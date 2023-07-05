Nostalgic Delights: 10 Fantastic Throwbacks To Reignite Your Love for The 90s

When you reflect on your childhood, what do you remember most? Someone on a popular online forum recently asked, “What's something you can bring up right now to unlock some childhood nostalgia for the rest of us?” The internet responded, and these were the top-voted responses.

The Price Is Right

One commenter stated that watching The Price Is Right while sick at home is a favorite memory of theirs. Another added that they loved to watch the game show with their grandmother.

TV Guide Channel

The TV Guide Channel was a standout favorite amongst commenters. Back in the day, you'd have to sit and watch as the channels slowly scrolled by so you could see what was on. If you started watching the infomercial in the corner and got distracted, it was all over.

Fake Strawberry Erasers

One person recalled an eraser that looked and smelled like a strawberry. Other mentions included Foohey Monkey Head erasers, Smencils, scented highlighters, and fruit stickers.

VHS

Another person commented with the words any 90s kid knows all too well: “And now your feature presentation.” DVDs and streaming are cool, but nothing beats the sound of a VHS tape clicking away in the player.

Candy Necklaces

These candy necklaces were popular treats for Halloween, Valentines Day, and everything in between. As long as you didn't get a taste of the nasty string holding the piece together, you were in for sugary heaven.

Scholastic Book Fairs

Numerous commenters expressed their love for Scholastic Book Fairs. One person remembered laying awake at night trying to decide what books to get. They would read the catalog over and over trying to decide which titles they wanted. No book fair order was complete without buying some colorful gel pens or zany bookmarks.

Saturday Morning Cartoons

Another user fondly remembered waking up in the morning before the rest of their family to watch their favorite shows.

Several commenters volunteered their cartoon favorites, including the Super Mario Bros. Super Show, X-Men, Speed Racer, Pokémon, Smurfs, TMNT, and Zelda.

Warm Fuzzy Static

Remember the warm, fuzzy static left on your tv screen after it was on for a while? One person shared a memory of their mom coming home after work to touch the TV. If it was warm and they didn't have their homework done, they were in some deep trouble.

Don't forget rubbing your hand over the static to try and shock one of your friends!

Don Lafontaine's Narration

Don LaFontaine was a voice actor who recorded over 5,000 film trailers. In addition, he recorded hundreds of thousands of video game trailers, television advertisements, and network promotions. In the 90s, you could hear him narrate toy commercials by saying the infamous line, “Each sold separately, batteries not included.”

Summer Vacation

Many commenters recalled the feeling of heading home on the last day of school. Having a whole summer of freedom is something you don't often get to experience after childhood.

