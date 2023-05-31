99% Of People Have Done These Things. Are You In The Minority?

A recent online discussion asks for things the majority of people have done. We're talking about having a slice of pizza or using social media.

1. Ordered Delivery

For most people, the convenience of delivery counteracts the fees. For others, waiting for extraneous amounts of time for lukewarm food doesn't appeal to them. Individuals who have never ordered delivery claim they don't live where it makes sense to deliver, or the service fees add up to another meal.

2. Drank Soda

One person writes they've never guzzled a carbonated drink. Not because their parents restricted it but because they never felt the urge to indulge in the fizzy beverage.

3. Worn Nike Products

Nike holds the spot as the #1 shoe brand in the world, but even with a popular status, the swoosh doesn't reach everyone. Someone expresses they've never worn, owned, or tried on a Nike product. A few others chime in, stating they also remain Nike-free.

4. Joined TikTok

TikTok is the most downloaded app of all time, even though users claim it sucks you into a black hole and you spend countless hours scrolling mind-numbing content. However, through strong will and resistance to societal pressure, few manage to live a prosperous life without the video app.

5. Watched Game of Thrones

IMDb credits Game of Thrones as the most-watched television series of all time, yet, several people express that the show doesn't pique interest due to subject matter and gory content.

6. Drank Alcohol

Chances are that you've had a sip of alcohol at one point in your life. Whether it's at a party, family gathering, or church.

7. Eaten Meat

One internet user articulates that since they grew up following a pescetarian diet, they never craved meat. They share, “I get grossed out by the sight of any egg thing ever.”

8. Eaten McDonald's

Big Macs, Fries, McFlurries? Not for these individuals. Someone writes, “I haven't been to a McDonald's or even eaten their food even though I lived over 30 years in North America.”

9. Had a Birthday Party

In school, if you announce you're having a birthday party to the class, everyone gets an invitation to prevent kids from feeling left out and to welcome all students. Sadly, someone confesses each year passes without a birthday celebration.

10. Chewed Gum

Chewing gum flavors encompass spearmint, watermelon, cinnamon, orange, and gingerbread; nevertheless, the chewing confectionery revolts a few people.

Source: Reddit.