nike tube socks. However, in retrospect, they only looked good on certain people: those street-smart urbanites who can pull the look off. Do they deserve a comeback? It’s a moot point because they are back with a vengeance in 2024.

17. Hoop Stripes

In his more innocent, pre-Slapgate career, Will Smith was everybody’s favorite fish-out-of-water sitcom star. A cursory Googling of his Fresh Prince alter ego will yield countless images of him wearing his trademark horizontal-striped T-shirt. It may have worked for ‘90s Will Smith, but unless you enjoyed accentuating your midriff or looking like a lost sailor, let’s not bring this back.

18. Studded Accessories

Although Billy Idol was prominent in the eighties, he would have still enjoyed the ‘90s with its studded belts and purses. We’re not sure why studded belts were big in the ‘90s, and did they ever go out of fashion? A huge heavy metal renaissance was happening in the decade, so maybe this was the catalyst.

19. Backward Baseball Caps

The backward baseball cap look must have come from somewhere, but where? Some say it was Michael Jordan in Chicago Bulls training. Baseball player Kenny Griffin Jr was so famous for his reversed cap that Major League Baseball (MLB) seriously considered giving him a backward cap plaque. Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst also claimed the backward hat look in the late ‘90s; however, when the wrong person turns their cap around, palms will hit faces.

20. Fanny Packs

Fanny packs were big in Britain, and in the early ‘90s, everybody had one. I grimace at photos of this period, which show my young self wearing cycle shorts complemented by a modern-day sporran (the pouch Scotsmen wear over their kilt). Since then, men have resorted to wearing the fanny pack over their shoulders, which is more acceptable. However, don't wear one in its intended position unless you want to look like a tourist everywhere you walk.

21. Double Denim Ensembles

Levi's Jeans argues that double denim can work today if done right, though I beg to differ. The denim megaliths also decree how double denim was born in the ‘70s and ‘80s, though it became hugely popular in the ‘90s, the difference being darker tones and baggier cuts. Nevertheless, the likes of David Beckham and Gigi Hadid made it work more recently, but let’s be honest: they are David Beckham and Gigi Hadid.

22. Ugg Boots

The late ‘90s saw a renaissance in Ugg boots, first seen in 1978 in Australia and usually worn as slippers. Fast-forward to the modern ‘20s, and Ugg Boots are still a mainstay for young women and men everywhere. Very few ensembles today will accommodate Ugg boots, especially outside their intended winter season, yet people persist.

23. Turtle Necks

Steve Jobs will always be credited as the man who made turtlenecks work: his body shape and tall, wiry frame suited the look. Although some may think his turtlenecks were a post-millennial addition to the former Apple CEO’s wardrobe, he famously wore a NeXT-brand turtleneck to the 1991 annual P.C. Forum gathering in Arizona. Incidentally, that same turtleneck sold at auction for almost $3,000.

24. Velvet Tracksuits

There is a definite “expectation vs. reality” moment with velvet suits. Ladies would all love to succeed with a slinky velvet tracksuit. While the favored look for young women sitting in Business Class works for the average Kylie and Kendall, in reality, they accentuate all the wrong body parts, making most people look like adult-sized Teletubbies. Velvet has no guilt for its aesthetic effect on innocent victims.