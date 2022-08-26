10 Best Mystery Movies of the 90s, According to Reddit

A quick polling of Reddit fans named these ten movies some of the best mystery movies of the nineties.

However, I was surprised that no one mentioned The Green Mile (1999) or The Fugitive (1993). So those are my picks. Now let's see if your favorite made this list.

1. The Usual Suspects

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Usual Suspects (1995) is an outstanding mystery movie choice nominated by Redditor u/Zajo_the_Lurker. It's a thriller movie with an all-star cast, including Stephen Baldwin and Kevin Spacey.

The sole survivor of a five-criminal police lineup explains what leads to a gun battle and explosion that kills 27 people.

2. The Game

Rent or Purchase on Amazon Prime Video

Michael Douglas, Sean Penn, and Deborah Kara Unger star in The Game (1997). A wealthy banker in San Fransisco participates in a mysterious game.

However, his life flips upside down, and he discovers a concealed conspiracy created to ruin him. It’s one of the nineties top mystery films.

3. Silence of the Lambs

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

“Hello, Clarice.” Silence of the Lambs is a mystery thrill ride as a young F.B.I. cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) tracks down a serial killer. However, she must employ the help of a manipulative psychopathic cannibal, Hannibal Lector (Anthony Hopkins), to catch the killer before he skins another victim.

4. Se7en

Streaming on Netflix

In the psychological crime film Se7en, rookie (Brad Pitt) and veteran (Morgan Freeman) detectives team up to catch a sadistic serial killer.

The killer is murdering based on the seven deadly sins. Se7en has one of the most shocking endings of all time. “What's in the box!? What's in the box!?”

5. Arlington Road

Streaming on Starz

Redditor HereComeDatMoonBoi concurred with The Game nomination but added Arlington Road (1998). This nineties mystery movie stars Jeff Bridges, Joan Cusack, and Tim Robbins.

It follows a retired professor who suspects his neighbors are terrorists. So he becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth.

6. L.A. Confidential

Rent or Purchase on Amazon Prime Video

L.A. Confidential (1997) follows three 1950's police officers, Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, and Guy Pearce, during the interchange of police corruption and Hollywood celebrity. The officers deliver three different variations of justice and keep viewers guessing.

7. The Sixth Sense

Rent or Purchase on Amazon Prime Video

Nominated by Redditor docsamson75, The Sixth Sense (1999) is a supernatural psychological thriller that keeps viewers guessing until the end.

A child psychologist (Bruce Willis) helps a frightened and troubled boy (Haley Joel Osment) with his secret, “I see dead people.”

8. Basic Instinct

Streaming on Showtime

Starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone, Basic Instinct (1992) is a sexy and provocative thriller that did to ice picks for the 90s what Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) did to chainsaws in the 70s. Ouch.

It follows the investigation of a seductive novelist who may be involved in a horrific murder.

9. Scream

Streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime

While the Scream franchise is typically known as horror, several Redditors agree that the first film is also a mystery. Scream was a nineties phenomenon that follows the Ghostface killer and his obsession with killing Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell).

10. 12 Monkeys

Streaming on Starz

Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, and Brad Pitt star in 12 Monkeys (1995), a sci-fi film about an artificial (person-made) virus that annihilated most of the world's population. The story follows a convict sent back to the past to collect information about the virus.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by C Nation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.