24 90s Trends Making a Comeback

Regardless of how old you were in the 90s, some trends are coming back from that era—and not everyone’s happy about it. I may not be a fashion expert, but I know that clothing trends tend to circulate back around, and I’ve loved to see trends like floral prints come back in style. However, I argue that scrunchies, overalls, and plaid never went out of style.

What 90’s trends make you cringe as history repeats itself? Or are you excited to be able to pull those older items out of your closet and put them to use again?

1. Cardigans

Although they may have never entirely gone out of style, cardigans have returned, and more options are available now than ever. Whether you prefer the cropped look paired with jeans or keep a cardigan in the back of your car to throw over your thin-strapped top, it’s hard to go wrong.

2. Slip Dresses

It used to be considered scandalous to wear a slip-style dress, especially on its own. These days, slip dresses are deemed fashionable and, in some cases, elegant. Depending on where you’re going, pair your dress with stiletto heels, a leather jacket, or even combat boots. Don’t forget your choker necklace!

3. Chokers

Chokers of all types used to be considered an essential accessory. Many people have begun associating chokers with the goth or alternative aesthetic in the past few years. Fortunately for everyone else, chokers are back, and you can wear one regardless of your style choices.

4. Long Socks

Long socks—whether thigh-high or knee-high—are a cute way to add warmth and layers to your outfit. Throw a pair on with some boots and a cute skirt, or put them on over your tights to stay warm on a night out.

5. Jelly Shoes

When I was young, I wore jelly shoes until they were worn down to nothing. Even if they’re not the most comfortable shoe choice, I was sad to see them go. Whether you prefer a high-heeled jelly sandal look or the classic flat form, you can find a comfortable and cute style.

6. Claw Clips

It’s official—the claw is back in business. In the 90s, seeing someone put their hair up in anything but a scrunchie or a claw clip was rare. Now, it seems like the trend has come back with a bang. You can find them virtually everywhere, whether you like cute, quirky designs or something that matches your hair color.

7. Cargo Pants

Although in the past, most cargo pants would come in khaki and camouflage colors, they’re making a comeback in a big way. You can now find cargo pants with all prints, textures, and styles. I recently saw someone rocking a thick, fuzzy pair that looked so cozy to wear on the go or at home.

8. Bucket Hats

Bucket hats used to be an incredibly divisive trend. Newsflash: bucket hats aren’t just for skaters or hippies. Not only have they appeared on the runway, but their popularity has risen so much that people are now making custom bucket hats, available in all types of materials and patterns.

9. “Mom” Jeans

Also known as high-waisted jeans, mom jeans have been edging back into style for years. This is another style that everyone seems to have an opinion on. The most important part of choosing a style of jeans is how well they fit you and if you feel comfortable. Don’t listen to anyone who tries to fight you on this one, especially with models such as Gigi Hadid rocking mom jeans around town.

10. Plaid Outfits

Since I saw Clueless, I hoped plaid skirts and matching outfits would return in style, not just as a school uniform. My wish has been granted, and anytime I go shopping online or in a clothing store, I’m pleased to see plaid of some type in the women’s section.

11. Spaghetti Straps + Halter Tops

If you ever got sent home from school because your straps were too small, you should know these styles have returned and are flourishing. Some halter tops and spaghetti strap camis have been elevated since the 90s. They can be paired with virtually anything from cargo pants to high-waisted jeans.

12. Velvet

There seem to be two types of people in this world: those who love velvet and those who can’t stand it. Velvet was heavily associated with the grunge era in the 90s, but it’s come a long way since then. Velvet is an incredibly warm material, which makes it ideal for cute winter outfits. Still, it can also be a fashionable and cozy choice year-round.

13. Combat Boots and Platforms

I was too young when chunky platforms were at their peak, and I used to try on my friend’s platform shoes because I was not allowed to wear anything that would make me wobble. Fortunately, I’ve more than made up for lost time and now own an extensive collection of platform boots. Next up: a proper pair of combat boots to join them in my closet.

14. Flared Pants

There’s a lot of discourse in the fashion community about whether flared pants – jeans or otherwise – should be considered fashionable again. No matter which side of the argument you fall on, flared pants offer a wide range of styles that allow them. Dress them with a cute pair of heels or boots, or wear them with sneakers.

15. Horizontal Stripes

I remember the first time someone told me you’re not “supposed” to wear horizontal stripes because they’re not considered flattering. I was wearing a horizontally striped dress at the time and promptly went out and bought a dozen more. Now that they’re back in, I can proudly and confidently rock my extensive stripe collection.

16. Denim Skirts

I first realized denim skirts were back when I went to my local consignment shop and saw an entire rack full of short skirts that reminded me of my childhood. It’s not just the denim minis that are back in, though. Long denim skirts have also returned, and the denim maxi look is considered just as fashionable.

17. Slides

I wasn’t cool enough to have a pair of slides back then, but I’ve recently seen people rocking sporty slides everywhere. Whether it’s summer and you’re showing off your new pedicure, or you’re one of those who still wear shorts and open-toed shoes when it’s cold, it’s time to get yourself a fresh pair of slides.

18. Fanny Packs

Some people have been rocking fanny packs for years and never put theirs away. However, it seems that it’s become more socially acceptable instead of assuming someone’s a bit of a hippie if they’ve got a fanny pack strapped to their waist.

19. Cat Eye Eyeglasses and Sunglasses

For many years, cat eyeglasses and sunglasses were all the rage. I remember my mom having an extensive collection of them, encrusted with rhinestones and jewels. This glam look has returned, and plenty of options are fashionable and practical.

20. Biker Shorts

I’ve been rocking biker shorts for the past few years since they’re perfect for working out or going roller skating (speaking of bringing back hobbies from my childhood). However, in the past few years, biker shorts have become popular enough that they’ve been modeled on the runway by supermodels like Naomi Campbell.

21. Overalls

Much like biker shorts, my closet has had overalls of all styles for the past decade. As a kid, I never quite got over my parents donating all of my overalls to the thrift store, so I’m more than making up for it now. Whether you enjoy pants overall in the colder months or show off your legs with shorts or dress overalls, there are plenty of ways to style them to keep them interesting.

22. Big Belts

Do you remember the time when it was fashionable to wear a giant belt with almost every outfit? An old-school belt is the perfect accessory, whether creating a defined waist with a maxi dress or a business casual slacks and blouse.

23. Big Headbands

Likewise, big hair accessories like headbands are back in style, with more options and styles than ever. Bandana and bedazzled looks are two of the most popular styles. I like the silly headbands with funny animal eyes at the top, but those aren't for everyone.

24. Scrunchies

I’m pretty sure there are currently at least two scrunchies in every room of my house. I even have a handful of scrunchies I’ve had since the 90s, although the elastic has begun to crumble. Whether you like silk scrunchies that protect your hair or patterned scrunchies for a bold look, it’s easy to find an option to match your style choices.